ALLETE: Investment Thesis

ALLETE company performance

The management and board of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) failed through end of 2022 to deliver the EPS growth rate target of 5% to 7% set in 2017. This failure to perform likely contributed to a decline in the share price from the range of ~$74 to $81 during 2017 to 2019 to the mid to low $60s level from 2020 to date.

ALLETE merger/sale

In late 2023, as the company finally seemed to appear to be delivering on its EPS growth rate targets, rumors circulated the company was negotiating for the company to be sold. This was confirmed by company announcements and SEC filings on May 6, 2024, with the company shareholders to be paid $67 per share. Provided a simple majority of shareholders (50% plus 1) approve the sale, the remainder will be forced to sell. Reasons given for the sale were the company is planning for considerable growth, requiring billions of additional funds, and a doubling in size, and the acquirers would facilitate sourcing of the required funds. The company has subsequently, on June 20, lodged the necessary preliminary (PREM14A) documentation with the SEC to enable a shareholders' meeting to be called for the purpose of approving the sale. Under the merger/sale agreement, the company is required to call the shareholders' meeting as soon as possible after the SEC approves a definitive proxy statement for that purpose. After shareholders' approval, if that is forthcoming, there are a number of regulatory approvals required, and the company and the acquirers, Global Infrastructure Partners, LLC ("GIP") (60%) and Canada Pension Plan ("CPP") (40%) anticipate obtaining these will delay a close of the transaction until mid-2025. There are certainly indications the various regulatory authorities will have questions requiring answers, and there is also the possibility for shareholder class actions, all of which are discussed in more detail further below.

The intriguing BlackRock situation

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) holds 13.5% of the shares of ALLETE. BlackRock is not involved in the merger/sale of ALLETE, but is currently negotiating to acquire GIP. If the ALLETE merger/sale succeeds, and BlackRock is also successful in acquiring GIP, BlackRock will increase its interest in the ALLETE business from its current 13.5% to 60%, without ever making a direct bid for ALLETE. Presumably BlackRock can vote its 13.5% shareholding, and if Vanguard, the only other >5% shareholder which holds 11.45%, votes yes to the merger/sale, it will only require a little over one-third of the remaining shareholders to vote yes for the sale to proceed.

The Position of Ordinary Common Stock Shareholders

If a majority of common stock shareholders vote to approve the sale, all shareholders will be dragged along. There are provisions for dissenting shareholders to apply to the courts for a "fair value" determination of the price per share they should be paid, which determination could be higher, lower or the same as the $67 offered. But they will be forced to sell, and they must take the fair value price, even if it is determined to be lower than the $67. And if fair value is determined to be higher than $67, that will not change the $67 price payable to those shareholders who do not lodge a dissent within the allowed time frame. Different shareholders will have different considerations. Some will be electricity supply customers of ALLETE and will be rightly concerned at the potential impact on their electricity bills of control of regulated operations going to BlackRock, a venture capital company. ALLETE is allowed to earn ~10% on equity for capital additions in its regulated operations, and regulatory authorities will likely approve the planned $4.3 billion capital works to achieve the renewables target percentages for electricity supply. So for those who are both ALLETE electricity customers and shareholders, there is a potential double hit, with electricity prices going up to service the ~10% equity return on capital works, and missing out on potential strong growth in the share price due to potential strong growth in ALLETE earnings. Many will have paid far more than $67 for their shares and will see the opportunity to benefit from the proposed $4.3 billion on regulated capital works over the next 5 years snatched away from them.

ALLETE: Summary and Recommendations

Ignoring any seeming unfairness to shareholders of the proposed merger/sale, the situation can be seen as follows. The current share price is $62.35 and if the sale proceeds, a payment of $67 per share will be made to shareholders around mid-2025. The company has indicated dividends will continue to be paid in the interim, so dividends totaling ~$2.87 will also be received. A shareholder could sell now for $62.35 and put the proceeds into an investment expected to provide a better return. Or a shareholder could wait twelve months and potentially receive a total of around $69.87, which equates to a return of 12.3% per year. That appears to be a fairly good return for what is likely a fairly low-risk option. A similar return could be earned by anyone buying ALLETE shares on the market at $62.35. So for existing shareholders a Hold recommendation appears likely to be a suitable option, and ALLETE would likely be a Buy option for potential new investors in the company. In the event the sale is not approved by shareholders, based on SA analysts' EPS estimates, returns of over 10% per year are indicated as possible for buying at the current price and holding through the end of 2026 or 2027. The other opportunity with the stock is the possibility of a superior offer being received ahead of approval of the sale by the shareholders. However, this probably does not have a high degree of likelihood, as under the terms of the merger/sale agreement the company must not solicit offers or provide information to a potential bidder. In the case of a superior offer, the company is required to pay a $116 million terminate fee for the offer to be proceeded with. Additional material is provided below, expanding on and in support of the foregoing discussion.

ALLETE : company growth predictions

I first published an article on ALLETE Inc. on Dec. 20, 2020, "Allete: Potential Returns Above 25%, Manageable Risk", with the share price at $60.90 and a dividend yield of 4.05%. At the time, I had a belief the company could deliver on its aim expressed in its Q4 2017 earnings call,

The ALLETE Board of Directors recently expressed their own confidence in our strategic positioning, approving an increase in our long-term average annual earnings growth rate from 5% to 5% to 7%, while the Board increased the dividends by approximately 5% over 2017.

The company has regularly confirmed its target growth rate of 5% to 7%, right up to and including the Q4 2023 earnings call on Feb. 20, 2024,

We're committed to ALLETE’s long-term financial objective of achieving consolidated earnings per share growth of 5% to 7% and given our strong multi-year CapEx Outlook, I'm confident in our ability to achieve this for our investors. Our ALLETE Board of Directors shares our confidence as demonstrated by the Board's recent approval of a dividend increase of more than 4%. This adds to ALLETE’s track record of more than 74 consecutive years of dividends paid to our shareholders. Our execution of significant strategic initiatives is paving the way for even greater success at ALLETE, now and into the future. Our capital investment plan on Slide 3 illustrates the clear path with real projects representing an increase of 1 billion for a total of $4.3 billion in regulated investments over the next five years.

ALLETE: actual performance against growth predictions

Table 1 below shows selected data for ALLETE from FY 2017 to date.

Table 1

SEC filings

Comments on Table 1

1. ALLETE fell short of EPS growth rate predictions through the end of 2022

Table 1 shows, far from achieving an EPS growth rate of 5% to 7%, EPS per share was flat between 2017 at $3.38 and 2022 at $3.39, with only one year in between exceeding the 2017 level in 2019 at $3.59. EPS for Regulated Operations did grow by ~9% between 2021 and 2022, but this was offset by a decrease in ALLETE Clean Energy EPS from $0.50 to $0.29. Based on 2022 results, on May 08, 2023, with the share price at $62.46, I published an article on ALLETE, Inc., "Allete: Magic Of DGI But Clean Energy A Drag On Earnings Growth" A little over a year later at June 28, 2024, the share price is practically unchanged at $62.35. The consolation for shareholders is the 4.4% yearly dividend yield on cost, which ensured a low single digit positive return.

2. ALLETE achieves EPS growth rate prediction through the end of 2023

ALLETE reported EPS of $4.31 for 2023, representing a CAGR of 5% between 2017 and 2023. At the same time as the company achieved its EPS growth target range, a decision was made to sell the company.

3. Share price likely depressed by failure of company to achieve EPS growth

While EPS increased by 6.2%, from $3.38 for 2017 to $3.59 for 2019, the share price rose by 9.2% from $74.36 to $81.17, resulting in the P/E ratio increasing from 22.0 to 22.6. Shareholders were likely believing the EPS growth rate would continue and increase in accordance with company guidance. However, by the end of 2022, EPS was back at 2017 levels and the share price had declined to $64.51, with P/E ratio 19.0. Shareholders had likely lost faith in the company being able to deliver the management and the board's targeted EPS growth rates.

Regulatory Authorities Involved In approving ALLETE Merger/Sale

The Merger Agreement lists authorities involved in necessary regulatory approvals -

Minnesota Public Utilities Commission,

the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin,

the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission,

the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States,

the Federal Communications Commission

The Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota, an advocacy group for utility customers, published an article on June 12, 2024, addressing matters of concern with the ALLETE sale. The following are excerpts from the article,

On May 6, 2024, ALLETE, Inc. (the company that owns Minnesota Power), issued a press release announcing its plan to be acquired by two large, private investors: the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”) and Global Infrastructure Partners (“GIP”). Meanwhile, GIP is in the process of being acquired by BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. This is a big deal—both financially and historically. The vast majority of regulated, investor-owned utilities operating in the United States are public companies or subsidiaries of public companies. Private ownership raises interesting, complex questions for the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC), Minnesota Power ratepayers, host communities, and other stakeholders interested in or affected by the outcome of this transaction. This blog post provides an overview of what we know about this transaction and questions and concerns it raises for us. It also describes the role CUB plans to play as ALLETE and its new partners seek regulatory approval of the acquisition.

The blog is too extensive to publish in full here, but is worth a read as it raises many points of relevance, including,

There is growing concern that BlackRock has too much power and influence due to its enormous size. For context, the amount of assets under BlackRock’s management ($10 trillion) is higher than the annual gross domestic product of each country in the world, other than the U.S. and China.... Joint advocates Public Citizen and the Private Equity Stakeholder Project also filed two protests with FERC, noting in the second “BlackRock’s acquisition of GIP, and, in turn, GIP’s purchase of ALLETE, fundamentally transforms BlackRock from the world’s largest passive investor into an entity with active control over significant power market assets, threatening competition, rates and regulation.”

The BlackRock acquisition of GIP is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, so it will likely be a close call whether the shareholder vote on the ALLETE sale occurs before or after BlackRock becomes the owner of GIP.

Potential Shareholder Class Action

I cannot imagine it would be very profitable for an individual shareholder to pursue a dissenting shareholder claim through the courts, as the legal and court costs could likely exceed any gain from establishing a fair value per share above the $67 offered. However, if sufficient shareholders were unhappy with the proposed sale, I expect there would be no shortage of class action lawyers eager to pursue any claim on their behalf. In fact, there are already class action law firms indicating they are investigating the ALLETE proposed sale (not an exhaustive list, but see here, and here).

ALLETE's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through The End Of 2027

Table 2 below provides scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through the end of 2027.

Table 2 - Summary of relevant projections ALLETE

Seeking Alpha premium

Table 2 provides comparative data for buying at the closing share price on Jun. 28, 2024, and holding through the end of years 2024 through 2027. There's a total of twelve valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data, plus a fourth P/E ratio selected to provide an alternative scenario. ALLETE's P/E ratio is presently 14.99, which is far below the historical average P/E ratio of 19.70. Table 2 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company across the range of P/E ratios. This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying ALLETE shares today would be prepared to hold through 2026, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on the contents of Table 2, for the period to 2026 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates - from low to most likely to high - based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as ALLETE. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at the share buy date are based on actual non-GAAP EPS for Q1-2024 TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 27 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2017 to Q1 2024 and current P/E ratio in Q2 2024. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A modified low P/E ratio was calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio, and calculated on a similar basis, with the three highest and lowest P/E ratios excluded. For an additional comparator for ALLETE, I have chosen to use the sector median (TTM) P/E ratio of 16.66 (per Seeking Alpha Premium metrics).

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 18)

Line 18 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are four analysts covering ALLETE through the end of 2026. In my experience, a range of 3.0 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is low and suggests a fairly high degree of certainty, and thus increased reliability.

Projected returns (lines 19 to 45)

Lines 25, 35, and 45 show at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, ALLETE is conservatively indicated to return between 3.6% and 6.8% average per year through the end of 2026. The 3.6% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 6.8% on their high EPS estimates, with a 5.2% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low, and high EPS scenarios and assume a P/E multiple at ALLETE's historical low multiple of 14.34. At ALLETE's historical average P/E multiple of 19.70, the indicative returns range from 15.5% to 19.1%, with a consensus of 17.2%. At the sector median P/E ratio of 16.66, indicative returns range between 9.0% and 12.4%, with consensus 10.7%.

ALLETE: Summary and Conclusions

As discussed at the beginning of this article, a reasonable return of 12.3% is possible based on holding or buying ALLETE shares now, collecting dividends in the interim and receiving $67 per share around mid-2025. That presupposes the proposed sale of ALLETE is firstly approved by shareholders and secondly receives all regulatory approvals. There has to be a question whether the acquisition of GIP by BlackRock might increase the risk of all regulatory approvals not being forthcoming. Should the merger proposal fail, there is a fair possibility for earnings growth to be achieved in line with analysts' forecasts, and for an improvement in sentiment lifting P/E multiples above current depressed levels. This could result in potential double-digit returns through end of 2026. All things considered, I upgraded ALLETE from Hold to Buy.