Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) posted earnings some weeks ago, giving investors a strange and confusing conference. Management clearly sandbagged the 2024 estimates and spent a lot of effort discussing 2026. They seemed focused on painting a self-portrait of steady results without disclosing solid reasons. Maybe we missed the message. We write often on Plains with its pronounced exposure in key crude production locations. Our last article, written in February, Plains All American Pipeline's Units Likely Continue Increasing In Value During 2024, rated the company a buy. We are continuing with that belief expecting one more distribution increase. This likely ends in buy rating. Growth is slowing, yet management spent the call discussing other matters. How close to reality is the portrait?

The Crude Market

Let's start with the market. Normally, we begin with quarterly results, but in this, we open with a discussion of the crude markets. We recognize that growth can happen in some while other locations decline leaving behind net neutrals. So, from Oilprice writer Robert Rapier opined,

"“How can this be if we are producing more oil than ever?” The confusion is understandable, so I will explain here how two things can be true: The U.S. will probably set an annual production record this year, but U.S. production growth is flat."

He argued that 2024 results look good year over year but estimates results for 2025 year over year flat. Production for several months went flat, very flat.

David Messler of Oilprice provides a more analytical approach to forecasting. An article written in May, Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?, argues that three headwinds might significantly impact Permian growth. The first factor, significant reductions in rig count, continues. This followed by lower completion activity from DUC (Drilled but Uncompleted) wells, and finally a shortage of natural gas pipeline capacity. The ratio of gas production vs. crude increased from two to over three through the years forcing capacity increases in natural gas transportation. Remember, venting gas isn't allowed under new rules. Increased recovery skill from cheap lateral drilling stemmed crude production collapses in the past few years, even with a significantly lower active rig count. Frankly, it surprised the experts in the field. But no one really knows how long this continues before production growth stalls or declines. Some help arrives the second half of the year with the startup of Matterhorn Express and its 2.5 BCFD natural gas capacity. With the gas to barrel ratio at 3 MCF per barrel, this opens up production for an additional 750,000 barrels of oil per day. More gas capacity isn't planned for four more years. This represents approximately an 8% growth. It is meaningful yet, limited.

OPEC+ thus far managed to nudge inventories lower to levels much below long-term averages.

The crude marketplace now experiences production headwinds impacting future rates. Plains relies on production growth for its growth.

Quarter

The company reported for the 1st quarter:

EBITDA of $718 million.

Continued 2024 guidance of $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion. Expects to generate at least $1.55 billion in free cash flow for the year.

Growth from Permian likely at 200,000 - 300,000 per day mostly coming during the late 2nd half of the year.

$400 million in cash flow after the distributions.

A weighted average contract expiration date of 2028 four years from now. Rates were negotiated at $1.25 - $1.50 per barrel in the new contracts.

Purchasing an add-on for $110 million.

The next slide summarizes key results.

And then management noted that expected EBITDA growth for crude between now and 2026 at zero. Interesting!

We should note that Plains expects continued growth from the Permian, which makes no sense. Others, such as Messler, clearly aren't so sure. In fact, they hint at no growth.

Management Comments About 2024

For analysts and ourselves, the 2024 guided numbers made little sense. In answering a question about the potential flat lining after 2024, Willie Chiang, CEO, hummed and hoed around about answering, but did add,

"So, as we get closer, we’ll be able to give better forecasts on it, but again, it’s really to quantify what we think the range is. We expect to be as we get closer, and there could be upsides just as there could be downsides and more resolution will come as we see more."

The question becomes, how realistic is the 2024 guidance. A closer look at guidance reveals a large discrepancy. First, just multiply four quarters times the 1st run rate of $720, which equals approximately $2.9 billion. Continuing, we added a table exploring any natural cyclical deviation from the two quarters.

EBITDA (Millions) * 2023 (CRUDE) 2022 (TOTAL) 2nd $530 $615 1st $520 $615 Click to enlarge

*The natural gas liquids are heavily hedged, creating a constant result for 2024.

Although EBITDA growth continues on a year-over-year bias, crude EBITDA on a 1st to 2nd quarter comparison remains generally steady. Investors, with all of the NGLs being hedged, could expect a flat quarter over quarter comparison for the entire year.

The new bolt-on EBITDA likely equals $15 million a year or $10 million for the last three quarters. And finally, crude volumes from the Permian are expected to grow significantly in the back half. Management sandbagged investors with their projection in our view. Although one more quarterly report is needed to make certain, it appears that the number. is closer to $2.85 to $2.90+ billion EBITDA. They are really sandbagging, really sandbagging.

Growth & Expenses Going Forward

From what we could extract, past this year growth likely comes from bolt-on purchases. Year capital allocation strategy continues to range in the $300 - $400 million. It is from this bucket that bolt-ons will be acquired. Management noted continually that all expenses are internally funded. For this year, distributions equal $1.15 billion. The company has been increasing the distribution by $0.15 per year, costing $100 million for each increase.

For the year, management guided $1.55 billion in free cash flow, $390 million in capital and $1.15 billion for distributions. From the sandbagging we see, investors might expect at least $100 million higher. Raising the distribution again might be more than possible, but it's getting tight.

Charts

Now for charts of Plains developed through TradeStation Security.

For now, the above daily bar chart is quite bullish in the middle of a breakout heading above the top Bollinger Band. That signals a bullish run is in progress. It doesn't last forever, but for now it is.

Risks

The biggest risk in our view are within increases in the distribution. But if the distribution should go flat, Plains likely becomes a great candidate for selling covered calls while collecting a distribution without risk of losing shares. This isn't a bad thing. For income seekers, it is actually a dream come true. Slowing economies might impact the future, but society needs oil transported regardless. Investing in transportation of goods offers this advantage.

Management painted a self-portrait, which likely looks different than the one painted a few years ago. At that point, the sky for crude production was the limit. That now appears limited. Yet, Plains may become a really lucrative cash flow juggernaut. The portrait is still nice. It just looks older. We rate Plains a buy with the idea of selling covered calls while collecting a distribution.