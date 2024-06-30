Urban Edge Properties: An Undercovered REIT Gem That Should Be On Your Radar

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.51K Followers

Summary

  • Urban Edge Properties is a shopping center REIT focused on the corridor between Washington D.C. and Boston, with strong growth potential.
  • The REIT achieved impressive growth through acquisitions at attractive spreads, leading to solid FFO and AFFO growth ahead.
  • Urban Edge Properties has strong tenants, a growth pipeline, and a solid balance sheet with ample liquidity, despite higher net debt to EBITDA compared to peers.
  • Their dividend is well-covered with a payout ratio of just 51%, giving the REIT ample room for future dividend increases.

Radar screen with green display indication on a captains bridge

eugenesergeev/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Constantly researching the market looking for potential stocks to buy is something I often do. And I can honestly say I enjoy doing it. There's just something exciting about the thought of hopefully finding a company

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.51K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on UE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News