Sundry Photography

Shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) have likely frustrated investors in 2024, underperforming the broader market and down about 13% from its 52-week high.

On the other hand, this recent round of volatility hasn't diminished the big picture, which is the company's secular turnaround and return to growth, with the stock still up more than 35% over the past year.

We view this recent weakness as a buy-the-dip opportunity. Here are five reasons to stay bullish on IBM.

Data by YCharts

1. Solid Fundamentals

The story for IBM in the last two years has been its success in shifting the business away from legacy infrastructure hardware exposure toward a hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence strategy. The combination of strong growth, particularly on the side of software, and expanding margins has driven a new round of earnings and free cash flow momentum.

That dynamic was on display in Q1 with IBM reporting EPS of $1.68 which came in $0.09 ahead of estimates and also up from $1.36 in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue of $14.5 billion, up 3.0% year over year on a constant currency basis, balancing a flat result from the infrastructure group against a stronger 6% increase from the software segment. Within that amount, software annual recurring revenue climbed by 8% which is a good signal for a continued growth runway. Consulting is also making a positive contribution.

IBM notes its Watsonx enterprise artificial intelligence platform and generative AI initiatives have generated more than $1 billion in revenue over the past year reflecting a good customer response and operational momentum.

The changing sales mix helped the non-GAAP gross margin climb 100 basis points to 54.3% while efforts at controlling costs and generating financial efficiencies further aided profitability. The impact on pre-tax income margin was even stronger, increasing 130 basis points to 11.5% from 10.2% in the period last year. Free cash flow this quarter at $1.9 billion accelerated from $1.3 billion in Q1 2023.

Overall, the takeaway from IBM is its solid start to the year, with management reaffirming a full-year guidance with steady single-digit top-line growth supporting $12 billion in free cash flow for 2024. If confirmed, the target would mark a 7% increase from the $11.2 billion result in 2023 and $9.3 billion in 2022.

source: company IR

2. New Growth Driver With HashiCorp

One layer of controversy surrounding IBM this year was the acquisition announcement of HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP), a specialist in cloud infrastructure automation.

IBM justified the $6.4 billion all-cash deal by highlighting HashiCorp's unique product suite and AI capabilities that add significant synergies to IBM's hybrid cloud growth areas.

In some ways, the deal may have overshadowed the actual Q1 results, with the market questioning if the cash could have been better utilized to further pay down debt. There is also some concern about whether the deal will ultimately be approved by the Federal Trade Commission, given delicate antitrust concern. The deal is still expected to close this year.

source: company IR

We're taking a glass-is-half-full on the HashiCorp development, considering that the deal does not undermine IBM's financial position. The company ended the last quarter with approximately $19.2 billion in cash against $49.6 billion in core (non-financing debt). By this measure, an adjusted net leverage ratio of 2x reflects a well-supported financial position that should continue to improve based on underlying cash flows.

Ultimately, HashiCorp may add to the bullish case for IBM, which is the scenario where the now combined group can accelerate top-line growth and outperform expectations.

According to consensus, IBM's 2024 revenue growth of 2% is expected to trend toward the 5% range for 2025 and 2025 with a similar momentum in EPS. As we see it, HashiCorp further allows the company to focus its efforts on core strengths and differentiated AI strategy that represents the future of the company.

The ability to consolidate the company's leadership in AI and expand margins structurally higher should be a tailwind for the stock over the long run.

source: company IR

3. An Attractive Valuation

What we like about IBM is that it stands as something of a value-pick among software names, particularly considering the emergence of AI as a major market theme.

The stock is trading at a 17x forward P/E which is a large discount to high-profile AI tech leaders like Microsoft Corp (MSFT), or Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) with diversified cloud platforms, as well as names such as Oracle Corp. (ORCL) and SAP SE (SAP) on the side of enterprise automation.

It's clear that IBM is otherwise unique, and any comparison faces significant differences, but there is a case to be made that the company's global profile and financial momentum can justify a wider premium. Shares of IBM still appear inexpensive relative to most software-as-a-service stocks.

Data by YCharts

4. Compelling Dividend Yield

A view that IBM remains undervalued is also reinforced when thinking about its compelling 4% dividend yield. This level is well above the tech sector average and is a good option for investors as a relatively high-yield opportunity with exposure to themes in artificial intelligence, automation, and cloud computing.

The company was recognized as a "Dividend Aristocrat" with a current 29-year history of consecutively increasing the payout last hiked the quarterly rate to $1.67 per share.

In our view, continued earnings momentum and the climbing importance of recurring software within IBM's business mix can support a higher valuation premium and drive the dividend yield lower.

Data by YCharts

5. Bullish Technical Setup

Finally, we can bring up IBM's technical setup, where the stock has maintained a long-running uptrend in place since mid-2023. Following the selloff in shares from a high earlier this year, it appears the stock has found an area of technical support around $165 and is positioned to rebound.

A catalyst could be the upcoming Q2 earnings report expected in late July. The potential that IBM again delivers strong EPS and free cash flow above expectations should help build positive sentiment and support a sustained rally higher.

Seeking Alpha

Final Thoughts

We rate IBM as a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $225, implying a forward P/E of 22.5x against the current consensus 2024 EPS estimate of $10.00. As we see it, the company's outlook is stronger than ever, where several factors can lead to long-term positive returns for shareholders.

Naturally, it won't be a straight line higher, and some caution is always warranted. In terms of risks to consider, the potential that macro conditions deteriorate or disappointing upcoming quarterly results could open the door for a new round of volatility.

Monitoring points to consider into 2025 include trends in the gross margin, a closure to the HashiCorp acquisition, as well as the health of the broader software and consulting segment.