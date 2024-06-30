Microsoft: Currently Overvalued, But It's Set To Be A Potential Outperformer Throughout 2033

Summary

  • Microsoft's valuation is upgraded from "hold" to "buy" with a near-term target of $417.30 and a 2033 target of $1,099.90, implying 14.6% annual returns.
  • The Company's growth is driven by its cloud business (Azure), and acquisitions like Activision-Blizzard.
  • MSFT holds a 24% cloud market share (second to Amazon's 31%) and dominates with a 72.17% share in the PC OS market.
  • Microsoft's TAM is expected to grow from $754.1B in 2024 to $1.70T by 2029, with the cloud segment driving most of the growth.
  • The valuation (which uses a DCF model) suggests 14.6% annual returns throughout 2033 (and could be higher if Azure grows faster than expected).

Thesis

In my previous article on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), I downgraded the stock from "buy" to "hold", explaining that according to my models, Microsoft had reached a fair valuation when it was trading at $425.52 (which was 6.6% higher than my fair stock price estimate

