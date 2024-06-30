FatCamera

Shares of Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) have taken a beating, somewhat unexpected I guess. In February, I applauded the company for delivering on a solid divestment in order to address leverage.

After a solid first quarter, the company surprised investors with a delay in the pipeline of innovative products, which made investors very cautious as these developments were one of the few green shoots for investors in Elanco. While this is disappointing, a more than 20% pullback in response to the delay looks like an overreaction, making me willing to increase a modest remaining position again.

Elanco - Struggles

Long part of Eli Lilly (LLY), which coincidentally have been among the best performing stocks in recent years, Elanco was spun off from its former parent company back in 2018. This followed, and likely was inspired by, the successful spin-off of Zoetis (ZTS) by Pfizer (PFE).

The pure play on animal health focused on disease prevention, animal food, therapeutics, among others. A $24 stock at the time of the spin-off saw a massive impact from a multi-billion deal, as the company acquired the Bayer animal health business at a 4.5 times sales multiple on a $1.7 billion revenue base. Initial enthusiasm on the deal, which as set to boost pro forma EBITDA to over a billion, made that shares traded in the mid-thirties in 2021.

Pro forma numbers were never delivered upon, as the combination suffered from lack of growth, even declining sales and margin pressure.

This has weighted heavily on the share price of Elanco as shares fell below the $10 mark early in 2023. Shares recovered to the $15 mark by year-end as things looked to take a turn for the better heading into 2024.

Improving

Following the stronger third quarter earnings report last fall, the company guided for 2023 sales to come in around $4.38 billion, EBITDA around $982 million and adjusted earnings at around $0.91 per share. With net debt reported at $5.59 billion, leverage ratios were still very high at 5.7 times.

Improved sentiment came amidst tiny green shoots which improved the results, but moreover commentary by management which indicated that FDA approvals were expected for Credelio Quattro, Bovaer and Zenrelia. Moreover, activist investor Ancora took a stake into the business, providing additional pressure to improve the operating performance.

In February of this year, the company announced a $1.3 billion deal to sell the aqua business, with Elanco fetching a 7.4 times sales multiple, with some $175 million in sales leaving the door. This marked a huge sales multiple, although that the unit posted EBITDA margins in excess of 50%. Alongside the first quarter earnings report, the company updated that net proceeds were seen at just $1.05-$1.10 billion, somewhat of a drag.

With the 493 million shares trading at $16 in February, the company commanded a $7.9 billion equity valuation, and $13.5 billion enterprise valuation. The deal was set to have a minor dilutive impact to earnings, while reducing leverage ratios by around a turn.

Pro forma net debt of $4.5 billion made that leverage ratios would come down below 5 times, as there was a positive undertone for 2024 here. Seeing a roadmap for earnings to approach a dollar per share in 2024 alongside some positive developments, I was hoping for a further re-rating to the $20 mark, but that has not played out yet.

Mixed News

In May, the company posted strong first quarter results, although that was not visible in the nominal results. First quarter sales were down 4% in reported and constant currency terms, to $1.20 billion. However, the business saw an estimated $90-$110 million ERP black-out impact in the first quarter of 2023, as growth otherwise came in around 4%.

The company updated the full year guidance in a minor fashion, which mostly implies that the guidance was narrowed. This was ahead of the impact of the aqua divestment and contribution from late-stage innovation products. By now, full year sales are seen near $4.5 billion, with EBITDA seen around $980 million and adjusted earnings seen around $0.92 per share.

The real enthusiasm in the share price early in May was based on the commentary that increased certainty was seen on Bovaer, Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro, with a meaningful revenue contribution seen from each of these products in the second half of the year.

Towards the end of June, less than two months after the release of the first quarter results, the company provided an update to the innovation portfolio. The company delayed the expected launch date of Zenrelia to the fourth quarter of the year. Besides the delay, the drug will have to carry a warning label which likely slows the product adoption curve, initially limiting the number of expected treatment days by a quarter.

For Credelio Quattro, the company received an incomplete letter, with answers being provided on additional questions, with the expected launch date seen in the fourth quarter as well. While the company positively updated the 2024 sales guidance for innovation sales from $375-$410 million to $400-$450 million, investors acted cautious.

This might have to do with uncertainty on the launch dates, as well as perhaps a somewhat underwhelming $600-$700 million sales guidance for 2025. The incremental $225 million in sales adds about 4-5% to the business, as investors arguably hoped for more.

What Now?

Having trimmed some of my position in the higher-teens, shares fell from $18 and change per share to $14 per share, upon the update. This has reduced expectations quite a bit, with the market value coming down by two billion as a result.

Frankly, the news is not good, but leverage is controllable and coming in below 5 times. With growth set to return and continue into 2025, even albeit a bit slower, I am working with a >$1 earnings per share guidance for next year. Amidst reduction in leverage, this makes that gradually appeal might be seen again here.

With activist investor Ancora still involved in the shares, not being happy about the latest developments, the pressure remains on management to perform. Its involvement already triggered management into announcing job cuts, and actually cutting costs, in order to boost margins.

Right now, at current levels, I am contemplating adding to a modest long position again. While the road is bumpy, I still see potential for shares to hit the $20 mark, provided that not too many negative surprises reveal themselves here.