Canoo: Solid Product Strategy, But Share Dilution And Poor Track Record Should Deter Investors

Jun. 30, 2024 9:48 AM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV) StockLCID, RIVN, TSLA
Geneva Investor
Summary

  • Canoo has a solid product strategy, focusing on a flexible vehicle platform and the underserved niche of light commercial vehicles.
  • The company relies heavily on shareholder dilution for liquidity, raising over $400 million since its IPO. Canoo has access to another $200 million through dilutive agreements with Yorkville.
  • Canoo has delivered almost no vehicles in the last 12 months, raising serious concerns about its execution capabilities. Despite opening its Oklahoma production facility, Canoo does not disclose production targets.
  • Canoo has between $9 million and $18 million in cash, with a runway of only one to two months. This limited financial cushion and need for further dilution contribute to my "SELL" rating for Canoo stock.

Focus EV charging station at home with blur progressive man in background.

Ralf Hahn/iStock via Getty Images

I covered Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN), Lucid Group, Inc (LCID), Fisker and NIO Inc. (NIO) in a recent article, arguing how they do not represent a compelling proposition

This article was written by

Geneva Investor
Investor based in Geneva, Switzerland. Follow me on Twitter @GenevaInvestor for daily macro & investing nuggets. I write about macroeconomics, global trends, and what I believe are asymmetric investment opportunities in the market. I have a Master's degree in Business Management. I am currently bullish on PLTR, US equities, MSTR, AMZN and Bitcoin. Friend "Rex Investing" is also a contributor to Seeking Alpha. All opinions and analysis are exclusively my own.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

