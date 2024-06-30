Nathan's Famous: Famous For A Reason

AmericanStockPickers profile picture
AmericanStockPickers
147 Followers

Summary

  • Nathan's Famous has a strong brand and taste superiority in the hot dog industry, with corresponding premium pricing.
  • The hot dog industry in the US is concentrated, with Nathan's being one of the top 5 brands and a potential acquisition target.
  • Valuation analysis suggests over 50% upside potential for Nathan's stock with limited downside risk based on DCF analyses.

Hot dog

OkiMdp

Thesis

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) is significantly underfollowed and undervalued, allowing investors the opportunity to invest in a leading premium hot dog brand with substantial upside (over 50% from recent prices) and limited downside. Nathan's is able to charge a premium for its

This article was written by

AmericanStockPickers profile picture
AmericanStockPickers
147 Followers
CFA Charterholder, CAIA Charterholder, and MBA from Top-20 US B School

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NATH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

NATH is more than 10% of my personal portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NATH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NATH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NATH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News