Sega Sammy Holdings: A Profitable Gaming Stock With Surging Revenue And A Deep Discount

Laerthe da Silva Cortes profile picture
Laerthe da Silva Cortes
1 Follower

Summary

  • Sega Sammy Holdings has achieved 23% annual sales growth over the past three years, and the current undervaluation does not reflect its true worth.
  • The underrated Japanese gaming studios consistently release profitable titles year after year, with no clear competition among their large fan base due to how unique their IPs are.
  • The free cash flow generation capabilities of Sammy and the Pachinko/Pachislot business are the right engine to power the growth of the Gaming business.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Laerthe da Silva Cortes as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium

Sega in Tokyo

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was written by

Laerthe da Silva Cortes profile picture
Laerthe da Silva Cortes
1 Follower
I am a dedicated self-learner and long-term value investor focused on identifying undervalued companies in attractive sectors. As a long-term value investor, I look for companies that will withstand the test of time, so my investment strategy naturally centers on finding undervalued companies with decent ROIC, a net cash position, and strong brand equity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own a sizeable position of my portfolio in Sega Sammy Holdings, but I own the stock traded at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Ticker:6460), not the ADR.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SGAMF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SGAMF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SGAMY
--
SGAMF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News