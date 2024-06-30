NicoElNino

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) has crashed so hard since the most recent earnings report that it is one of the few tech stocks that is still trading at around the 2022 lows. What happened? It appears that the market has marked PATH as a surprising victim of generative AI, but I am instead of the view that the near term execution issues are more than priced in the low valuation. Net cash makes up a significant percentage of the market cap, helping to add to the already large margin of safety. The stock looks attractively valued even if growth slows down from here, and may provide spectacular returns if management can execute on righting the ship. I am upgrading the stock to strong buy.

PATH Stock Price

I last covered PATH in March, where I rated the stock a buy on account of the strong financial metrics and then-recent volatility. As it turns out, the "real" volatility had yet to come, and the stock has halved since then.

Data by YCharts

I had projected an eventual acceleration in top-line growth due to generative AI tailwinds. Instead, growth is projected to decelerate meaningfully. I've got this story wrong, at least that's what it clearly looks like, but this selloff is too much.

PATH Stock Key Metrics

PATH is an enterprise tech company providing robotic process automation software ('RPA'). I view PATH as being an early enabler of an automated future. For example, PATH's intelligent document processing solution enables customers to understand and process incoming documents based on automated programming.

FY25 Q1 Presentation

In the most recent quarter, PATH generated 15.7% YoY revenue growth to $335.1 million. The company prefers to be measured by annualized renewal run-rate, which jumped 21% YoY to $1.508 billion, coming in at the low end of guidance of $1.508 billion to $1.513 billion.

FY25 Q1 Presentation

The company's 118% dollar-based net retention rate was solid as well as the 98% gross retention rate, which are typically indicative of a sticky and growing product (but as discussed later, the outlook throws a wrench into that view).

PATH saw healthy customer growth with large customers growing 1.9% sequentially to 2092.

FY25 Q1 Presentation

The company saw non-GAAP operating income come slightly below guidance at $50.4 million (versus $55 million guidance). I was disappointed to see the company swing back to a GAAP net loss after posting a GAAP profit in the last quarter.

FY25 Q1 Presentation

PATH ended the quarter with $1.9 billion of cash versus no debt, representing a net cash position making up over 25% of the market cap.

These results were fine, if not solid, given the valuation heading into the report. It was the guidance that wasn't good at all.

Looking ahead, management guided for just $305 million in revenue in the second quarter, representing a 9% sequential decline and just 6.3% YoY growth. The company does typically see some seasonality heading into the second quarter, but the sequential decline has hovered around the 1% range in the past. Management lowered full-year revenue guidance from $1.464 billion to $1.41 billion, representing just 7.8% YoY growth, and ARR guidance from $1.73 billion to $1.665 billion, representing just 13.7% YoY growth.

FY25 Q1 Presentation

On the conference call, management noted that they "saw the pace slow" during "the second-half of March and into April." PATH blamed it on a "challenging macroeconomic environment" particularly with "mid-market customers." I note that PATH had reported fourth quarter earnings in mid-March, thus the poor stock price action may be due to some perceived reputational damage. Management also blamed "contract execution challenges on large deals" which they believe they can fix through changes to sales compensation. Management believes that their changes can have an impact as early as the second half of the year.

Management emphasized that second quarter and full year guidance "are not where we expected them to be" and that they believe they can bring them back to stronger rates, but also noted that they "don't expect the macro environment to improve materially in the near-term."

At a subsequent investment conference, management curiously highlighted their ARR "growing 18% to 20 plus percent" alongside their positive cash flow generation. That apparent confidence seems to imply that management views their poor growth outlook to be just a road bump, but management did not explicitly give any additional kind of medium term or long-term guidance. Management noted that Microsoft (MSFT), while perceived to be an important competitor (and perhaps many view generative AI to be the culprit behind the poor results), is actually an important partner that considers PATH to be "their preferred enterprise automation partner."

Is PATH Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

At least for now, it looks like management believes that they can eventually accelerate top-line growth rates. Perhaps customers are cautious on increasing their IT spending in RPA due to either the higher interest rate environment, waiting to see what use cases can be instead implemented with generative AI, or both. But with the stock recently trading hands at just around 5x sales, I argue that the company does not need a huge acceleration, if at all, to justify the current stock price.

Seeking Alpha

I remind readers that PATH is already profitable on a non-GAAP basis, is within striking distance of crossing GAAP profitability, and has $1.9 billion of net cash on the balance sheet. I can see PATH generating 30% net margins over the long term, if not much higher (especially in the case of a private equity takeover). Assuming just 25% net margins, the current 5x sales multiple implies a 20x long-term earnings multiple. That is too cheap even if top-line growth stays in the high-single-digit area moving forward, as the company still has high gross retention rates and again, the net cash balance sheet goes a long way in reducing the risk profile and thus the required hurdle rates for the stock valuation.

I expect PATH to eventually bring top-line growth at least back to the 10% range, at which point the stock might trade at around 7x sales. That suggests solid, market-beating upside between the ongoing growth, multiple expansion, and (eventual) earnings yield.

It is worth noting that co-founder Daniel Dines is returning as CEO, and he is a very significant shareholder in the company. PATH is offering an owner-operator investment opportunity at bargain-basement prices.

2024 DEF 14a

PATH Stock Risks

It is possible that management is not able to execute adequately to re-accelerate growth. Investors can sometimes forget that it is not so trivial to manage large sales teams through transitions. It is also possible that this is not a matter of management execution but instead a structural shift, perhaps due to the rise of generative AI. It is possible that long-term margins are not as high as expected, and that margins dip near term if growth disappears.

PATH Stock Conclusion

It might not be easy, but PATH stock looks like a buy here. The company has hit a roadblock, apparently due to generative AI, as revenue growth is projected to decelerate meaningfully. Management is working towards re-accelerating growth rates, but the stock is already very cheap even without assuming success on this front. The company has over 25% of its market cap represented by net cash and trades at a low valuation. I am upgrading the stock to strong buy.