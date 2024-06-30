eugenesergeev/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Constantly researching the market looking for potential stocks to buy is something I often do. And I can honestly say I enjoy doing it. There's just something exciting about the thought of hopefully finding a company that will not only deliver strong growth, but potential capital appreciation as well.

Those in the REIT and BDC sectors are typically what I focus on as my purpose is to supplement my retirement with reliable income. And there are no better sectors for this in my opinion. But as I've mentioned previously, I look for those that I consider to be quality with the potential to be a great long-term investment.

One REIT I recently stumbled across that seems to fit this is Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE). I discuss the company's recent earnings, fundamentals, and why they should be on your radar.

Brief Overview

Urban Edge Properties is a shopping center REIT with a focus on the supply-constrained corridor between Washington D.C. and Boston. Most of their properties are anchored by grocery stores. Additionally, the REIT has a shorter track record having IPO'd less than a decade ago in 2015 in a spin-off from Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). Aside from grocers, a good portion of their portfolio is centered around home improvement and value-oriented retailers.

Attractive Spreads = Meaningful Growth

During their most recent quarter back in May, Urban Edge Properties managed to achieve some strong growth. This was impressive considering the challenging economic backdrop that has seen REIT growth slow over the same period. However, UE showed their prowess with strong acquisition activity.

What impressed me mostly was the attractive spreads the REIT was able to acquire these properties at. The REIT saw spreads of more than 200 basis points. They acquired these properties at an impressive 8% cap rate; two shopping centers for $117 million.

Additionally, they were able to dispose of non-core assets at a weighted-average cap rate of 5.2%, meaning strong growth for shareholders. They also saw some strong NOI growth of 3.7% during the quarter.

Over the past 8 months the REIT has continued making attractive acquisitions to grow their portfolio. Since October they have acquired four retail properties for nearly a half of billion dollars at a weighted-average cap rate of 7.2%, while their dispositions have been in the low 5% range. Gross proceeds were $357 million.

Earnings Growth

As seen by their acquisitions at attractive spreads, this will likely translate to solid FFO & AFFO growth ahead. During Q1, UE managed to bring in AFFO of $0.33 and revenue of $109.6 million. While revenue declined from the prior quarter, AFFO ticked up by $0.02.

This was a growth rate of 4.4% compared to the prior year. This solid growth allowed management to increase their 2024 guidance by $0.03 at midpoint to $1.30. This implies a growth rate of 4%. And for next year management expects to achieve higher growth in the 5% to 6% range.

Seeking Alpha

For context, this is higher than peers Realty Income (O) and slightly lower than direct peers InvenTrust Properties (IVT) and Tanger Inc (SKT). Realty Income is expected to achieve a growth rate of 4.15% in 2025 while IVT & SKT are expected to achieve 5.18% and 5.07% respectively.

Strong Tenants & Pipeline

Aside from meaningful spreads that will translate to growth for their top & bottom lines, UE also leases to strong tenants. During the quarter these included names like Walmart (WMT), Starbucks (SBUX), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG).

Additionally, nearly $35 million of annual rent is generated from investment-rated tenants, providing the REIT with reliable and stable income streams. They also own nearly all anchors within their portfolio. This also puts them in a better position to navigate future headwinds from unforeseen circumstances in the economy.

Urban Edge Properties also has a strong growth pipeline worth $166 million. Moreover, 90% of these are comprised of signed leases. Furthermore, UE is upgrading their vacancies with strong recession-resistant tenants like grocers and medical businesses.

Balance Sheet

One thing I didn't like was the REIT's net debt to EBITDA was higher than I like to see. At quarter's end this was 6.6x, down slightly as a result of EBITDA growth & management's capital recycling efforts.

And while some REITs prefer to operate at a higher net debt to EBITDA, UE's was higher than peers IVT and SKT's 5.1x and 5.7x respectively. Management did say they expect this to come down slightly in 2025. However, I am not overly concerned, but this is something investors should keep an eye on moving forward as UE continues its growth path.

On a positive note, their debt maturities are staggered well, with only 11% maturing in the next two years thanks to their refinancing during the quarter. Additionally, the REIT had ample liquidity on their balance sheet with $95 million in cash and $617 million on the revolver.

UE investor presentation

Well-Covered Dividend

I'll admit Urban Edge's dividend track record hasn't been the greatest, but the company seems to be trying to make up for it. Recently, they raised the dividend by 6.3% shortly before their Q1 earnings. Moreover, with their strong earnings growth projection over the next 2 years, it's likely these will continue going forward.

Since the pandemic that saw them cut the dividend by nearly 30%, the REIT has shown resilience in regaining investor confidence. Increases have been slow as the company continues to focus on growth, going from $0.15 to $0.17 since then.

I'm all for a company conducting smaller increases while they focus on acquisitions to fuel growth. This allows them to conduct larger, and more frequent increases down the line.

Using their shares outstanding of 122.8 million, UE's dividend is well-covered with a payout ratio of just 51%. This gives them ample cushion for future increases as well as retained capital to grow organically. Furthermore, this gives UE the ability to issue shares if need be to raise equity for acquisitions.

During the quarter Urban Edge's AFFO was $40.8 million, and management expects this to be in a range of $156.8 million to $162.8 million. And with an expected $0.68 dividend for the full-year, this gives UE a forward payout ratio of just 53%.

Author creation

Risks & Valuation

One risk for the company is if interest rates remain elevated for much longer. As previously mentioned, interest rates have plagued some REITs with slower than expected growth. And if these continue to remain elevated, this will likely continue going forward.

Furthermore, another risk is the company's occupancy. At the end of Q1 their total occupancy stood at 94.2%. This was lower than both peers InvenTrust Properties Corp and Tanger whose occupancies stood at 96.3% and 96.5% respectively. UE's small-shop occupancy was the lowest at 88.4%. Moreover, any further downturns in the economy could cause this to decline, impacting their financials in the process.

Urban Edge Properties has a forward P/AFFO multiple of 14x currently, slightly lower than the sector median's 14.73x. The REIT is up nearly 14% since mid-April but could see further upside once interest rates are cut sometime in the not too distant future. Additionally, they currently have a strong buy rating from Quant and a buy rating from Wall Street, likely a result of their acquisitions and strong growth rate going forward.

Bottom Line

Urban Edge Properties is an under the radar REIT that could be a potential winner inside your portfolio due to their strong acquisitions and growth going forward. Additionally, their fundamentals are solid with a very conservative payout ratio giving them ample liquidity for future growth.

Their balance sheet was also solid with only 11% of their total debt maturing over the next 2 years, putting them in a favorable position for growth as well. And while their 14x P/AFFO ratio is not necessarily cheap, it is below the sector median. Additionally, they could see some potential strong upside in the coming months as interest rates decline. As a result of their solid fundamentals and projected growth, I think Urban Edge Properties is a buy.