Introduction & Investment Thesis

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is an end-to-end workflow automation platform for enterprises that has slightly underperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 this year. I initiated a “hold” rating on the stock before its earnings, with my thesis predicated on the belief that the stock’s price seemed to have fully priced in management’s forward guidance even though the company has strong underlying fundamentals. While the stock dropped more than 11% after I issued my rating, it has since climbed and is currently up 8.77% since the time of my writing, outperforming the S&P 500.

The company reported its Q1 FY24 earnings on April 24, where revenue and earnings exceeded expectations. The company is seeing strong success in landing large enterprises where its new deals with Average Contract Value (“ACV”) of $5M+ have grown 100% YoY. Simultaneously, it is also seeing success in deepening adoption of its solution suite, with customers above $1M+ in ACV growing 14.5% YoY to 1933 customers. This is driven by the company's robust genAI product innovation roadmap, where it is seeing customers adopting its Now Assist AI across Technology and Operations workflow solutions in order to unlock business value across use cases.

While management believes it will be able to grow its Subscription revenue by 20% annually every year until FY26, while improving its non-GAAP operating margin by 100 basis points every year in its latest Investor Presentation, I believe that its current valuation has fully priced in its future growth prospects with little to no upside from its current levels. Plus, there is a possibility that businesses may start to optimize their AI spending as they slowly start to assess the ROI on all their AI initiatives. Assessing the “good” and the "bad," I have decided to stay on the sidelines given the risk-reward of the stock and rate it a “hold” at its current levels.

The good: Strong Subscription growth as $1M+ ACV customers expand, robust product innovation as genAI adoption grows and profitability improves.

ServiceNow reported its Q1 FY24 earnings where revenue grew 24% YoY to $2.597B driven by strength in Subscription revenue where the company continued to close new deals with ACV of $5M+, growing 100% YoY, as it strengthens its position as the AI platform for business transformation. Simultaneously, its Current Remaining Performance Obligations (“cRPO”) grew 21% YoY above expectation as the company continues to see deepening adoption and expansion of its solution suite with 1933 customers with at least $1M in ACV, which grew 14.5% YoY.

Q1 FY24 Earnings Slides: Growing number of customers with $1M+ ACV

During the earnings call, management continued to highlight AI as a central theme in its innovation roadmap as companies are adopting Now Assist AI across their Technology Workflow solutions, such as ITSM (IT Service Management) and ITOM (IT Operations Management), to accelerate value from their AI spend as they speed up issue resolution for IT operators and improve self-service experiences by creating AI-powered conversations with real-time localization. As a result, ITSM and ITOM were present in 16 out of 20 top deals during the quarter, with companies such as Hitachi Energy, Equinix, IBM, BNY Mellon, and numerous companies internationally, partnering with ServiceNow to unlock business value across use cases. At the same time, according to their 2024 Investor Presentation, 98% of net new ACV (“NNACV”) came from multi-product deals in 2023, with the NNACV for Pro Plus growing at the fastest rate in the company’s history. Plus, ServiceNow also expanded its partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to integrate its Now Assist AI and Copilot to build new GenAI capabilities and boost employee experience.

One thing that stood out to me was that unlike the general weakness in the software space with companies such as Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), and UiPath (NYSE:PATH) and more reporting longer sales cycles and increasing deal scrutiny in their latest quarter, as they fight for a zero sum IT budget, with businesses increasingly deploying budgets for AI proof-of-concepts, ServiceNow is not experiencing the weakness at all. In fact, Bill McDermott, CEO of ServiceNow, said that “its strategic relevance has never been higher," especially as business workflows in enterprises will be engineered with genAI. Given the past decade where organizations have accumulated too many systems and apps with low data quality and higher vulnerability to cybersecurity risks, CEOs are increasingly driving vendor consolidation towards fully integrated platforms to gain pricing advantage and operational efficiency, while getting immediate time to value from their genAI projects, which is where ServiceNow is well positioned, especially as it launched its Washington D.C. platform, which includes new genAI features, along with releasing StarCoder2 in partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Hugging Face, which is a family of open-access LLMs, which will enable developers to build enterprise applications with business-specific data more efficiently.

Shifting gears to profitability, the company generated $791M in non-GAAP operating income with a margin of 30%, which improved 400 basis points YoY driven by streamlining operational efficiencies as well as driving higher ACV per customer given its “land and expand” based go-to-market model along with superior sales efficiency.

Q1 FY24 Earnings Slides: Expanding profitability as it streamlines OpEx

The bad: Future projections could be optimistic, especially if we see AI spend optimization among companies.

Although the company is landing larger customers with more products and higher ACV, while time to hit $1M in ACV has significantly improved with newer cohorts to 2 years, with AI-powered experiences providing opportunities to upsell, there could be a possibility that it sees its revenue growth slow down once the companies move into the phase where they assess ROI from these AI projects, leading to some extent of optimization of AI spending in those phases where companies such as ServiceNow will see a plateau in its revenue growth. Although the company estimates that it will be able to grow its subscription revenue by 20% until FY26, while improving profitability at the same time, there is a likelihood that management is overly optimistic in extrapolating the current strength in acquiring large customers and expansion rate amongst existing customers into its future projections.

Revisiting my valuation: ServiceNow remains a “hold”.

Looking forward, the company expects to grow its subscription revenues by 21.5% YoY in FY24, and taking it as a proxy for the rate of overall revenue growth, it should generate $10.89B in revenue. Assuming that the company is able to grow its revenue at the rate of management’s projection of 20% annually into FY26, as it continues to see success in acquiring large customers with higher ACV while deepening adoption within its existing customer base across its solution suite, where it is driving genAI-led product innovation, it should generate $15.68B in revenue in FY26.

2024 Investor Presentation: Management's Subscription growth projection

From a profitability standpoint, management expects to generate a 29% margin in non-GAAP operating income and believes that it will be able to improve its margins by 100 basis points on a non-GAAP basis yearly, as it is able to streamline its operating expenses. Therefore, assuming that it reaches a non-GAAP operating margin of 31% by FY26, it should generate $4.8B in non-GAAP operating income, which will be equivalent to a present value of $4.017B when discounted at 10%.

2024 Investor Presentation: Future profitability expectations from the management

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their earnings on average by 8% over a 10-year period with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15-18, I believe ServiceNow should trade at least at 2.5 times the multiple, given the growth rate of its earnings during this period of time. This will translate to a PE ratio of 42, or a price target of $811, which represents an upside of just 3.2% from its current levels.

Author's Valuation Model

My final verdict and conclusions

There is no doubt that ServiceNow has been executing splendidly as it focused its go-to-market strategy towards attracting larger enterprises with higher ACV while simultaneously deepening adoption among its existing customer base across its solutions suite, with its robust genAI-led product innovation unlocking business value across use cases and expanding profitability at the same time. While it has consecutively beaten its revenue and earnings forecasts over the last four quarters, there is a possibility that enterprises enter a phase over the coming business cycles where they begin to optimize their AI spend as they assess the ROI on these initiatives. At the same time, I believe that the current price has fully priced in the future growth estimates that have been set by management during the earnings call as well as at its Investor Presentation, leaving it little to no room for substantial upside from its current levels. This is also at a time when the S&P 500 is reaching new all-time highs with an elevated PE ratio of 21-22, which is extended from its five- and 10-year averages of 17.7 and 19.1, respectively, increasing the likelihood of a sizable pullback in the short term, which will also affect ServiceNow in the process. Therefore, I will stay on the sidelines at the moment as I believe the risk-reward doesn’t look attractive and rate the stock a “hold”.