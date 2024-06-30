Genesco's Assortment Bet For H2 2025 Is Risky, The Stock Is Still A Hold

Jun. 30, 2024 3:30 AM ETGenesco Inc. (GCO) Stock
Quipus Capital profile picture
Quipus Capital
1.21K Followers

Summary

  • Genesco's 1Q25 results show flat to down revenues, with margins protected by store closures.
  • The company plans to incrementally pivot away from brands like Vans and Converse in the second half of the year.
  • Stock price offers little protection given the uncertain consumer environment and risky assortment transition, leading to a Hold rating.

Concepto de viaje para vacaciones alternativas para las personas - mujer con calcetines agradables fuera de la antigua furgoneta vintage con la luz del sol en el fondo - inercogable señora poniendo zapatos de deporte

simonapilolla/iStock via Getty Images

Genesco's 1Q25 results were not out of expectations, with revenues down on an absolute basis but not so much comparatively and margins protected by store closures. The company's low seasonal quarter is relatively unimportant compared to the

This article was written by

Quipus Capital profile picture
Quipus Capital
1.21K Followers
Long-only investment, evaluating companies from an operational, buy-and-hold perspective.Quipus Capital does not focus on market-driven dynamics and future price action. Instead, our articles focus on operational aspects, understanding the long-term earnings power of companies, the competitive dynamics of the industries where they participate, and buying companies that we would like to hold independently of how the price moves in the future. Most QC calls will be holds, and that is by design. Only a very small fraction of companies should be a buy at any point in time. However, hold articles provide important information for future investors and a healthy dose of skepticism to a relatively bullish-biased market.Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News