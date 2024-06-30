Mid-Year Outlook: Sailing Through Uncharted Waters

Summary

  • Inflation may be sailing toward trend, but uncertainties remain on the horizon for the economy and financial markets in the second half of the year.
  • Macroeconomic backdrop is favorable for G10 bond markets, with slower nominal GDP growth enabling central banks to lower policy rates.
  • U.S. elections, potential trade policies, and global market volatility are key factors to watch in the second half of 2024.

Inflation may be sailing toward trend, but uncertainties remain on the horizon. Our experts discuss the factors that may impact the economy and financial markets in the second half of the year.

Macroeconomic Outlook

We believe in the power of value investing, looking beyond short-term, conventional thinking to pursue long-term value. Since 1986, our global experience has generated investment insights and a range of differentiated fixed income, equity, and alternative solutions. As a specialist investment manager of Franklin Resources, Inc., Brandywine Global offers the advantages of an investment boutique backed by the resources and infrastructure of one of the world's leading asset managers. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in London and Singapore, we are committed to bringing value to all relationships.

