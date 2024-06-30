Zerbor

Ares Capital: Market-Leading BDC With Scale

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) investors are likely riding on the higher-for-longer Fed posture with much satisfaction. With a 1Y total return of more than 23%, it has underperformed Main Street Capital's (MAIN) more than 40% total return. Despite that, ARCC's consistency in lifting its NAV per share and well-diversified portfolio should continue to help it perform relatively well.

In my previous bullish ARCC article in late March 2024, I highlighted why ARCC's robust fundamental and price action indicators should underpin its bullish bias. That thesis has played out as ARCC continues to attract solid buying momentum ("B-" momentum grade).

ARCC market positioning (Ares Capital filings)

While there was downward volatility in early June, I have not yet assessed the need to turn caution on ARCC's thesis. Ares Capital held an Investor Day in May, emphasizing its scale as the market's largest publicly traded business development company. As seen above, Ares Capital is the "only manager active in all segments of the middle market." ARCC can capitalize on the broader Ares Management Corporation's (ARES) credit platform.

As a result of the wider integration into ARES, it "enhances value creation through idea generation, deal flow, and client relationships." Hence, I assess that the market has remained confident with ARCC's significant scale and access to profitable deals, benefiting its NAV per share accretion over time.

Ares Capital: Higher-For-Longer Is Beneficial

Ares Capital NAV per share estimates (TIKR)

Wall Street analysts are confident that Ares Capital will continue riding on a higher-for-longer Fed. Accordingly, ARCC is estimated to report an NAV per share growth of almost 3% in 2024, down from 2023's 4.6% uptick. Therefore, I assess that Wall Street has likely baked in the increasing possibility of interest rate cuts by the Fed. Recent inflation metrics lend credence to a less hawkish Fed to end 2024. In addition, while consumer spending is expected to remain robust, economic growth could normalize further.

Therefore, Ares Capital investors must be prepared for potentially slower NAV per share growth from 2025 while assessing higher uncertainties in the Fed's rate cuts cadence.

Ares Capital: Benefiting From Increased M&A

Private Equity dynamics (Ares Capital filings)

However, Ares Capital is confident that the current private equity market dynamics should continue supporting healthy M&A activity levels. The increase in underutilized dry powder from PE sponsors should spur underlying activity levels, bolstering Ares Capital's growth opportunities in direct lending.

Despite that, there are concerns about whether a slowdown in economic growth could also introduce higher execution risks for ARCC. Ares Capital's average portfolio grade has remained relatively stable at 3.1 in Q1. However, Ares Capital reported that its portfolio non-accruals (at cost) rose to 1.7%. While not troubling, investors must expect potential market volatility attributed to higher portfolio risks.

Notwithstanding my caution, the US economy seems to be humming along well, lowering the threat of a severe downturn that could threaten ARCC's bullish thesis. As a result, I assess that the ARCC's bullish base case should remain well-supported, as its valuation isn't expensive.

ARCC: Valuation Still Reasonable

ARCC Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

ARCC's "A" valuation grade corroborates my observation that ARCC isn't valued expensively. In addition, ARCC's forward dividend yield of more than 9.2% is just under its 10Y average of 9.6%. Consequently, if the economy remains resilient, I assess the potential for further valuation re-rating in ARCC.

Despite that, the increased downgrades on ARCC's estimates highlight the need for Ares Capital investors to monitor its core earnings performance closely. ARCC's "D-" growth grade corroborates my caution. As a result, a faster-than-expected reduction in interest rates or even potentially higher non-accruals could impact ARCC's buying sentiments.

While ARCC is valued more attractively than its financial sector peers, a significant upward re-rating isn't anticipated. The caution makes sense, as BDCs are still inherently riskier than their more liquid peers. JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon also recently highlighted the potential challenges that BDCs face.

Is ARCC Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

ARCC price chart (monthly, long-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

ARCC's long-term price action (adjusted for dividends) bolsters my bullish thesis. As seen above, ARCC has remained well-supported above its 50-month moving average (blue line).

However, ARCC's plunge during the COVID downturn in 2020 also underscores the significant risks when investing in even the leading BDCs. Given the inherently riskier portfolio construct, the market could de-rate ARCC and its peers significantly in anticipation of a severe downturn.

Barring that, I have not assessed substantial risks to ARCC's price action. Therefore, I determined that ARCC's upward bias has remained intact, supporting a bullish rating on ARCC.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

