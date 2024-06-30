Finding Value In L'Air Liquide During Investor Panic - When The Streets Roar, Invest More

JL Images

The time to buy is when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own. - Baron Rothschild

While still far from the potential "civil war" that President Emmanuel Macron has warned could occur if one of the extreme political groups gains power in the coming elections, it is undeniable that France is currently undergoing severe political turmoil. One thing is for sure: people are taking to the streets to protest, and billions have been wiped out from European stocks. For example, L'Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF)(OTCPK:AIQUY) lost more than 10% of its value in a matter of days, although it has partially recovered. If the worst potential outcomes are avoided, this could turn out to be a good buying opportunity. We last wrote about the company over a year ago, so we think this is an opportune time to update our coverage with the most recent financial results and comment on the political risk.

Political Uncertainty

Let's start by addressing the elephant in the room: after a poor showing in the European Elections, President Macron called for the dissolution of Parliament and snap elections. His centrist party is currently polling in third place, with the extreme right in first place and a coalition of left parties in second place. France has a two-round voting system that makes predicting the outcome very difficult.

Still, the two most likely outcomes would be a "hung parliament", which is probably the better outcome as financial markets are concerned, and the other high probability outcome is a majority win by the extreme right. While the French extreme far right has softened its program to attract more centrist voters, we should not forget that not long ago, they were pushing for separation from the European Union, and many of their core values are not aligned with those of the European Union project. If the alliance of left leaning parties wins, EU membership could also be at risk given that their proposals would put France at odds with EU budget rules. Both of the extreme parties could also change laws and regulations to the detriment of businesses, and even nationalization of some assets deemed strategic for the government cannot be ruled out. So far some of the more directly impacted French corporations have been its large banks, such as BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) and Société Générale (OTCPK:SCGLF), that hold significant amounts of French debt, and spreads have considerably widened since the snap parliamentary election announcement.

L'Air Liquide Overview

As a quick reminder, L'Air Liquide is one of the world leaders in industrial gases for industry and healthcare. It has global operations in dozens of countries, and is mainly focused on delivering oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen to its customers.

Importantly, the industry in which it operates is attractive because customers tend to sign long-term agreements with very favorable terms for L'Air Liquide. This usually includes minimum payments, take-or-pay clauses, annual increases that typically include inflation and energy prices into consideration. They usually have operations co-located with its most important customers, which makes switching to another provider even more difficult. The combination of high switching costs, economies of scale, and that their product tends to represent a small percentage of customer costs, creates a strong competitive moat. Furthermore, the company is diversified across several industries, including healthcare and semiconductors, sectors which are delivering above GDP growth on average.

Financials

As CEO François Jackow aptly summarized in the most recent earnings call, the company is currently operating with "no strong negatives, but no clear positive catalysts yet". Sales growth was far from spectacular in the most recent quarter, with the company delivering comparable sales growth of only around 2%, while cash flow grew slightly more rapidly at more than 6%. On the positive side, the company's backlog remains at a very high level. It ended the quarter with more than 80 projects totaling more than €4.1 billion.

If we look at the company's historical financials, it clearly shows some cyclicality and is heavily affected by economic conditions. Still, it has managed to grow in the past decade its revenue about 50%, with an average annual year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company has a solid operating margin reflecting its strong competitive moat, which has averaged above 17%, and is currently above 18%. It has also delivered significant earnings per share growth (EPS).

Zooming out, the company has been growing sales and earnings at a healthy pace for several decades now, as well as its dividend per share.

Still, the company believes it can further improve its operating margin and has identified more than 800 specific opportunities where it can generate efficiencies. These include production, supply chain, energy use, procurement, automation, and digitization opportunities. During the earnings call, CFO Jérôme Pelletan commented that, "...efficiencies have been growing over the last few years and stands now at €112 million, up plus 22% versus last year. This is a key contributor to our margin improvement".

Growth Investments

Even more important than the growth track record is the growth outlook for the coming years. There are reasons to believe that the company can match, or even exceed, its previous average growth rate given a few structural tailwinds. These include the energy transition towards lower carbon emissions, and the increased growth in the electronics and semiconductor sectors (SOXX). In fact, the company believes its semiconductor segment is likely to double by 2030. As a result, it is making investments like the recent $250 million announced to support Micron's manufacturing of leading-edge memory chips. The company's healthcare (XLV) segment is also growing rapidly.

A very good example of how these secular tailwinds are resulting in growth opportunities is the investment the company is planning to make to support Exxon Mobil's (XOM) low-carbon hydrogen facility. This could potentially result in Air Liquide’s largest ever investment at an estimated $850 million. The company also believes that its hydrogen business could more than triple before 2035, going from roughly €2 billion today, to more than €6 billion by 2035.

Balance Sheet

One area where the company has made impressive progress is in strengthening its balance sheet. In 2016 its net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at an uncomfortable 3.3x, at the end of 2023 it had been brought down to an extremely safe 1.22x. The company has a well-laddered maturity schedule, with a relatively low average cost of debt of only 3.4%, and with approximately 93% of its debt being fixed rate.

Sustainability

Another area where the company has made substantial progress is with respect to its sustainability efforts. The company got an 'A-' score in Climate Change and Water Security for 2023 from non-profit CDP. This is important not only for the planet, but it is also good for business, as the company reported the majority of its top 20 customers take sustainability into consideration. The company achieved a 5% reduction of its CO2 emissions in 2023 compared to the previous year, and has the goal of being carbon neutral by 2050 through carbon capture, asset management, and increasing the percentage of low-carbon electricity it uses.

Outlook

Growth sectors like healthcare and semiconductors have helped mitigate significant weakness in the industrial sector (XLI). For example, the U.S. which is the company's largest market, is showing ISM manufacturing PMI numbers significantly below average, and representative of industrial contractions. During the earnings call the company confirmed there is weakness in some sectors mentioning as an example the chemical industry, which management estimates is operating probably at 80% or less of capacity, and far from its full potential.

New project start-ups are mitigating some of the weakness for the company, with projects coming online this year estimated to contribute between €270 million and €290 million in fiscal year 2024.

Growth could be re-ignited if interest rates are lowered, motivating companies to start investing in capacity expansion again. This point was emphasized by the CEO of the Airgas subsidiary, Marcelo Fioranelli, who responded to a question from an analyst asking about activity momentum in the North American market:

I think as soon as the situation improves in the U.S. in terms of reduction of interest rates for the future I think this is going to unlock again a positive cycle in terms of investment in production capacity expansion in many industries and we should profit from that.

Valuation

Despite the recent pullback on political uncertainty, the current valuation is above the ten-year average when looking at the Price/Earnings and Price/Sales valuation multiples.

Still, we believe this is partially justified by the significant project pipeline that gives a lot of growth visibility, as well as the efficiency program that has been helping improve profit margins.

L'Air Liquide is trading with a similar EV/EBITDA multiple to Air Products and Chemicals (APD), despite delivering better earnings growth in the past year. Competitor Linde (LIN) is more expensive, but the premium is probably justified as it has been delivering higher EPS growth.

Risks

We believe that absent an extreme political outcome in France, the company is well positioned to face potential headwinds. Risks are mitigated by a very strong balance sheet, diversification across sectors, activities, and geographies; and a resilient business model with take-or-pay agreements. Roughly 39% of its 2023 gas & services revenue was generated from the Americas region, about 37% from Europe, 4% from Africa and the Middle-East, and 20% from Asia-Pacific. We believe the biggest risk is a low-probability one in France, but not out of the question given where things are going. That would be the risk of expropriation, something that unfortunately the company recently experienced in Mexico where the state expropriated an L'Air Liquide hydrogen plant.

Conclusion

Chances are that the politically induced sell-off in L'Air Liquide's shares will prove a buying opportunity. Still, there is low-probability, but extremely high impact, risk that if one of the extreme blocks gains a majority in the French parliament, that it could take actions that significantly affect L'Air Liquide's business prospects. We believe that would be a worst case scenario, with either a "hung parliament" or the new controlling party behaving in a relatively rational way as the more likely outcome.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.