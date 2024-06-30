Lumen Is Approaching A Key Psychological Level

  • Lumen Technologies nears $1 stock price level, facing investor doubt in potential turnaround.
  • Debt restructuring and declining sales suppress equity value, making recovery gains unlikely.
  • With unsustainable debt-to-equity ratio and falling sales, Lumen Technologies is not investible, facing delisting risk and lack of upside potential.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has neared (and shortly fallen below) the dreaded $1 stock price level as investors appear to lose hope that the over-leveraged Telco could pull off a major turnaround.

Lumen Technologies restructured

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

