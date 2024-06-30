NicoElNino

In January this year, I wrote a bearish article on PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI), making the case of a subpar performance for this CEF going forward. My conservative stance was predicated on higher for longer scenario, which would introduce a painful bleed for PDI in terms of its NAV destruction and selling underlying stakes in a wrong moment just to keep the distribution levels unchanged.

Since the issuance of this article, PDI has delivered positive total returns. However, as we can see in the chart below, if we compare PDI to other comparable PIMCO CEFs and the S&P 500, we will notice a notable underperformance.

Ycharts

During this time, PDI has kept its distribution streams stable despite the fact that the overall environment for PDI has not improved.

Let me know explain why, in my opinion, PDI still embodies unfavorable risk and reward profile even though its distribution yield is 14% and seemingly stable.

Thesis review

At its core, the fundamental exposures of PDI have not changed. For example, PDI continues to carry a significant amount of external debt through the reverse purchase agreements that together explain circa 39% of PDI's asset base. In terms of the sector allocations, there is still a meaningful bias towards riskier securities, where non-agency backed mortgage securities, high yield credit and emerging market fixed income investments account for ~ 55% of PDI's portfolio.

Now, one of my key concerns around PDI is the way how the distributions have been covered. The table below captures the full list of PIMCO taxable CEFs depicting the recent distribution coverage levels.

PIMCO Investments LLC

The overall picture does not look good for most of PIMCO CEFs, but for PDI the situation is arguably the worst among other relatively comparable vehicles. In this context, there are three aspects that are worth underscoring:

PDI has the lowest three- and six-month rolling distribution coverage rates. By comparing fiscal YTD coverage ratio with the three-month rolling one, we will observe a deteriorating pattern. PDI has been running at insufficient distribution coverage rates for a prolonged period of time.

What these dynamics mean for PDI is that the Management has to divest parts of the underlying asset base just to fund the aggressive distribution levels. For instance, the three-month rolling distribution coverage implies that roughly half of the distributions have been accommodated by reducing the portfolio size, which is inherently not a source of value creation for the existing unitholders.

If we adjust for these asset divestitures, the effective distribution yield would land at ~ 7%, which is not that enticing especially against the backdrop of a significant load of external leverage.

The chart below shows nicely how PDI has lost a significant chunk of its NAV base.

Ycharts

Speaking of PDI return prospects, the picture does not look that promising for me. There are three reasons for this.

First, the trajectory, which we are seeing in the distribution coverage table above does not indicate a reversal of the current process how PDI is forced to accommodate its distributions. On top of this, the circa 50% shortfall in the distribution coverage purely from the income generation is a huge gap per se that will most likely take a long time to close.

Second, the notion of PDI selling its assets at this particular moment is value destructive. Namely, since the interest rate environment is still restrictive, pushing the asset prices down (especially in the duration heavy credit segment), it would not make sense to sell these assets now. Instead, as the asset prices are down, it creates an opportunity for yield enhancement from the coupon reinvestments.

Furthermore, while it is obviously difficult to predict, the consensus indicates that the interest rates are set to go down with the first cuts occurring already this year. Under such circumstances, the fixed income assets should respond positively, thereby allowing such vehicles as PDI to profit.

Third, according to the latest FOMC dot plot chart, while the interest rates are indeed projected to go down, the overall interest rate level is still expected to remain relatively elevated (albeit it depends against which time period we measure it) over the foreseeable future.

FOMC; St. Louis Fed

For PDI this means that its reverse purchase agreement program will continue to impose considerable headwinds to the underlying net investment income generation, with the elevated borrowing costs offsetting a notable chunk of the income received from the assets.

The bottom line

All in all, the current interest rate dynamics in combination with a deep shortfall in PDI's distribution coverage render this CEF a subpar investment choice.

Unless the interest rates suddenly drop into an accommodative territory once again, PDI will be forced to rely on its asset divestitures to keep the distribution profile unchanged. By selling significant portions of the underlying assets now, PDI is recognizing a relative loss due to the generally depressed prices of fixed income securities. If we adjust for these asset disposals, which are effectively a form of return of investment capital to the existing unitholders, the effective distribution yield that is facilitated by pure income generation drops roughly by half to ~ 7%. Given that currently PDI trades at a premium over NAV such distribution coverage mechanism is inherently value destructive.

As a result of this, I am still maintaining my conservative stance on PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund.