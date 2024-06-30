Art Wager/iStock via Getty Images

We rated BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:BSRTF) a buy back in November of last year. That piece was our first review of this sunbelt focused residential REIT and came off sufficiently impressed to also place a bid on it ourselves. The shares took off soon after that article and our bid did not hit, so we did not participate in the following double-digit returns.

The stock was trading at a 50% discount to its net asset value at the time. While that has narrowed since then, the market is still pricing it quite a ways under that metric.

The REIT was yielding a little over 5% back then and with the price appreciation, it now offers around 4.4% (the monthly dividend remains unchanged at 4.33 cents). While the over 5% dividend yield was not bad, the deep discount to NAV and 11X price to FFO played a bigger role in our buy rating.

If or rather when, the discount "normalizes" to even 35%, we are looking at the potential for 44% capital appreciation. Of course we are assuming property values stay static, but since NOI is moving up, it is a fair gamble that property values will cycle back to at least this point over the medium term. The 11X FFO for residential REIT is also extremely cheap, even accounting for where risk-free rates are.

Let us review the Q1-2024 results and see if we see the numbers are panning out as expected and if we still stand by the conclusion to the previous piece.

Q1-2024

For those that might have missed this on the first review, BSRTF is focused on the sunbelt with Houston, Austin and Dallas creating 90% of the net operating income.

Q1-2024 came in stronger than expected, with same community revenue up marginally. NOI expanded briskly though, as margins expanded to 56.8%. Funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO (AFFO) also were up nicely.

The NOI growth was strong relative to what we have seen so far from other REITs. For example, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) showed a small contraction in same property NOI as expenses rose faster than rents.

During the first quarter of 2024, MAA's Same Store Portfolio property operating expense increased by 5.4% and MAA's Same Store Portfolio Net Operating Income (NOI) decreased by 0.7%, in each case as compared to the same period in the prior year.

While BSRTF's performance sounds relatively impressive compared to MAA (and others) in the sunbelt, the margin expansion was driven by property tax refunds.

The 4.4% increase in Same Community NOI for Q1 2024 to $23.8 million compared to $22.8 million in Q1 2023 was the result of the increase in revenue as described above and a decrease in real estate taxes of $1.0 million caused by tax refunds of $1.1 million received during Q1 2024 ($0.4 million received during Q1 2023) and $0.3 million lower real estate taxes compared to Q1 2023, related to the change in Texas tax legislation in November 2023, partially offset by an increase in property operating expenses of $0.4 million due to higher property insurance costs.

The REIT maintained a conservative payout ratio and all debt remained fixed (or hedged).

For the full year, there was a small drop in expected same property NOI, but the expected FFO range of 91-97 cents was maintained.

Outlook & Valuation

After several quarters of rapid rent growth, the numbers have flatlined for a few quarters. There is an avalanche of supply hitting the sunbelt, and that has caused rent growth to stop and for in-place rents to move higher than market rents.

Even occupancy rates are likely to pull back here and while the numbers will be small, the impact on NOI and FFO are likely to be significant. The REIT also has its average debt at 3.5% and outside of a big rate cut cycle, this rate will move up significantly in 2025 and 2026 as 70% of its debt is refinanced.

Those were the key negatives. On the positive side, we are finally seeing new construction taper off. Ok, you have to look real close to see that, but it is happening.

Our reason here to be optimistic is that the sunbelt continues to see a big influx of population and the new apartments hitting the market can be absorbed. Our reason to dial down that optimism is that no one here really appreciates the lag effect. The supply took many years to ramp up, and it will take many years to unwind. Meanwhile, completed units will keep coming. We don't see supply-demand shifting back in favor of landlords until late 2026 at the earliest. Of course, with REITs, and most other stocks, you really cannot wait until all the birds are out singing. If you did that, you would buy too late. So in the interim, you have to assess if valuation gives you enough of an edge to wait it out.

At the current price, we have to say that the answer is still "yes". The stock is trading at a nice discount to its $17.20 NAV and in this case, we have a high confidence in the numbers being written-in by the company.

Verdict

We don't own it. That may come as a surprise considering we are stilling saying good things about it, but that is where we stand. As mentioned earlier, we did put in our bid and the stock missed it by pennies. There was no high-speed chase, and the stock got away from us. In the last month or so, we have bought some residential REITs, but they have been Canadian. We see the supply-demand imbalance far more constructive for Canadian residential REITs than for US ones. The rent growth is also painting the same story.

Surprisingly, the Canadian residential REITs have actually moved lower despite stronger fundamentals. So we see purchases in Canuck land as getting more bang for our loonie. As a result, we bought those and for now, the US side ones are just staying on our watch list. BSRTF is a good choice for those looking for US exposure, but we won't be engaging here. We are also downgrading this to neutral, as the risk-reward is not as compelling as it was in our first article.

