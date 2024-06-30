fotolgahan/iStock via Getty Images

My rating for Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NNFSF) [9633:HK] stock is a Hold. I previously described Nongfu Spring as one of the "largest soft drinks" companies and "the market leader in the bottled water sub-segment" for the Mainland Chinese market in my April 27, 2021 initiation article.

With the current update, I preview Nongfu Spring's full-year fiscal 2024 financial performance and assess the company's long-term growth runway. I have chosen to maintain a Hold rating for Nongfu Spring, as it is premature to turn positive on this name. NNFSF's packaged drinking water and tea beverage segments have good growth potential for the long run. But the company's FY 2024 results might be inferior to that for FY 2023, and this could limit the share price appreciation potential for the stock. It is better to wait for an improvement in Nongfu Spring's short-term financial outlook, before considering a position in the name.

The company's shares are traded on the Over-The-Counter market and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nongfu Spring's OTC shares have limited trading liquidity. However, its Hong Kong-listed shares are pretty liquid, with a mean daily trading value of $20 million (source: S&P Capital IQ) for the past 10 trading days. Readers can deal in Nongfu Spring's reasonably liquid Hong Kong shares with US brokers such as Interactive Brokers and Hong Kong brokerages like Boom Securities.

Nongfu Spring's 2024 Financial Performance Might Not Be As Good As Last Year

As a Hong Kong-listed company, Nongfu Spring discloses its financial performance on a semi-annual basis. The company's 1H 2024 and full-year 2024 results are expected to be revealed in August 2024 and March 2025, respectively.

My opinion is that NNFSF's financial results for this year will be inferior to its actual financial performance for the previous year. According to the analysts' consensus data taken from S&P Capital IQ, Nongfu Spring's top line growth in local currency or RMB terms is estimated to slow from +28% in FY 2023 to +16% in FY 2024. The sell side also anticipates that the company's net profit margin will contract by -1 percentage points from 28.3% in the prior year to 27.3% for the current year.

In my view, there are three key factors contributing to Nongfu Spring's potential underperformance in the new fiscal year.

Firstly, Nongfu Spring's high-end product positioning could hurt the company's sales as Chinese consumers become more cost-conscious.

A June 11, 2024 Reuters article noted that "China's discount retailers have cut prices" to target consumers in the country "whose confidence has been battered by a property crisis, high unemployment and a gloomy economic outlook." Separately, Goldman Sachs (GS) recently published a research report (not publicly available) titled "China Consumer Pulse Check: Sequentially Weaker Sentiment" on June 24, 2024. GS' late-June report indicated that Chinese consumers "remain value-focused for categories with relatively high frequency of spending" according to read-throughs from the investor events it organized and the recent 618 e-commerce shopping festival in the country.

Nongfu Spring's packaged water products represented 48% of the company's revenue for last year as per its FY 2023 results announcement. It is reasonable to view branded packaged water products as a more expensive alternative to tap water or boiled water. Also, certain of the company's ready-to-drink tea products have a high-end positioning. In its 2023 annual report, NNFSF used the word "premium" to describe its "Longjing Spring Tea", "Black Oolong Tea" and "Jasmine Tea Coffee" offerings.

Secondly, competition in China's beverages market appears to have intensified this year.

One of NNFSF's peers is Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:VTSYF) [345:HK] which recently announced its full-year FY 2024 (YE March 31, 2024) results in late-June. Analysts from Singapore bank DBS Group organized a post-results investor meeting for Vitasoy and published takeaways from this event in a June 24, 2024 report (not publicly available) titled "Capturing Consumer Mindshare." This DBS Group report highlighted Vitasoy's remarks that the beverages industry in "China has seen fierce competition, particularly in the tea segment."

In FY 2023, Nongfu Spring's best performing product segment was tea beverages which witnessed a +83% jump in revenue. As a comparison, the company's overall top line expanded by +28% for the most recent fiscal year. Also, tea beverage products were NNFSF's second-largest revenue contributor (30% of top line) in 2023 after packaged drinking water products (48% of sales). As such, greater competitive intensity in the Mainland Chinese tea segment could translate into either slower sales growth (market share loss) or higher expenses (increased investments in marketing to stay competitive).

Thirdly, NNFSF might have reached the ceiling when it comes to profitability improvement.

Nongfu Spring's net margin in the previous year was pretty high at 28.3%. At its FY 2023 earnings call (recording and transcript not publicly available) in late-March 2024, the company noted that a more sustainable net margin level for the future will be in the 23%-25% range. NNFSF indicated at the company's most recent fiscal year results briefing that its FY 2023 profitability benefited from certain favorable factors relating to lower "raw material prices" and higher "production line utilization rates", which might not recur this year.

But The Company Has Good Long-Term Growth Potential

Nongfu Spring's prospects for the long run are favorable, assuming one looks beyond the company's potential revenue growth deceleration and margin contraction for FY 2024.

The company's packaged drinking water products and tea beverage products in aggregate accounted for 78% (48%+30%) of its FY 2023 revenue, as mentioned in the preceding section. As such, I will focus on these two key product segments when I touch on Nongfu Spring's long-term growth potential.

A May 22, 2024 research report (not publicly available) issued by Mainland Chinese research firm Huatai Financial titled "Prioritizing Natural Water Source" cited research from Euromonitor relating to the bottled water sector in China. Based on Huatai Financial's late-May report, the combined market share of the three largest players in China's bottled water industry is 36%, which is lower than that for South Korea's bottled water market (67%) and the Mainland Chinese carbonated soft drinks market (74%).

As the leading player in the Chinese bottled water sector, Nongfu Spring is well-positioned to grow its top line by expanding its market share via industry consolidation.

On the other hand, the sugar-free tea beverages market in China is under-penetrated, which means that Nongfu Spring's tea beverage offerings have strong growth prospects.

At Nongfu Spring's fiscal 2023 earnings briefing, one of the sell-side analyst attendees noted that Mainland China's penetration rate of sugar-free tea (as a proportion of total ready-to-drink tea beverages) is currently at the low-teens percentage level. In response, NNFSF highlighted that the sugar-free tea penetration rate in another Asian market, Japan, has already approached the 80% level.

According to Huatai Financial's May 22, 2024 report referred to above, Nongfu Spring's sugar-free tea beverage offerings branded as "Oriental Leaf" boast a market share of more than 50% in China's tea-free tea beverage segment. Therefore, NNFSF's sugar-free tea beverage sales have the potential to grow substantially, as Chinese consumers become increasingly health-conscious and drive the sugar-free tea penetration rate in China higher.

Closing Thoughts

My view of Nongfu Spring as a potential investment is mixed, taking into consideration both its short-term outlook and long-term prospects. Also, the valuation re-rating potential for Nongfu Spring seems limited, which provides support for a Hold rating. Nongfu Spring's consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E of 29 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) is demanding in absolute terms, and also represents a 12% premium as compared to its peer Vitasoy's 26 times forward P/E.

