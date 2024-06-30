Debate Debacle

Aerial_Views/E+ via Getty Images

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets were little changed this week while long-term benchmark interest rates surged as investors assessed the potential political and economic fallout from a disastrous debate performance by President Biden, setting the stage for a potentially volatile and unpredictable second half of 2024. Beneath the political drama, investors parsed corporate commentary and economic data that pointed towards a further slowdown in U.S. consumer spending, while inflation data showed a continued moderation in price pressures.

Hoya Capital

Declining for just the second week in the past ten, the S&P 500 posted fractional declines on the week, but nevertheless held on to impressive first-half total returns of over 15%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.1% on the week, but posted first-half returns of nearly 20%. Underscoring the "top heavy" nature of the first-half performance - with gains driven almost exclusively by a handful of AI-oriented chip stocks - the Small-Cap 600 posted negative -1.0% returns for the first-half, despite leading the way this past week with a 1.1% gain. Real estate equities - the single worst-performing market segment in the first-half of 2024 - also posted a relatively strong week as investors rotated into beaten-down value stocks ahead of the long-awaited Fed pivot towards rate cuts expected later this quarter. The Equity REIT Index advanced 1.0% on the week, with 15-of-18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index slipped 0.7%.

Hoya Capital

A surprisingly poor debate performance on Thursday evening by President Biden sparked a frenzy of "replacement" speculation and lifted the market-implied odds of an election victory in November for former President Trump. Bond market dynamics shifted rather dramatically in a "curve steepening" trade on Friday, expressing a higher likelihood of hawkish international trade policies - including an increase in tariffs on Chinese imports - and pro-growth domestic economic policies - including an extension of the 2018 tax cuts. After closing last week near two-month lows, the 10-Year Treasury Yield jumped 13 basis points this week to 4.38% - up from its recent lows of 4.21% - but the more-policy-sensitive 2-Year Treasury Yield was effectively unchanged at 4.75%. Swaps markets are now pricing in 64% probability that the Fed will cut rates in September - down slightly from 68% last week - and imply 1.79 rate cuts in 2024 - also slightly below the 1.87 implied cuts last week. Meanwhile, WTI Crude Oil prices rose another 1% this week to around $81.50/barrel - 10% above their early-June lows of around $73/barrel, but still 5% below the 2024 highs of around $87 in early April.

Hoya Capital

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Hoya Capital

Consistent with moderately encouraging Consumer and Producer Price Index data earlier this month, PCE Price Index data showed a continued cooling of inflationary pressures in May. Core PCE - the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation - rose 0.1% in May and increased 2.6% from a year earlier, which was its lowest annual increase in over three years. Including food and energy, Headline PCE was flat for the month, which also pulled the annual increase to 2.6%. Both Headline and Core PCE readings were in line with consensus estimates, and the report had little change on market-implied pricing of Fed interest rate cuts. Goods prices declined -0.4% from the prior month and were lower by -0.1% from a year earlier, aided by a (now reversed) retreat in gasoline prices in May. Services prices - which have been far "stickier" than goods - rose 0.2% for the month and increased 3.9% from last year. We continue to note, however, that this increase is still being overstated by the delayed recognition of rent inflation seen 9-18 months ago. The rent component of the PCE Index showed a 5.3% year-over-year increase, which is considerably above the estimates from private market data providers, which continue to show a 0-2% year-over-year change in residential rents.

Hoya Capital

Earlier in the week, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Home Price showed a 7.2% annual rise in home prices for April - lower than the 7.5% annual gain in the previous month - but above the consensus forecast of 7.0%. The FHFA's Home Price Index showed a 6.3% annual increase, down slightly from the 6.7% last month. National home prices have set record-highs throughout 2024 across both metrics, as the effects of limited housing market supply have overwhelmed the typically negative impact of elevated mortgage rates on home values. The latest report on Personal Incomes - the most consistent long-term metric to derive a "fair value" of national home prices - showed that nominal income growth accelerated slightly to 4.6% in May, the highest since last September, but still a significant moderation from its pandemic-era peak of over 9% in 2021. Arousing concerns about stressed housing market affordability, home prices are once again outpacing income growth, following a period of negative "real" home price appreciation in 2023. Home prices have outpaced incomes by about 15% since 2010, but have roughly matched nominal income growth since the start of 1995.

Hoya Capital

Equity REIT & Homebuilder Week In Review

Best & Worst Performance This Week Across the REIT Sector

Hoya Capital

Apartment: Multifamily M&A was once again a theme this week, as private equity firm KKR (KKR) announced a $2.1B deal to acquire 18 apartment properties comprising roughly 5,200 units from Quarterra Multifamily, an affiliate of homebuilder Lennar (LEN). The portfolio consists of properties across eight states - California, Washington, Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Colorado, and New Jersey - with a recently built mix of mid-rise and high-rise buildings. KKR notes that it will work with Carter-Haston, MG Properties, and Dalan Real Estate to operate the assets. Elsewhere, Blackstone (BX) announced this week that its affiliated funds completed the acquisition of Apartment Income (AIRC) - also known as AIR Communities - after AIRC shareholders approved the all-cash acquisition. In April, Blackstone agreed to buy AIRC in a $10B priced at $39.12/share - a 25% premium to AIRC's prior close. The deal is one of two residential REIT privatizations by Blackstone this year - and its fourth since 2021 - including its most recent $3.5 deal to acquire single-family rental REIT Tricon.

Hoya Capital

Net Lease: On the downside this week, net lease REITs were impacted by news that Walgreens (WBA) - which is among the largest tenants for a handful of net lease REITs including Netstreit (NTST) and Realty Income (O) - announced plans to close up to a quarter of its 8,600 stores, citing a "challenging" consumer environment. On the upside, Global Net Lease (GNL) gained 3% after it announced a $170M deal to sell a portfolio of nine cold storage properties, and plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt. The sale of this portfolio - which GNL acquired for $153.4 million - was included in the previously announced $567M of dispositions in its Q1 earnings report, and is part of its "Strategic Disposition Plan" unveiled earlier this year in which GNL plans to sell $400-600M in assets to improve its debt metrics to be more in-line with its net lease REIT peers. The properties - which are leased and operated by cold storage REIT Americold (COLD) - were sold at an implied cap rate of 7.9% and have a remaining weighted average lease term ("WALT") of 3.3 years. GNL commented that it is "extremely pleased with the velocity of our strategic disposition initiative" and plans to continue the strategy "until we narrow the gap between the value of our real estate and our stock price."

Hoya Capital

Healthcare: Embattled hospital owner Medical Properties Trust (MPW) dipped 10% this week after the solvency of its largest tenant - Steward Health Care - was again cast into doubt amid reports UnitedHealth's (UNH) Optum has dropped a bid for Steward Health's physician group. Optum had reached a deal in March to acquire the unit from Steward as the hospital operator - which is several months behind on its rent payments to MPW and formally filed for bankruptcy in May - attempts to raise capital to stay afloat. Steward is MPW's largest tenant, responsible for about one-fifth of the REITs' annual rental revenues. The Steward/Optum deal came under scrutiny from national politicians, including Senators Warren and Markey, who have used the poor optics of the Steward's restructuring - which includes potential layoffs - to further a decades-long campaign against private-market healthcare delivery models. Massachusetts state regulators and politicians have also taken an adversarial approach to the deal and to Steward's restructuring, threatening to seize properties - which are owned by MPW and rented by Steward - through eminent domain. Relatedly, Steward announced last week a three-week delay in its planned auction of its eight Massachusetts facilities. MPW commented in its earnings call last quarter that it plans to replace Steward in "many" of its hospitals by September 30 - and nearly 100% over time - "so that even if Steward remains in bankruptcy, its effect on [MPW] are mitigated."

Hoya Capital

Cannabis: Cannabis-focused mortgage REIT AFC Gamma (AFCG) was among the outperformers this week after it reported that the previously-announced spin-off of its portfolio of non-cannabis loans will be completed on July 9th. The portfolio - which is comprised of $115M in loans (roughly one-fourth of AFCG's portfolio) - will spin off into a new independent, publicly traded REIT, Sunrise Realty Trust, which will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "SUNS". The new mREIT - which will be externally advised by recently founded Southern Realty Group - and will focus on "originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers with transitional business plans in the Southern U.S." The two companies will share overlapping corporate management, but will have "distinct investment teams and boards of directors." Holders of AFC Gamma common stock on July 8th will receive one share of new SUNS common stock for every three shares of AFCG. Additionally, AFCG declared a special stock dividend of $0.15/share in connection with the spin-off. AFCG - which pays a hearty dividend yield of over 15% - has been among the better-performing REITs this year, benefiting from a rebound across the cannabis space resulting from long-awaited progress on Federal decriminalization.

Hoya Capital

Mortgage: Sticking in the mortgage space, residential mREIT Ellington Financial (EFC) was little-changed this week after it reported that its estimated book value per share ("BVPS") stood at $13.81 at the end of May, which was down 0.4% from $13.86 but up about 1% from the end of Q1. With the second-quarter drawing to a close, mortgage REITs are expected to report later this month that book values were little-changed in Q2, as both RMBS and CMBS spread have remained in a tight range throughout the quarter, as they have throughout 2024. The indexes tracking the (unlevered) performance of residential and commercial-backed securities - (MBB) and (CMBS) - each gained about 0.5% in Q2. Each of the three mREITs that declared dividends this week held their payouts steady with current levels: Invesco Mortgage (IVR) maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.40/share (17.2% dividend yield), ARMOUR Residential (ARR) maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.24/share (14.7% dividend yield), and Manhattan Bridge (LOAN) maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.115/share (8.8% dividend yield).

Hoya Capital

On the capital-raising front this week, New York Mortgage (NYMT) remained under pressure this week after announced the pricing of its public offering of $60M in exchange-listed "baby bond" 9.125% senior notes due 2029. The baby bonds will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "NYMTI". The offering is expected to close on June 28. Last week, S&P released its monthly report on REIT capital-raising activity, which showed a pickup in activity in May after a relatively slow month of April. REITs raised $9.88B in capital during May - up from $2.11B in April and $7.63B in the year-ago month. On the credit ratings front this week, Fitch Ratings downgraded the issuer credit rating of Hudson Pacific (HPP) to "BB-" from "BBB-" with a negative outlook. Moody's affirmed the credit ratings of Sun Communities (SUI), including its senior unsecured and issuer rating, at "Baa3" with a stable outlook. Fitch Ratings affirmed the issuer credit rating of VICI Properties (VICI) at "BBB" and affirmed its unsecured debt rating at "BBB-" with a stable outlook.

Hoya Capital

2024 Performance Recap

At the halfway point of 2024, real estate equities have continued to lag considerably behind the broader equity benchmarks, and remain the only GICS equity sector in negative territory on the year. The Equity REIT Index is lower by -3.2%, while the Mortgage REIT Index is lower by -2.4%. This compares with the 15.3% gain on the S&P 500, the 5.9% gain for the Mid-Cap 400, and the -1.0% decline for the Small-Cap 600. Within the REIT sector, 7 of the 18 property sectors are higher for the year, led by Billboard, Cannabis, Apartment, and Healthcare REITs - while Industrial, Timber, and Cell Tower REITs have lagged on the downside. At 4.38%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield is higher by 50 basis points on the year, while the 2-Year Treasury Yield has risen 32 basis points to 4.75%. After briefly turning positive on a YTD basis earlier this month, the Bloomberg US Bond Index is now lower by -0.7% on the year, while credit has outperformed duration. WTI Crude Oil is higher by 19.3% this year, lifting the Commodities complex higher by 5.6%.

Hoya Capital Hoya Capital

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

Employment data highlights another critical slate of economic data in the holiday-shortened week. U.S. equity and bond markets will be closed on Thursday for Independence Day and have a shortened session on Wednesday with a 1pm close. Prior to the July 4th holiday, we'll see the Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey ("JOLTS") on Tuesday, which showed last month that job openings unexpectedly dipped to three-year lows. On Wednesday, we'll see the ADP Payrolls report - which also missed estimates last month - along with weekly Jobless Claims data, which showed this past week that continuing unemployment claims rose to three-year highs in mid-June. The "main event" - the BLS Nonfarm Payrolls - is released on Friday as markets reopen following the mid-week holiday. Economists are looking for job growth of roughly 180k in June on the "headline" Establishment Survey, which follows a stronger-than-expected print last month of 272k jobs. The Household Survey - which is used to calculate unemployment metrics - showed substantially weaker trends last month, however, posting a 400k decline in the employment level. The Average Hourly Earnings series within the payrolls report - the first major inflation print for June - is expected to show that annual wage growth remained steady at 4.1%. We'll also be watching a handful of PMI surveys throughout the week, headlined by the ISM Manufacturing PMI report on Monday, and ISM Services PMI on Wednesday.

Hoya Capital

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Farmland, Storage, Timber, Mortgage, and Cannabis.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Hoya Capital

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.