hapabapa

Investment Thesis

While Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was a pioneer in the development of COVID-19 vaccines, I think their long-term prospects as an investment appear less promising. The company's innovative mRNA technology allowed them to rapidly develop a highly effective vaccine during the pandemic, the competitive moat of their success is questionable in my opinion.

The pharmaceutical approval process for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was unique and unlikely to be replicated in the future. The urgency of the pandemic led to an accelerated development and approval timeline through “Operation Warp Speed”, which caused sales to skyrocket temporarily. This approval timeline only applied to COVID-19 vaccines, so without this “Operation Warp Speed,” Moderna has not commercialized any vaccines since that have mirrored the same level of success. Therefore, as the pandemic subsides and competition in the vaccine market intensifies, Moderna's revenue has cratered, and the company is now losing money and faces declining revenue for this year and next year.

Furthermore, the adoption rate of COVID-19 vaccines may never reach the same level as flu vaccines due to the politicization of the pandemic. This means that Moderna's future sales of their COVID-19 vaccine may be limited. The company's vaccine pipeline, while addressing important issues, is also becoming increasingly competitive as other major pharmaceutical companies develop their own mRNA-based vaccines.

With this, I believe Moderna's valuation is another cause for concern. The company's multiples are far above the sector median, despite the fact that revenue has fallen 65.78% year-over-year. The path to future growth seems uncertain, making it difficult to justify the current valuation. Based on these factors, I believe Moderna is a strong sell.

Background

Moderna was founded in 2010 with the goal of developing innovative medicines based on their messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.

Moderna gained significant attention during the COVID-19 pandemic when they collaborated with the U.S. government as part of “Operation Warp Speed” to develop and distribute a vaccine against the coronavirus. The average timeline for vaccine development is 5-10 years, while the sped-up timeline for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine allowed development time to be under a year. Of course, this pharmaceutical approval process for the COVID-19 vaccine was only accelerated due to the urgency of the pandemic. As this is no longer the case, the approval process has slowed down.

The success of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine led to a substantial increase in revenue, but it has now come back down. Seen below is a chart of Moderna’s revenue in the last 7 years.

Moderna (Statista)

As seen above, revenue has drastically decreased since the height of the pandemic. In 2022, revenue was reported as $19.263 billion, and then decreased by roughly 64% to $6.848 billion. In the first quarter of 2024, Moderna reported revenue of just $167 million, a 91% decrease compared to the same period in the previous year. Ouch.

This decreasing revenue trend is likely due to the slow in vaccination rates. The chart below shows the rate of vaccinations.

COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (Our World In Data)

While this chart only dates to May of 2023, the plateau of vaccine administration can already be seen. This continues into 2024, as of January, only 16% of adults have received the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna's financial performance has been further impacted by the highly politicized nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. The adoption rate of COVID-19 vaccines has lagged behind that of traditional flu vaccines, with only 11% of the U.S. population receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in 2023 compared to 44% for the flu vaccine. This differentiation in adoption rates is likely due to speculation that mRNA vaccines can damage human DNA. While these claims are factually untrue, according to a study performed by Washington University:

one in six adults (17%) surveyed in four states said they’d heard the claim in the last 7 days; 72% of those believed it could be true -WashU Study.

This suggests that even though these claims have been proven false, politics are playing a heavy role in the adoption of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Therefore, Moderna may face challenges in maintaining a consistent revenue stream from their COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite these setbacks, Moderna continues to invest in their pipeline of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. The company is currently developing vaccines for a range of infectious diseases, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and cytomegalovirus (CMV). However, the success of these programs remains uncertain as Moderna faces increasing competition from other pharmaceutical companies that are also investing in mRNA technology.

While Moderna's early success with their COVID-19 vaccine was unprecedented, the company now faces significant challenges in maintaining their growth and profitability. As the pandemic subsides and competition intensifies, Moderna will need to demonstrate the value of their mRNA platform beyond COVID-19 to justify their current valuation.

Vaccine Pipeline Is Competitive

Although Moderna's vaccine pipeline will target important issues within the public health sector, I still believe they will face intense competition from established pharmaceutical companies. The vaccines, if approved, that are soon entering this market include Moderna’s most advanced candidates, such as their respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, mRNA-1345, and their influenza vaccine, mRNA-1010.

Looking specifically at their RSV vaccine, it would enter into a market where Moderna will face competition from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and other companies that are developing their own RSV vaccines. While Moderna's RSV vaccine has shown promising results in clinical trials, the company may struggle to differentiate their product and capture market share from these more established competitors I listed above.

The other vaccine in Moderna’s pipeline that may enter this market is their influenza vaccine candidate, mRNA-1010. Phase 3 data has been presented mRNA-1010 and is in discussions with regulators about filing for approval in 2024.

Even with this pipeline, I really think the real risk is not FDA approval (or approval in other jurisdictions) but rather the competitors it will have.

The company's success in the flu vaccine market will heavily depend on their ability to accomplish superior efficacy, safety, or convenience compared to existing options or other mRNA options from competitors. MRNA technology is no longer as unique as it was in 2020, with many other, more established companies working on it as well.

There are now countless examples of other companies, including (Pfizer and BioNTech from during COVID) that have developed their own mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics, which could lead to Moderna's competitive advantage taking a hit. As more players enter the mRNA space, Moderna will likely face pricing pressure and challenges in establishing dominant market positions.

Valuation

For me personally, Moderna’s valuation makes me cautious. I believe there is a mismatch between the sustainability of even their current stock price (even after shares being down roughly 65% from their 2021 peak) considering their recent financial performance. Moderna’s valuation multiples are significantly higher than the sector median, suggesting that investors have priced in substantial future growth. I do not think this growth is here given the intense competition I discussed above.

In one example, the company's forward price-to-sales ratio of 12.69 is 259.27% higher than the sector median of 3.53, while their forward price-to-book ratio of 4.71 is 78.76% higher than the sector median of 2.63. In my opinion, these valuations just do not match their growth metrics. Moderna’s forward revenue growth is forecasted to be -37.03%, while the sector median is 8.67%. If the price to sale ratio were to converge on the sector median, this would represent roughly a 71% downside.

When we look at Moderna’s revenue, the story over the trailing 12 months is not convincing as well. Revenue for the trailing 12-month period has declined by 65.78% year-over-year. As revenue continues to fall, and competition accelerates on new mRNA technology, my concerns over Moderna’s 2024 performance grow.

With this, it makes sense that Moderna's profitability metrics are not promising, with the company reporting a net loss of $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2024 according to comments from management on the conference call.

The company's net income margin (TTM) of -115.82% is significantly lower than the sector median of -3.84%. While Moderna has invested heavily in research and development to expand their pipeline, the path to sustainable profitability remains unclear for me.

Moderna's current valuation appears to be disconnected from the underlying financial performance and revenue growth prospects. The path to growth just feels elusive.

Bull Thesis

Despite the challenges faced by Moderna, I still believe there are a few to remain optimistic about when looking at the company's future. In my opinion, the bull thesis for Moderna revolves around the potential of their mRNA technology platform and the ongoing need for innovative vaccines and therapeutics.

Moderna's pipeline targets several, important public health issues, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and cytomegalovirus (CMV). These diseases affect millions of people worldwide and represent large unmet medical needs. Thus, this means, theoretically, a large willingness to pay by individuals, hospitals, doctors, and insurers. Moderna successfully developing & commercializing vaccines could generate substantial revenue and establish themselves as a leader in the vaccine market. This is what I believe the market is banking on.

I also believe that Moderna's partnerships with government agencies plus other pharmaceutical companies built up during COVID could be beneficial in mitigating some of the risks associated with vaccine development and commercialization. In one example, the company's collaboration with Merck on the development of personalized cancer vaccines. This partnership opens doors for Moderna to valuable resources and expertise.

Despite all of this, competition will be much more fierce now than what it was during the pandemic. As a smaller company that is drastically losing revenue, it will become increasingly difficult for them to fund projects and keep up with their competitors. Bigger firms such as Pfizer have much larger balance sheets, resources, distribution routes for vaccines, and a track record to work with. Considering Pfizer was founded in 1849, it will be very hard for Moderna to beat this, as they are just 14 years old.

Today’s news about RSV vaccines is more evidence of this, with shares slipping after the results of an RSV vaccine trial coming back less promising than desired. In a direct example showing competition here:

GSK (GSK) and Pfizer (PFE) currently dominate the market for RSV vaccines after the FDA approved their traditionally developed shots, Arexvy and Abrysvo, for older adults last year. -Seeking Alpha News.

In my opinion, Moderna is not keeping up with competitors.

Takeaway

With the increasingly competitive vaccine landscape, I believe given Moderna’s recent financial performance, the company’s future does not look as promising as it did during the pandemic. There is no doubt that the company's mRNA technology platform has the potential to address important public health issues, but I think the ability of this pipeline to generate sustainable growth and profitability remains uncertain. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine sales are likely to continue declining as the pandemic subsides, and the company faces intense competition in other vaccine programs, such as RSV and influenza.

Moderna's current valuation is significantly higher than the sector median, suggesting that investors have confidence in the company’s future. With this, I think investors may be overestimating the company's future prospects. As such, I believe Moderna is a strong sell.