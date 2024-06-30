Bill Oxford

Today, we are putting clinical stage biotech concern Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) in the spotlight at the request of a Seeking Alpha follower. The stock has seen a nice rebound over the past 12 months. Analyst firm commentary also appears to have grown more positive around the company in the second quarter of this year. Can the rally in the shares continue? An analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

With the recent rally in the shares, the stock trades for just over $3.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $550 million. The company is headquartered overseas in London and is focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases.

The company has had an interesting history since being founded in 2015, and it merged with OncoMed in 2019. Prior to that, the company had acquired three product candidates from Novartis (NVS) and an additional product candidate from AstraZeneca (AZN) to build up its pipeline of potential novel therapeutics.

The company's most advance candidate is called Setrusumab, which is being developed in partnership with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE). Setrusumab is also known as UX143 and is a novel, intravenously administered antibody. This candidate is designed to inhibit sclerostin. This is a protein that inhibits the activity of bone-forming cells, known as osteoblasts.

UX143 is currently being evaluated to treat a rare affliction called Osteogenesis Imperfecta or OI going forward. The candidate has Orphan Drug designation for this indication and would be awarded a priority review voucher if the drug receives pediatric approval. These generally trade on the market at $100 million to $125 million based on recent history of sales. Individuals that have OI have low bone mass and density, resulting in bones that break easily. There are no FDA approved treatments for OI.

Currently, the companies have two pivotal Phase three trials (one for adults, 'ORBIT', one for children under seven, 'COSMIC') ongoing that have been fully enrolled. On June 12th, data from the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 ORBIT trial showed that setrusumab cut the rate of fracture occurrence (the primary endpoint of the trial) for the 24 OI patients in this cohort of the study. The 14-month Phase 3 portion of this study has over 150 patients with OI. Ultragenyx is running both studies, it should be noted.

Mereo Biopharma is also advancing a wholly owned compound called alvelestat. It is currently being evaluated for another rare affliction called severe AATD-associated Lung Disease (AATD-LD). Alvelestat is a novel, oral small molecule designed to inhibit neutrophil elastase which AATD-LD patients inadequately control. AATD impacts some 50,000 individuals in the U.S. and an estimated 60,000 in Europe. Avelestat has both Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for this indication. The company has completed two successful Phase 2 trials of alvelestat in severe AATD-LD. Management is currently working to advance a pivotal Phase 3 study. Alvelestat is in much earlier development for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS), another rare affliction.

Mereo Biopharma is developing an antibody against TIGIT (T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains) called Etigilimab. TIGIT is a next-generation checkpoint receptor. It has been shown to block T-cell activation and the body's natural anti-cancer immune response. Etigilimab is targeting advanced or metastatic solid rare and Gyn-Onc tumors. Currently, a Phase 1b/2a study evaluating it against Clear Cell Ovarian Cancer as part of a combination therapy with nivolumab (AKA, Opdivo) is enrolling. This trial is being funded by the Cancer Focus Fund.

Finally, Mereo has out-licensed agreements for its drug candidates Navicixizumab and Leflutrozole, which was covered in more detail in this article on Seeking Alpha in April.

Positive Analyst Outlook & Balance Sheet:

Since late April, five analyst firms, including BTIG and Cantor Fitzgerald, have reissued/assigned Buy ratings to the stock. Price targets proffered are in a tight range of $6 to $8 a share. In mid-June, immediately after the company's most recent trial results, Robert W. Baird initiated the shares with a new Outperform rating and $8 price target. Baird's analyst believes:

Setrusumab represents a $750M+ revenue opportunity in osteogenesis imperfecta and also views alvelestat as "underappreciated," adding the company could potentially announce a partnership ahead of the initiation of Phase 3 studies'.

Cantor Fitzgerald had comments right after recent trial data that MREO could move above $10 a share should additional data from the Phase 3 portion of the study by positive. Mereo Biopharma ended the first quarter with just under $49 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Management has stated this was sufficient to fund all planned operations into 2026. Of note, however, is that Mereo filed a prospectus in mid-May to sell up to $175 million worth of shares.

Conclusion:

Mereo BioPharma Group has several 'shots on goal' and some upcoming potential catalysts ahead of it as additional trial data is disclosed. The stock also has increasingly positive analyst support. My game plan for MREO this week will be to start to accumulate a small 'watch item' position in the stock, preferably via covered call orders. My guess is that management will probably do a significant capital raise, most likely after the next batch of trial data. If that event occurs and triggers a subsequent pull back in the stock, I will probably add to my stake at that time, as MREO seems to have an attractive risk/reward profile for risk tolerant investors.