CTR: A Good Fund With An Upcoming Merger Opportunity

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund is one of the few remaining closed-end funds focusing on midstream energy companies, but it will not last long.
  • The fund has a strong performance history and has outperformed the market over the past five months on a total return basis.
  • The fund has been preparing for an upcoming merger and recently bought out some of its investors.
  • The merger creates some opportunities for near-term gains if you stick with the fund for two months.
  • The fund is currently trading at a massive discount to net asset value, so the merger can unlock some value.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Three gas pipelines in a green field with blue sky

ssuaphoto

The ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) is one of a handful of remaining closed-end funds that focus on investing in midstream energy companies and partnerships. The reason why I state that there are only a

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
15K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KYN, MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on June 29, 2024. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CTR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News