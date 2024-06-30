Procter & Gamble: Happy To Hold, But I'm Currently Not Adding

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
296 Followers

Summary

  • Procter & Gamble is a shareholder-friendly business with consistent dividend growth and outstanding profitability.
  • The Company has a leading position in various market segments globally, with solid financial performance and a well-diversified portfolio.
  • PG upholds its pricing power and brought some improvement in terms of organic volume growth. However, there's still some room for improvement.
  • The Enterprise is fairly valued. I will gladly hold on to my position and allocate the dividends and additional sources to other investment opportunities, while I wait for to add buy more PG in the future.

Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d

Investment thesis

To avoid any misunderstandings - I own a certain position in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), and I don't intend to sell it. It's an amazing business with a shareholder-friendly approach. I highly appreciate the dividends that grew over

This article was written by

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
296 Followers
I'm an M&A advisor with extensive experience in business valuation and IPOs.Welcome to Cash Flow Venue, where we discuss dividend investing opportunities, often within the REIT sector.Dividend investing allowed me to build an additional pillar of my financial life and I wish to expand my knowledge further and share it through Cash Flow Venue.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News