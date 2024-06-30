Ally Financial: Improving Credit Metrics, But Caution Is Warranted

PM Images

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is facing an improving credit outlook as a "soft landing" for the US economy looks increasingly likely. With a total return of 56% over the past 52 weeks, the auto lender’s stock has enjoyed a robust rally. It has even outperformed the 29% gain for the financial sector, and total returns over the same period of 29% and 42% for consumer lending peers Capital One Financial (COF) and Synchrony Financial (SYF), respectively.

Still, Ally hasn’t yet made back all of its losses from the 2022 slump, and the stock price remains 29% below its all-time high of $56.61, recorded on June 2, 2021. A big difference between then and now is that provisions for loan losses, although having started to decline, remain at a significantly elevated level when compared to the pandemic period.

Back then, delinquency rates fell to its lowest levels since the financial crisis of 2007/8, as consumer finances were buoyed by stimulus checks and Covid-related forbearance programs, particularly for mortgages and student loans. The timing of these measures helped consumers to service other forms of consumer credit, including auto loans, which make up the bulk of Ally’s lending.

Improving Credit Metrics

Ally Financial Asset Quality Key Metrics (Ally Financial Q1 2024 Earnings Release)

Provisions for loan losses now seem set on a downward trajectory, as the recent decline in delinquency rates is seen as a sign that credit losses could well have peaked at the end of 2023.

After peaking in Q4 2023, provision for credit losses dropped 13.6% to $507 million in Q1 2024. Net charge-offs were down too, by 15.1% on a sequential quarterly basis, to $539 million in Q1 2024. Two important categories of lending did buck the downward trend though, as NCOs for retail auto and credit card loans climbed higher in early 2024.

Ally Financial Auto Finance 30+ Day Delinquency Rate (Ally Financial Q1 2024 Earnings Review)

Another reason to expect an improvement in its credit performance is the gradual maturity of auto loans from the 2022 vintage, which had proven to be particularly troublesome. Lenders were rather aggressive in the early post-pandemic period, buoyed by excess capital. Additionally, Covid-related support and forbearance programs artificially inflated consumer credit scores; this led to riskier-than-expected lending as higher credit scores did not translate to typical default rates.

Auto loans extended during that period have had a materially worse credit performance when compared to the pre-pandemic years. But the 2023 vintage has so far proven not to be as bad - Ally’s 30+ day delinquency trend for 2023 retail auto loans is 2.56% after 15 months on the book, compared to 2.84% for the 2022 vintage after the same length of time.

Q2 Earnings Preview

The upcoming Q2 earnings release on July 17 (before market open) will give us greater insights into the trend and momentum of the lender’s credit metrics. Considering the recent macroeconomic news we have received, coupled with improving delinquency rates among its peers, financial analysts expect further earnings improvement, on modest revenue growth and lower loan loss provisions.

For the upcoming quarter, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions over the past three months, compared to 12 downward revisions. Meanwhile, Q2 revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward, over the same period.

Data by YCharts

The consensus EPS estimate for Q2 2024 is $0.63 - up from $0.45 from Q1 2024, but still well south of the $0.96 reported for Q2 2023. Meanwhile, the consensus revenue estimate is $2.02 billion - up from $1.99 billion in Q1 2024 - although again lower than the $2.08 billion reported for the prior year quarter.

Over the last 8 quarters, ALLY has beaten EPS estimates half of the time, with an equal number of earnings misses. On revenue, its track record is the same, with an equal number of positive and negative quarterly revenue surprises.

Management has already raised fee revenue expectations for the 2024 full year, owing to momentum in growth in insurance and the auto pass-through offerings. Non-interest revenue, which generally accounts for just over a quarter of total revenues, is expected to grow by between 9-12%, up from 5-10% previously. Finally, management also expects its effective tax rate to be lower for 2024, at 15%, down from 18% previously.

Balance Sheet

Another thing to keep an eye on is its balance sheet strength. The company's CET1 ratio of 9.4% at the end of Q1 2024 is only just above management’s stated target of above 9.0%. It’s also significantly lower than its peers, including Capital One Financial (13.1%), Discovery Financial Services (10.9%) and Synchrony Financial (12.6%).

This leaves little room for maneuver when it comes to growing dividends or share buybacks, let alone potential to grow its loan book. And that’s before we consider other competing demands on capital, such as technology investment and future bolt-on acquisitions.

An impressive credit performance could change the calculus, however, as that would translate into increased capital generation. But that’s far from certain, and we shouldn’t underestimate the high level of cyclicality and credit risk that is inherent in non-mortgage consumer finance.

Soft Landing

With a soft landing for the economy, yes, we could expect to see lower provisions set aside for loan losses, which would improve the outlook on profitability. But although delinquency rates are falling from its 2023 high, it remains unclear whether credit quality trends will revert to pre-pandemic levels. This could depend much on the resilience of the labor market and how sticky inflation will prove to be in the medium term.

Consumers could see further financial pressure from rising unemployment rates, inflationary pressures and potentially higher-for-longer interest rates. What’s more, there’s also likely a large proportion of people that have just managed to stay out of delinquency for now, but who remain financially stressed. These borrowers could yet struggle to remain solvent when refinancing of longer-term debt is due and the impact of higher interest rates fully hits home.

As such, looking ahead, the new normal for delinquency rates may prove to be less benign than in the past. And so, even in the absence of a hard landing, delinquency rates could well have peaked, but still end up tapering off at a higher level than during the years immediately preceding the pandemic.

Elsewhere, the easing of global supply disruptions could lead to a normalization of car prices, and potentially hurt the value of loan originations, as well as collateral values. Automotive manufacturers have been racing to make up for the lost production as supply issues ease, but it's unclear how strongly demand would hold up.

Technology Disruption and Innovation

Auto financing is a market that is ripe for disruption. We’ve already seen new digital entrants play a growing role in retail payments, most conspicuously with buy-now, pay-later solutions. At the same time, low-cost digital challengers have gained significant share in the direct consumer lending and mortgage market. Technology disruptors offer streamlined, online processes that appeal to tech-savvy consumers, and can leverage data-driven algorithms to reduce operating costs and improve risk management.

Increased competition could also come from its traditional competitors. Excess capital held by big banks could find its way into the market, driven by the lack of other growth opportunities, as well as historically low over the cycle default rates in auto financing. Meanwhile, easing liquidity concerns on regional banks could yet again embolden an appetite for risk.

Ally is not resting on its laurels though, and has made significant investments in technology, as well as taking a differentiated go-to-market approach. It has focused on deepening relationships with automotive dealers, combined with servicing a comprehensive product suite. And recently, it has expanded its insurance proposition, and secured new OEM relationships with Nissan and Toyota.

On the downside, this has added to the cost side of the lender - with non-interest expense up 3% on a year ago, to $1.3 billion for Q1 2024. Although, it’s worth pointing out that controllable expenses, which exclude insurance losses, commissions and FDIC fees, were down 1% year-over-year.

Nevertheless, the cost base is worth keeping an eye on, with the lender’s 60.2% adjusted efficiency ratio somewhat higher than sector peers.

Strong Deposit Franchise

Ally’s strong deposit franchise is a key source of strength, providing it with a stable, low-cost source of funding - not to mention also being a mode for customer acquisition. The group’s loan to deposit ratio was 95% at the end of Q1 2024, with deposits comprising 90% of its overall funding profile - up from 75% immediately before the pandemic.

Ally Bank has weathered the 2023 deposit flight storm well, and has maintained consistently high levels of customer retention. Amid the turmoil for regional banks, the bank has delivered steady customer growth. Quarterly retail deposit growth was $2.88 billion, to $145 billion in Q1 2024, and was $6.65 billion higher year-over-year.

Looking ahead, management expects deposit balances to fall slightly in Q2 2024, owing to actions to reduce deposit pricing, as well as seasonal tax outflows which have historically made it a weaker quarter.

Final Thoughts

It seems to me that a significant decrease in provisions has already been baked into Ally Financial’s valuations. And while there is potential for the company to outperform the medium-term consensus earnings forecasts, the risks appear to be finely balanced.