Thesis

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) is significantly underfollowed and undervalued, allowing investors the opportunity to invest in a leading premium hot dog brand with substantial upside (over 50% from recent prices) and limited downside. Nathan's is able to charge a premium for its hot dogs due to consumer preferences and operates an asset-light business model, enabling robust free cash flow generation. On top of that, Nathan's is a primate takeover candidate with takeover multiples suggesting triple-digit upside.

Overview

Nathan’s traces its roots to a Coney Island hot dog stand in 1916. The recipe for the spice blend they use was created by Ida Handwerker, Nathan’s wife. The brand has grown over time outside of New York, while the franchise still brings millions of eyeballs each year towards its humble beginnings for the annual hot dog eating contest hosted on ESPN. While the concept of hot dogs is quite simple, Nathan’s has found itself in stock market obscurity for numerous reasons. First off, there is no Wall Street coverage of the security, making analysis difficult. Second, the company doesn’t do conference calls, which are regular occurrences for most publicly traded companies. Third, this simple hot dog company finds itself operating in three different segments, each with unique opportunities, challenges, and margin profiles, as well as growth rates.

Business Segments

Below, I will discuss each segment of Nathan's. Note that the percentage of sales and year-over-year growth are as of March 2024 based on FactSet data.

Restaurants: 12.1% of sales; 0.0% growth

Thoughts :

: Restaurants have increasingly become a small contributor to the overall pie as Licensing and Branded Product Program have growth more rapidly. I expect this to continue. The competition is too fierce to justify expanding company-owned stores.

Margins:

Company-owned stores are operating at low single-digit margins (inclusive of all company-owned operating costs). Franchise fees and royalties are virtually 100% margin. On a combined basis, Restaurants is at a low single-digits margin.

Competitors:

Competitors are varied and numerous. Within quick-service restaurants, NATH competes with the likes of McDonald's, Burger King, Hardee's/Carl's Jr., and more.

Branded Product Program: 63.3% of sales; 9.6% growth

Thoughts:

Branded Product Program has grown rapidly since the pandemic and is the largest segment overall. Given NATH's unique taste and portfolio of fries and hot dogs, I believe this will continue to be the fastest growing and largest opportunity for NATH. Venues are looking to justify higher pricing in an inflationary world, and NATH's unique flavor helps them do so.

Margins:

Low double-digit gross margins (think 13% to low 20s on average); Currently, it is towards the lower-end due to beef price inflation.

Competitors:

Competitors include other hot dog suppliers, including Ball Park and Sahlen's.

Licensing: 24.6% of sales; 0.4% growth

Thoughts:

Consumers are increasingly eating food at home as food-away-home prices have taken off due to wage increases. NATH's continued expansion into stores throughout the country should aid growth. Pricing will lag spikes in beef prices, but that's fine since NATH doesn't bear the cost.

Margins:

Virtually 100%.

Competitors:

Licensed products are frozen food products found in local grocery and convenience stores. Major competitors include Ball Park, Oscar Mayer, and Ore-Ida (fries).

Brand And Taste Dominance

Warren Buffett talks a lot about mind-share. While brands like Oscar Mayer may have strong market share, they are lower quality hot dogs that don’t have the salient taste and brand awareness that Nathan's does. Nathan’s has greater mind-share. The hot dog eating contest provides over 2 million viewers annually significant exposure to the Nathan’s brand, something unrivaled by their competitors. Additionally, Nathan’s receives fanfare wherever it goes. Consumer Reports and Bon Appétit both named Nathan’s Skinless Beef Franks as their top hot dog choice. Don’t just take their word for it! The table below summarizes data from Food Lion’s website regarding 8-count hot dog packs (data pulled in late April). Note how Nathan’s charges a premium and receives ratings far above the brands with the greatest market share among hot dogs.

Food Lion

Consolidation

The hot dog industry in the United States is concentrated. According to MRI-Simmons data, the top 5 brands (Nathan’s is number 5) accounted for almost 60% of the most eaten brands among consumers. All the top 5 brands besides NATH are owned by large corporations. Oscar Mayer is owned by Kraft Heinz (KHC). Hebrew National is owned by Conagra (CAG). Bar S is part of Sigma Alimentos, which is owned by Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. The most recent transaction in the hot dog space in the United States was when Tyson Foods (TSN) acquired Hillshire, which owns the Ball Park brand. The acquisition took place in 2014 at over 16x EV-to-EBITDA (over 60% above NATH’s TTM multiple). In the greater snacking space, J.M. Smucker acquired Hostess in 2023 for 17.2 EV-to-EBITDA (again, well above NATH’s multiple). Insiders own 25% of NATH and Executive Chairman Howard Lorber accounts for ~3/4 of that amount. Lorber has been highly influential in the evolution of Nathan’s over the years, both as a private and a public company, taking them from a restaurant-oriented company to a licensing powerhouse. Given that Lorber is 75, one has to wonder what will happen to his shares when he passes away. While CEO Eric Gatoff is a strong and capable executive for a standalone NATH, I see a larger company making a play for Nathan’s given its strong cash flow profile and incredible brand recognition in a relatively commoditized space. One of the suitors would likely be Smithfield given their existing relationship with Nathan’s through their licensing partnership; however, Nathan’s is a good acquisition candidate overall given its low multiple (<10x EV-to-EBITDA), above-peer sales growth (4.9% over 10 years), and above-peer profitability (15% 5-year avg. net margin).

Valuation

I conducted DCF analyses for both bull and base case scenarios and evaluated based on comparable companies (Hormel, ConAgra, and Kraft Heinz). Breaking NATH into the three segments, I conducted a Sum of the Parts analysis (included on the right). I will explain these methodologies further.

For the base case DCF, I assumed 3.0% sales growth in 2025, followed by subsequent 0.5% decreases until 2029 (after which, growth is 0.0%). This assumes margins do not recover from the beating they have taken during inflation, but actually decline to 33.6% (gross) as Branded Product Program becomes a larger portion of revenue. Operating expenses rise over time to 11.4% of sales (10.8% in 2023). I use a WACC of 8% and a terminal growth rate of -2%. Additionally, I assume zero change in shares outstanding. This gives me $96.80 per share.

For the bull case DCF, I assume the same sales growth pattern as the base case; however, the gross margins recover substantially by 2030 (to 35.8% from 34.2% in 2024). Operating expenses follow the same path as the base case. The WACC I use is 6% and the terminal growth rate is 1%. Again, no changes were made to shares outstanding. This gives me $147.36 per share.

For the precedent transactions, I simply applied 16x (being conservative since Hillshire was acquired for over this amount) and 17.4x EV-to-EBITDA (the multiple that Hostess was acquired at) to NATH's EBITDA.

For the Sum of The Parts (SOTP), I used the following tickers in the right-hand table below and applied the corresponding average multiples of the three tickers below each segment to their respective segment. To get the lower bound of the range, I did the same, using only the lowest peer multiple per segment. For corporate expenses, I applied them to each segment based on the segment's contribution to gross profit.

For Comps, I simply applied HRL's, CAG's, and KHC's multiples to NATH. Please note that I applied an illiquidity discount to both Comps and SOTP. The illiquidity discount for both Comps and SOTP was based on bid-ask spreads.

Based on the averages of DCF, SOTP, Precedents (Hillshire and Hostess), and Comps, I arrived at $105, representing over 50% upside. It should be noted that it requires very negative growth and high WACC assumptions in the DCF to arrive at a price below today's price. Using the same assumptions as the base case, except having margins decline to 32.3% by 2030 and using a 9% WACC and a -3% growth rate, I arrived at $64.23 (less than 8% downside).

Risks

Beef Prices In the 3Q earnings release dated February 1, Nathan’s cited beef prices as the key reason for margin erosion. While average selling prices in the Branded Product Program rose 8% for the 39 weeks ending in December, beef and beef trimmings saw a 12% increase over the same period. While Nathan’s offers a premium hot dog as seen in the Food Lion table, Nathan’s price increases tend to lag spikes in inflation. Conversely, when beef prices drop, average selling prices remain sticky. Price increases should bolster licensing, so long as volumes aren’t hurt by it. The bullish scenario DCF assumes margin normalization, while the base DCF assumes continued pressure to be conservative.

Labor

Nathan’s operates in the restaurant industry and there is increasing wage pressure, especially in New York, where company-owned restaurants operate. This pressure may also be felt by their franchisees and may lessen franchise profitability. Nathan’s receives 4.5% of sales from franchises, so the impact on their profit is not directly felt; however, if franchises struggle, it could impact openings/ closings.

Illiquidity

The average daily trading volume amounts to ~$250k worth of shares. It may be difficult to get in and out of the position without moving the share price. Additionally, the bid-ask spread tends to be wide (up to around 15%), which may increase the cost of buying shares and reduce the value of shares sold upon exit.

Conclusion

To sum it up, Nathan's is attractively priced on a standalone basis and very much so as a takeover target, whether compared to publicly traded peers or acquisition multiples. The company is asset-light and generates resilient free cash flow, while benefitting from a unique brand and taste that is gaining mind-share.