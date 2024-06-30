Douglas Rissing

Introduction

On April 15, I wrote an article titled "MP Materials: Securing America's Future With Massive Short Squeeze Potential."

It was one of three bullish articles I have written since I started covering MP Materials (NYSE:MP) on July 6, 2023.

While I am very happy with the way things are going, I have some calls that are going against me. As the title of this article suggests, MP Materials is one of them.

Since April 15, MP shares are down 21%, lagging the S&P 500 by roughly 29 points.

In fact, MP shares are down to less than $13, which is barely above the price it had when it went public through a SPAC deal in 2020. Please note that the share count has been fairly consistent during these years, with an increase from 170.7 million to 178.1 million shares.

After peaking at roughly $60 in 2022, the stock has been in a nonstop downtrend, falling to a current market cap of $2.1 billion.

In this article, I'll focus on recent developments and explain why I stick to my bullish thesis, believing that MP Materials will play a major role in the next economic upswing, which could surprise a lot of bearish investors, as the stock has a 23% short interest ratio.

It also helps that the company presented at multiple conferences, which gives us a lot of important comments and data to work with.

So, let's dive into the details!

It's A Long-Term Secular Trend, Which Makes It So Tough

In investing, it's tough to assess when a thesis is "wrong."

When trading, it's much easier. If you execute, let's say, ten trades a day and five of them lose money on a given day, you were wrong five times.

The same goes for betting on sports. Let's say you bet on the Chicago Cubs to beat the Milwaukee Brewers on a Sunday afternoon. It will take you roughly 3 hours to find out whether you were right or not - especially because baseball games don't have ties. It's either win or lose.

Anyway, when investing, I believe it's much harder to come to a conclusion about whether a thesis is right or wrong, with the biggest factor being the duration of a thesis.

For example, the MP Materials thesis isn't about the company reporting good earnings next year. The MP Materials thesis is about owning a very cheap company that has become critical in various supply chains due to the production of highly valuable rare earths.

This is what I wrote in my prior article (emphasis added):

Despite recent setbacks, MP Materials stands at the forefront of a crucial industry, supplying rare earth materials essential for modern technologies. With a strategic focus on expanding its operations and serving diverse markets, including automotive and defense, the company is poised to capitalize on increasing demand. As global economic indicators signal a rebound, MP's undervalued position presents an opportunity for investors seeking high-growth prospects.

While I believe my long-term thesis remains valid, I was wrong about the timing. That's something I cannot sugarcoat - not even if I tried really hard.

I was mainly wrong in the last paragraph of the quote above; cyclical economic growth did not maintain upside momentum.

As we can see below, the ISM Manufacturing Index went back below 50, with very weak new orders. This sent a clear signal to the market that cyclical demand will remain weak. As bullish as I am on rare earths, this does not help. It's the biggest component of uncertainty in my thesis.

With that said, the company remains in a great spot, as it is more focused on its main task, which is benefiting from strong long-term secular growth and the increasing importance of becoming independent from China.

The Bull Case Remains Solid

During the latest JPMorgan Energy, Power, and Renewables Conference, the company reminded everyone of its humble beginnings.

Starting with just eight employees, the company has become a major player in the rare earth production supply chain outside of China, operating in three strategic stages:

Production of rare earth concentrate. Refinement into NdPr oxide (a crucial material for high-powered magnets). The final stage of magnet production in Fort Worth. This stage is expected to achieve EBITDA positivity in the current year.

MP Materials

It currently has the capacity to produce more than 40 thousand tons of rare earth concentrate on an annual basis from its Mountain Pass mine, which is where the company gets its name.

This production capacity not only supports existing demand but also positions the company to capitalize on future growth in electrified motion supply chains, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, industrial motors, robotics, and defense, which is increasingly important in a world of rapid technological advances with increasing geopolitical risks.

Having said that, "nobody" likes EV suppliers anymore. I'm obviously painting with a broad brush here, but since major auto producers started to focus on hybrids again instead of pushing for a fully electric future, the stock prices of major supplies have suffered.

The good news is that just a quarter of MP Materials' demand comes from EVs, an industry that is still expected to grow, albeit at a slower pace than previously assumed.

The remaining 75% comes from sectors like HVAC, wind energy, and industrial applications.

It also helps that 80% of global rare earth production is dominated by China. This helps MP because it puts tremendous emphasis on proven domestic suppliers.

Even better, Mountain Pass has an ore concentration of more than 6%. The average concentration in China is 1-2%. This means it is much more cost-effective for MP to produce.

Hence, even in this environment, MP is very upbeat about expanding its production, as it aims to use its balance sheet, which has (roughly) $1 billion in cash and $1 billion in debt, to increase production by roughly 50% to 60 thousand tons.

Regarding its debt, the company has just $14 million in net debt, which shields its balance sheet against current pricing headwinds.

MP Materials

Speaking of pricing headwinds, looking at the company's 1Q24 numbers, we see strong production numbers, but a decline in realized pricing, as REO prices are more than 50% lower compared to Q1'23.

This is what the company said regarding price stability in its Q1'24 earnings call:

Our realized price of REO in concentrate declined to $4,294 per metric ton due to the overall weak market pricing in rare earth materials. As we look at Q2, should prices hold in the mid-$50 per kilogram range for NdPr, we would expect pricing to be down mid-single-digit percentages sequentially as we deal with the slight lag in price realizations. [...] With Q1 sales prices, primarily based off fourth quarter market indices. As such, we expect Q2's realized prices to decline approximately 20% of following the trend we saw in market prices for Q1 over Q4. - MP Q1'24 Earnings Call

Moreover:

We see some green shoots with recent price action, but the trajectory to a market recovery is, of course, outside of our knowledge and/or control. As I've noted though, I strongly suspect that most of Chinese industry is losing money at these prices. - MP Q1'24 Earnings Call

MP Materials

In other words, while pricing is an issue for MP, it benefits from a healthy balance sheet and high-quality production. If Chinese producers are losing money at current prices - which is likely - we can assume a very strong rebound in pricing the moment cyclical demand improves.

After all, it takes time to boost output. Unless China is mass-subsidizing unprofitable mines, this bodes very well for future pricing.

Valuation

This is a tricky part. After all, nobody knows what pricing will look like in the months and years ahead. If we get a cyclical growth recovery, we could be looking at much higher estimates.

Currently, analysts expect the company to boost EPS from a loss of $0.10 in 2024 to a profit of $1.37 in 2026. When I wrote my April article, analysts expected these numbers to be positive $0.13 and $1.51, respectively.

The good news is that the bar is now so low that even a 10x multiple would give us a $13.70 stock price, which is 8% above the current price and based on a very poor pricing environment.

FAST Graphs

A 20x multiple would get us a 115% premium ($27.4 price).

As such, I continue to stick to a Strong Buy rating, expecting MP to be one of the market's biggest winners the moment cyclical demand accompanies favorable secular growth tailwinds.

Once that happens, the massive short interest could add significant momentum.

With all of this in mind, I will also stick to what I wrote in April with regard to the risk profile:

Needless to say, this is a high-risk, high-reward trading idea that should not be compared to the long-term (dividend) investments we usually discuss. So, please be aware of the volatile nature of this stock before you decide if MP is right for your portfolio.

Takeaway

Despite a challenging performance for MP Materials since my last update, my bullish thesis remains intact.

The company's strategic role in the rare earth supply chain and its impressive production capabilities position it well for future growth.

While short-term market dynamics have been unfavorable, I believe MP's strong balance sheet and operational strengths provide a solid foundation for long-term success.

The current low valuation, combined with a high short interest, suggests significant upside potential when cyclical demand rebounds.

However, investors should be aware of the elevated high-risk, high-reward nature of this stock, which comes with much more volatility than the usual dividend growth stocks we discuss in my articles.

The pros and cons remain unchanged.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Dominance in Rare Earth Supply : MP Materials holds a significant market share in rare earth concentrate, positioning itself as a key player in global supply.

: MP Materials holds a significant market share in rare earth concentrate, positioning itself as a key player in global supply. Diverse Customer Base : Serving a wide range of industries, including automotive and defense, MP is able to lower revenue volatility.

: Serving a wide range of industries, including automotive and defense, MP is able to lower revenue volatility. Expansion Plans : With initiatives like the Upstream 60K program, MP is aggressively expanding its production capacity.

: With initiatives like the Upstream 60K program, MP is aggressively expanding its production capacity. Low-Cost Production : Thanks to very efficient operations, MP is profitable when (some) peers are losing money.

: Thanks to very efficient operations, MP is profitable when (some) peers are losing money. National Security Importance: As the sole rare earth mining and processing facility in the US, MP contributes to national security by reducing dependency on foreign sources.

