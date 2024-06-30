ICLO: AAA-Rated CLO ETF, Good 6.7% SEC Yield, Strong Performance

Dragon Claws

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) is an ETF focusing on AAA-rated CLOs. I've been bullish on similar ETFs in the past, including the BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA), and the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA).

I'm bullish on ICLO too, due to its above-average 6.8% SEC yield, stable share price, and strong performance track-record. ICLO seems functionally identical to its peers, with few important advantages or disadvantages. ICLO's dividends should decline as the Federal Reserve cuts rates, so the fund might be of particular interest to short-term investors.

ICLO - Overview and Analysis

Portfolio and Holdings

ICLO focuses on CLOs. As these are something of a niche asset class, thought to have a quick look into how these work before tackling the fund itself. Feel free to skip this section if you already know how CLOs work.

CLOs are structured from senior secured loans, which are variable rate loans from banks to smaller, riskier companies. These loans are senior to other debt and secured by company assets.

Senior loans are sometimes bundled together in CLOs. Each CLO, or portfolio of senior loans, is divided into tranches. Income from the senior loans is used to make payments to all tranches. Senior tranches get paid first, junior tranches get paid last. Investors, including ICLO, can buy into these tranches, and receive income from doing so.

In visual form. ICLO's tranches highlighted.

Stanford Chemist SA Article

Simplifying things a ton, we can say that ICLO invests in corporate loan portfolios, receives income for doing so, and its income is senior to that of most other investors.

With the above in mind, let's have a closer look at the fund.

Credit Risk

ICLO focuses on AAA-rated CLOs, the highest-quality, senior-most tranche. It has sizable investments in AA-rated CLOs too, a notch lower.

ICLO

ICLO's AAA-rated CLOs are senior to other tranches, so interest and capital payments are prioritized. The loans backing these CLOs effectively always generate sufficient income for the senior-most tranche, making these incredibly safe investments. Loans backing these CLOs do sometimes default, but it is investors in the lower tranches who must bear any losses, initially at least. In practice, investors in the lower tranches almost always bear all losses, investors in AAA-rated CLOs none.

As per S&P, not a single AAA CLO has ever defaulted, and these investments have existed for several decades, and survived several recessions, including the pandemic and the past financial crisis. AA-rated CLOs have extremely low default rates, of less than 0.01% per year.

S&P

Due to the above, ICLO's credit risk is extremely low, which should lead to extremely low losses during downturns and recessions. CLO ETFs are all relatively young, so neither ICLO nor any of its peers experienced the pandemic, nor any other prior downturn. ICLO's volatility and drawdowns are both quite low though, somewhat in-line with expectations. Ideally we would analyze the fund's performance during a downturn to ascertain its credit risk, but this will have to do.

Data by YCharts

Interest Rate Risk

CLOs are variable rate investments, with negligible interest rate risk or duration. ICLO shares these characteristics. Although it seems that the fund does not calculate its duration, other similar ETFs do, with JAAA sporting a duration of 0.19 years, CLOA of 0.10 years. Both are incredibly similar ETFs to ICLO, which should have similar duration.

ICLO's extremely low duration should lead to outperformance when rates rise, as has been the case since the fund's inception. ICLO has even outperformed high-yield bond benchmark ETFs, and the fund has much lower credit risk than these.

Data by YCharts

Interest rates started to increase in early 2022, but ICLO was only created by late 2022. JAAA is a bit older, so gauging its performance might be of use. JAAA has outperformed since early 2022, as expected.

Data by YCharts

On a more negative note, ICLO's extremely low duration should mean no capital gains if rates decrease. That does not necessarily mean the fund will underperform as the Fed cuts rates later in the year. Investors are expecting several rate cuts already and are pricing bonds accordingly. Small, slow-paced rate cuts might not necessarily lead to higher bond prices, and so ICLO might not necessarily underperform if rates decrease.

Last time the Fed hiked rates was from late 2016 to early 2019. Treasury prices only declined during 2018, increased during 2019. By 2020, rates and prices were both higher. I could see this pattern repeating itself during this next hiking cycle.

Data by YCharts

Considering the above, ICLO's low duration does not necessarily mean underperformance as the Fed cuts rates. It should mean lower dividends, which brings me to my next point.

Dividend Analysis

ICLO currently sports a 7.7% dividend yield, quite strong on an absolute basis, and higher than most bonds and bond sub-asset classes, including most high-yield corporate bonds.

Data by YCharts

On a more negative note, the fund almost certainly generates less than that in income. ICLO sports a 6.8% SEC yield, as do most other ETFs focusing on AAA-rated CLOs. SEC yields are a standardized measure of a fund's underlying generation of income during the last month, excluding ROC distributions and the like.

ICLO

Considering the above, ICLO's actual income is almost certainly closer to 6.8% than 7.7%. Although the figure is appreciably lower, it remains a solid yield, and higher than average.

From what I've seen, ICLO's dividend yield is higher than expected, due to an abnormally large dividend in December 2023. Dividend ETFs do fluctuate month to month, and the fund did not pay a dividend in December 2022, so it might have simply been distributing old income last year.

CLOs are variable rate investments, so ICLO's dividends should steadily decline as the Fed cuts rates later in the year. ICLO trades with a sizable spread relative to peers, so dividends should remain competitive for a few years. As an example, the fund yields 3.3% more than the benchmark iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD). So, Fed cuts of 1.0% or 2.0% would still leave ICLO yielding more than (OTCPK:SOME) of its peers.

Notwithstanding the above, ICLO might be a more appropriate investment opportunity for more short-term investors, as these will be less impacted by Federal Reserve cuts in the coming years.

Performance Analysis

ICLO's performance track-record is incredibly strong, with the fund outperforming most bonds and bond sub-asset classes since inception, and by very wide margins. Returns have been incredibly stable too, drawdowns close to non-existent.

Data by YCharts

ICLO's performance track-record is also quite short, which decreases the importance of the above. JAAA's track-record is longer though, and incredibly strong too.

Data by YCharts

ICLO's outperformance was mostly driven by the fund's extremely low duration. Its above-average yield also played a smaller, positive role.

Moving forward, and considering current spreads and expected Fed policy, I expect the fund to somewhat outperform most investment-grade bonds, underperform riskier high-yield bonds. Performance would remain reasonably good, but definitely weaker than in the past. Much will depend on future Fed policy, however.

Quick Peer Comparison

ICLO focuses on AAA-rated CLOs. I've found three other similar ETFs: JAAA, CLOA, and AAA. There are few meaningful differences in their strategies, portfolios, or characteristics, with effectively the same returns since inception.

Data by YCharts

In general terms, consistent outperformance or alpha in higher-quality investments is extremely difficult. Outperforming through picking the best t-bills is basically impossible, but picking the best high-yield bonds is possible. AAA-rated CLOs are high-quality investments, so the results above are to be expected.

Only notable difference between ICLO and its peers is its higher dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

As mentioned previously, actual generation of income seems about the same, as evidenced by SEC yields. ICLO's higher yield is simply the result of an abnormally large dividend last December, so I simply do not see this as an advantage of the fund over its peers.

Overall, I see few significant differences between these ETFs. I very slightly lean towards JAAA over the rest, as it is the largest, oldest ETF in the bunch. This is a minor consideration, all things considered.

Conclusion

ICLO's above-average 6.7% SEC yield, stable share price, and strong performance track-record, make the fund a buy. ICLO's dividends should decline as the Federal Reserve cuts rates, so the fund might be of particular interest to short-term investors.