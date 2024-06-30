D-Keine

One of the quiet beneficiaries around the periphery of the artificial intelligence frenzy has been the utility sector, on the premise that AI implementation will require significant additional electric capacity in the nation's energy grid. The euphoria for the otherwise staid and reliable utility sector has sent a handful of names much higher, driving up the sector as a whole, but not truly lifting all boats, at least as of yet.

Data by YCharts

Since the start of 2024, shares in the midwestern utility Northwestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE) that serves swaths of South Dakota and Montana have followed the same overall trajectory as the utility sector (as represented by the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLU)). However, shares have clearly lagged the overall sector most of the year, and by an increasing margin since the middle of April. The overall result is that shares are flat on the year, versus a 10.5% return in the ETF, which had been outperforming the broader S&P 500 (SPY) until just a few weeks ago from the AI buzz. In the case of Northwestern Energy, underperforming the broader sector year to date is likely warranted, and I consider the stock a "hold" in the current environment. There could be an investment case for an income-focused position, but investors will need to keep a wary eye on the company's need for capital.

Updating the Financial Picture

When I last considered Northwestern Energy in February, the full year 2023 report had just been released shortly beforehand, so the only available financial historical hard data points since then are the Q1 2024 figures. I will briefly run through the results for the quarter just to orient things, just bearing in mind that the big picture is still dominated by the capital plan to invest $2.5 billion over 5 years for additional capacity growth.

The Q1 revenues, in comparison to the period for 2023, already reveal a bit of a dichotomy. Electric is the larger revenue share relative to natural gas, but the spread became more pronounced, as it grew 16% from a year ago to $343.2 million. Natural gas, on the other hand, accounted for 17% less revenue than last year, down to $132.2 million. Of course, the revenue is impacted by several variables, and the period January - March of 2024 was warmer in Northwester's geography than it was in 2023, so it should not come as a shock to see natural gas revenue down. On the flip side, the state regulators in both South Dakota and Montana approved certain rate increase requests, which certainly contributed to the upside revenue growth for electric. The combined impact was revenue that was $20.8 million higher for the period at $475.3 million.

Total operating expenses, including cost of fuel, increased by $14.8 million, interest expense increased by $3 million, and the resulting net income was $65.1 million, up 4.1% from Q1 of 2023. Working capital changes and changes in regulatory assets translated the modestly higher net income into lower cash flow from operations, which came in at $161.7 million, versus $213.7 million last year. Capex investment use of cash came in at $108.8 million, in-line with supporting guidance toward $500 million per year. Total cash and equivalents fell $4.8 million during the quarter, ending at $20.4 million. That amount is down $6.7 million since the end of Q1 2023, but still an overall healthy balance of cash.

Why the lag to the sector?

While valuations in the utilities sector as a whole have come back to earth a little bit, Northwestern's performance could either point to an overlooked opportunity, or reflect a reality that when it comes to the impacts of AI on power utilities, Northwestern is not especially well positioned to be such a beneficiary. I believe this is a clear case of the second probability. The utilities that are positioned best to benefit the most are those generate and distribute electricity exclusively; Morningstar offered its own short list of possible winners that included Entergy Corp (ETR) and Pinnacle West Capital (PNW). In the case of Northwestern Energy, it is not likely to be on anyone's list of AI winners partly because it is a natural gas utility as well, but also because it geography is not the hot-bed of data-center development.

Nevertheless, I was struck that CEO Brian Bird spoke directly to the investor value proposition on the Q1 earnings call in part by saying they were looking at ways to expand their profile in regard to the electricity side of the house. He begins by pointing to a total return goal of ~10% per year (based on the current 5% dividend yield, and EPS growth of 4% - 6%), but then turns his comments to the broader picture a little bit (I have added some links to explain some industry terms):

On top of that, we have some incremental opportunities. We continue to explore some FERC [Federal Energy Regulatory Commission] Transmission investments, incremental generating capacity necessary in both jurisdictions from an electric perspective. We're evaluating some QF [Qualifying Facility] contracts and PPAs [Power Purchase Agreements] for potential buyouts and just the continued electrification that we're seeing in most jurisdictions, of course, in the US, that support economic development, and with those incremental opportunities, we'd see a higher 11% total growth in return for investors.

Without getting bogged down in the weeds of hypothetical scenarios, this signals that they recognize both the need in society for more electricity, as well as the potential benefits of greater exposure to electricity generation for their shareholders.

Yet, Northwestern also recognizes that they are starting out, so to speak, behind the 8-ball. As much as they might be interested in aggressively adding incremental capacity above and beyond their current $2.5 billion capital plan, that plan is meant primarily to close the gap on the shortfall in being able to just supply their existing customers with their energy needs, much less have excess capacity. Northwestern has needed to buy from other sources just to meet its own customers' current demand.

The current investment plan is built on debt and internally generated cash, with no need to raise equity. However, if they adopted a strategy based on greater expansion to meet that expected future demand, then it could well require dilution of existing shareholders, as I believe they would be reluctant to lever up the balance sheet and drop out of investment-grade rating.

Management was asked later on the call to elaborate on the comments about "incremental opportunities" and its impact on capital investment. Crystal Lail, the company's CFO, gave a fairly guarded answer, in my view, basically saying for now they are just focused on playing catch-up based on the current plan:

We sit in a unique position of being at a deficit to be able to serve our existing customers. So the criticality of executing on completing our Yellowstone County facility and addressing these issues with EPA I think would enable the next steps of investment that would allow for getting us to resource-adequate and then to be thinking about what are the options around load growth. . . there is a lot of commentary in the sector on what's going to happen with the things that are driving the broader trends, whether that's onshoring or AI or EVs or all those things. We're very focused on the capital execution to support our current load.

Her answer was a pretty strong indication to me that they have no plans of getting ahead of themselves and trying to take on more than what they can reasonably handle in terms of growth.

In fact, they have plenty of other headaches to deal with just in getting caught up. Ms. Lail referred to updated Environmental Protection Agency air-quality rules that could make Northwestern's current usage of the half of the total capacity from a coal-based asset in Colstrip, Montana more costly, not to mention its plan to take over operations of the remaining half from Avista (AVA). Assuming that the plan still works out for now, it was a nice arrangement for Northwestern Energy - there was essentially no upfront cost, and they would be taking over operating costs of the additional units starting in 2026, while still sharing certain future costs with Avista.

The company plans to dispute the regulations, and the regulations and the related political haggling have been well covered in the local press. Northwestern's plans to expand its use of Colstrip as other operators step back was a major part of the plan to help bridge the gap while they worked on getting cleaner alternatives up and running.

Risks and Valuation

In addition to the regulatory risks from such sources as the EPA as reviewed above, Northwestern Energy is in a highly regulated industry overall, dependent on navigating a sort of political process when it needs to adjust its pricing in the states where it operates. Increasingly, regulators also want to know about mitigation plans for wildfire prevention after the catastrophic California wildfires traced back to PG&E (PCG). Northwestern management did address this risk on their call, and since the call has put out their updated mitigation plan for Montana. Northwestern seems to be on top of it in terms of being proactive and is investing in hardening its systems to reduce wildfire potential. While this is currently on a state-by-state basis, it is possible that in the future, there could be additional federal oversight or input pertaining to the wildfire risk, and there are assorted proposals floating around in that regard. On a related note, the catastrophe risks are generally making it more difficult or costly for some utilities to have sufficient liability insurance, and the risk of significantly greater insurance premium costs for Northwestern should not be overlooked.

The other key risk from an investor standpoint is Northwestern's capacity to stick to its commitment to deliver its capital plan without selling new equity. Management has affirmed multiple times, going back several quarters now, that the playbook they are using to invest the $2.5 billion assumes no new equity raise. The difficulty, in my view is not supporting that investment with debt and internal cash, but more the question of whether that level of investment of will be sufficient for the actual needs. It will certainly help move things along - it is a necessary step. However, there may easily come a point in the medium term in which the necessary level of investment will require picking up the pace, and the only way to do so without losing an investment-grade credit rating will be to raise more equity.

On the current basis, however, the valuation is at a fair level given the industry, and management's goal of 10% total return could be within reach if they hit their earnings growth target, and assuming the market rewards that growth in kind, which is an assumption that cannot be taken for granted. Per the table, Northwestern is clearly in-line with the overall sector on multiple valuation measures, and modestly better than two of the Morningstar picks.

Northwestern Energy Group and select peers, valuation measures (Author's spreadsheet; data from Seeking Alpha)

While debt to EBITDA (TTM) is greater than 5x, I do anticipate seeing EBITDA grow at a faster rate than debt obligations in due time, but it is a point to keep an eye on in terms of managing both their growth and liability risks.

Concluding Thoughts

Although the 5% yield appears to be a fairly attractive starting point and none of the valuation measures are notable red flags for over-valuation, an investment here is likely to return a reasonable income for the foreseeable future. However, given the larger risk profile, especially the regulatory feud with the EPA over the coal-based generation at the Colstrip plant, compounded by the longer-term necessity to deploy capital and continue to play catch-up just to meet the needs of their own existing customer base, I don't find a compelling reason to invest now in Northwestern Energy Group. On the flip side, I see no special reason to sell at this time for anyone with a long-time horizon and consider the shares suitable as a "hold" for the time being.