Nadezhda Dorokhova

Thesis

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) has had a strong run-up in 2023, and it is cooling down a bit now after a strong rally. There are tailwinds for FERG going forward. However, they are still facing deflation issues, and it is difficult to predict commodity prices. So this issue will affect their revenues. The effect might not be significant, but the issue can't be ignored. So I believe waiting for this issue to abate, and a better price level, might be the smart decision here.

About FERG

FERG is a distributor of infrastructure and HVAC products in North America. It also offers plumbing and heating solutions to its customers. Their core customers are trade professionals, and 95.4% of sales come from the U.S. and 4.6% from Canada. It is headquartered in the U.K., but as its business is solely conducted in North America, it manages its business operations from Newport News, Virginia.

Market Position

FERG serves nine major markets in North America and is among the leading companies in all of these markets. The nine markets are residential trade plumbing, HVAC, residential building and remodel, residential digital commerce, waterworks, commercial / mechanical, fire & Fabrication, facilities supply, and industrial. Among these nine markets, FERG is the market leader in four markets. FERG is the market leader in residential building and remodel, waterworks, commercial / mechanical, and fire & fabrication markets.

Residential Building and Remodeling is a $30 billion market in North America, and FERG is the market leader in it, with a market share of 13%. Waterworks is a $29 billion market, and FERG is a market leader with a 22% market share. Commercial / Mechanical is a $18 billion market, with FERG being a market leader with a 22% market share. Fire & Fabrication is a $4 billion market, and FERG is a market leader with a 25% market share.

FERG is the second-biggest market leader in Residential Trade Plumbing and Industrial markets. Residential Trade Plumbing and Industrial are $31 billion & $34 billion markets, and FERG has 17% & 6% market share in these markets. HVAC & Facilities Supply is a $70 billion & $100 billion market, and FERG has a 5% and 1% market share in these markets and is the third-biggest market leader in these markets. FERG is the fourth-biggest market leader in the $25 billion Residential Digital Commerce market, with a 9% market share.

FERG appears to be in a strong position in every market in which they compete. Overall, they have a $340 billion market opportunity in these markets, and being the front-runner in almost most of the markets, the opportunity to grow is huge. I believe FERG can gain market share, especially in the HVAC and plumbing markets, as they are targeting dual-trade contractors that have a presence in both the HVAC and plumbing markets. This dual trade market is worth $30 billion, and as FERG serves both of these markets, contractors might prefer FERG as they provide contractors with services like service in a single place, one account view, better pricing, and pick-ups and deliveries, which would be convenient for the contractors. So FERG has a good opportunity to gain market share.

Recent Financial Performance

FERG announced its Q3 FY23 results on 4th 4, 2024. Q3 FY24 sales were up 2.3% compared to Q3 FY23. The main cause of the growth was decent performance in its HVAC, commercial / mechanical, and waterworks markets. The sales were up 4%, 8%, and 7% in Q3 FY24 compared to Q3 FY23. A healthy bidding market was a tailwind for them. Although these three markets were the major sales drivers, they saw growth in every market except residential digital commerce due to weak customer demand.

FERG's Investor Presentation

The gross profit margin was up 50 basis points in Q3 FY24 compared to Q3 FY23. The management attributed the increase to strong price execution. The adjusted EBITDA was up by approximately 2.4% in Q3 FY24 compared to Q3 FY23.

The overall results were decent. However, there is a concern they are facing a deflation issue. The deflation was 2% in Q3 FY24, and it is difficult to predict the commodity prices. So they can continue to face the deflation issue in the fourth quarter. Also, their organic revenue growth was down 0.9% in Q3 FY24 compared to Q3 FY23. However, the company offset this with acquisitions. Since August 2023, FERG has completed eight acquisitions. The only negative right now that I see is deflation. However, there are also positives for FERG, especially the rebound in the construction market. The interest rates have stopped rising, and the expectations of the rate cuts for later this year have increased. So, the bidding market can continue to remain healthy, which can ensure positive growth going forward.

DCF Valuation

Author's Own Calculations

I did a DCF analysis of FERG, and I predicted revenues and net income for the next five years. For the first year, I assume that revenue will grow at a modest rate of 2%, as the deflation issue can affect them and the rate cuts might take time. So the growth can be affected in the first half of the next year. For the second and third years, I am expecting a growth rate of 7%, as I expect market conditions to be a lot better than the first year, and also that the comparison will be easier. Then I expect a slight decline in growth due to market saturation. So I assumed a growth of 6.5% for the fourth year and 4.5% for the fifth year.

For the income margin, I predict improvement because in FY24, due to deflation, they didn’t have pricing power, so compared to FY24, I expect better margins going forward. For the first nine months, their net income margin was 6%, and I expect a net income margin of 6.5% for the first two years and then a constant margin of 7% for the remaining three years. The discount rate is 8%. After putting all the values together, the terminal value came in at $23.6 billion, and after adding the cumulative FCF, its equity value came in at $32.9 billion. Now, for the final step, dividing its equity value by the outstanding shares will give the fair value of FERG. The outstanding shares are 201.8 million, and after dividing it by the equity value, the fair value of FERG comes in at $163.2. The current price of FERG is $193.4, which is 16% higher than its fair value of $163.2. So currently, FERG is overvalued.

Technical Analysis

TradingView

FERG has been on a roll for some time. The momentum in FERG has been strong. In October 2022, it was at $100, and from there, it refused to stop. From $100, the price touched $224 in April 2024. Overall, FERG proved to be fruitful for their investors. The price chart still looks good for the long term. In December 2023, the price gave a V-shape breakout above $180, and it seems that the price is coming for the retest. Also, the price reversed after touching the upper line of the Bollinger band. I believe that after such a good run, a correction is healthy for the price. This cooldown will provide fuel for the stock for a new rally. So, I believe a new entry can be done at $180. The bottom line is that FERG can see a correction in the short term, but it still looks good in the long run.

Final Take

The share price of FERG has had a strong run-up in 2023, and after a strong run-up, the share price is resting and cooling off for a bit, which is healthy after a strong run-up. There are positives like a healthy bidding market, rebound in the construction market, and expected rate cuts, which I believe were also responsible for the run-up in the stock price lately. However, the deflation issue is a concern, and it is difficult to predict commodity prices. So, this can affect the growth of FERG, and the valuation also looks a bit high. So, I believe investing in it at the current price might not be the ideal option. Instead, I would wait for some time, and once it appears that the deflation issue is not a big obstacle for FERG, then I would be more comfortable investing in FERG.