da-kuk

After a fairly disastrous late 2022 and early 2022, where growth fell off a cliff, SentinelOne's (NYSE:S) business has demonstrated some resilience in recent quarters. SentinelOne's losses remain fairly large though, and a surge in hiring will likely dampen future margin improvements.

More importantly, competition in cybersecurity is heating up, as larger players try and drive consolidation to support growth in a soft demand environment. SentinelOne's lack of scale could make achieving decent margins difficult as this process plays out.

I previously suggested that while SentinelOne's valuation looked appealing, falling growth made the stock risky. While the stock is down around 10% since then, a stabilization of growth should be supportive of the stock. I continue to think that SentinelOne will trade at a discount to peers while doubts about its viability as an independent company persist.

Market Conditions

High interest rates continue to impact customer spending and SentinelOne expects macroeconomic challenges to persist. In terms of endpoint demand, weak white collar employment growth continues to present a headwind, and this situation is likely to persist going forward.

Figure 1: SentinelOne Revenue Growth and White-Collar Employment Growth (source: Created by author using data from SentinelOne and The Federal Reserve)

Cloud growth is rebounding though, which is potentially supportive of some parts of SentinelOne's business.

Figure 2: SentinelOne and Hyperscaler Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

SentinelOne and CrowdStrike (CRWD) have both provided fairly damning commentary in recent quarters regarding competitors and attempts at consolidation, including:

Large next-gen vendors try to sell endless lists of products and modules. This approach may enhance their own profits, but it does not ensure the cybersecurity of their customers. A rising number of security breaches serves as clear evidence of this unfortunate reality. When technology alone can't win, competitive solutions often rely on other tactics. No matter how tempting the price point might be, more and more practitioners are testing products and understand the real price of choosing an unproven capability even from an established vendor. Marketing claims for these solutions to modernize operations are built on an already obsolete architecture. Choosing this path is a recipe for disaster that can actually send back their security operations years into the past. - Tomer Weingarten SentinelOne CEO

I broadly agree with these claims but also think that it isn’t necessarily that important. Enterprise software is much about sales as it is the product, and SentinelOne is competing against companies that are more than capable of winning with inferior products. If nothing else, the sales capacity and existing customer relationships of companies like Microsoft and Palo Alto are enormous advantages.

SentinelOne Business Updates

SentinelOne believes its AI-based security platform makes it a leader in autonomous security. There are potentially questions around signal to noise ratio with this type of approach though. Advantages of SentinelOne's platform include index free data ingestion, true multi-tenancy and a focus on automation. While the product generally performs well in evaluations, SentinelOne's agent is probably inferior to CrowdStrike's, and the company's lack of scale is a problem given the growing importance of AI.

SentinelOne is reportedly witnessing strong demand across its endpoint, cloud and data solutions. Emerging solutions contributed around 40% of SentinelOne's bookings in the first quarter. Singularity Data Lake continues to grow at a triple-digit rate and is the fastest growing part of SentinelOne's business.

SentinelOne is optimistic about the potential of its Purple AI solution, which is natively integrated across the platform. Purple can detect anomalies, enforce policies and take mitigation, remediation and orchestration actions autonomously. Early adopters of Purple AI have reported 80% faster threat hunting in investigations. SentinelOne is trying to position Purple AI as an enabler of autonomous AI-based security versus competitor's chatbot assistants. I question the importance of generative AI based assistants though, and CrowdStrike is likely to have a distinct advantage in this area anyway due to its access to far more data.

SentinelOne recently acquired PingSafe, a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform vendor, adding to its existing cloud workload security and cloud data security capabilities. PingSafe's agentless cloud security helps to prevent attacks before they happen. An acquisition in this area was probably an inevitability after SentinelOne's partnership with Wiz fell through. This should significantly strengthen SentinelOne's competitive positioning in the cloud, although SentinelOne still has a relatively narrow cloud security portfolio relative to companies like Palo Alto and CrowdStrike.

SentinelOne also recently introduced Singularity Operations Center, a new unified console that centralizes security management and helps to provide a more integrated and efficient analyst experience.

On its first quarter earnings call, SentinelOne alluded to issues with its go-to-market execution and suggested that it was making changes to processes that it hoped would support increasing scale and more diverse growth. This seems fairly obvious given that SentinelOne has a strong product portfolio and yet has struggled to maintain growth as the demand environment has deteriorated and competition has increased. Of particular concern is that SentinelOne's business skews towards SMBs, and CrowdStrike has started to target this segment more. CrowdStrike recently stated that it was having a lot of success in SMB with Falcon GO. Go-to-market changes could also be due to difficulties expanding into the enterprise segment given weak growth of larger customers.

Financial Analysis

SentinelOne generated $186 million revenue in the first quarter, an increase of 40% YoY. Total ARR grew 35% YoY to $762 million, driven by a mix of new customers and existing customer expansion.

SentinelOne expects $197 million revenue in the second quarter, an increase of 32% YoY. For the full year, $808-815 million revenue is anticipated, up 30% over the prior year. While full year guidance is still fairly strong, SentinelOne did lower its full year outlook in Q1 due to ongoing macro headwinds and uncertainty around its go-to-market transition. I think there is a risk that guidance isn’t particularly conservative though, which could lead to smaller beats or a reduction in guidance through the year.

Figure 3: SentinelOne Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

I couldn't find data on SentinelOne's total customer count at the end of the first quarter, and the company also didn't specify its net retention rate. These are both metrics that are normally distributed quarterly. SentinelOne’s net retention rate was reportedly over 110% though and the number of customers with more than $100,000 ARR increased 30% YoY in Q1. Failure to give total customer count and net retention rate suggests that these metrics were poor in the first quarter.

Figure 4: SentinelOne Quarterly Customer Additions (source: Created by author using data from SentinelOne)

SentinelOne's margins have rapidly improved in recent quarters and the company achieved positive free cash flow margin for the first time in Q1. While this is positive, SentinelOne's GAAP losses are still large, and gains appear to be moderating.

SentinelOne's pursuit of profitability has constrained investment in recent quarters, and now that it has reached cash flow breakeven, SentinelOne appears to be expanding investment again. This should be supportive of growth, but it will likely mean that further near-term margin gains are modest.

Figure 5: SentinelOne Operating Margin (source: Created by author using data from company reports) Figure 6: SentinelOne Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Conclusion

SentinelOne's modest valuation and robust growth make it a potentially attractive investment. This hinges on the company's ability to remain relevant as the market consolidates though. Competing against and being compared to CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Fortinet (FTNT) and Microsoft (MSFT) is difficult, as these are all strong businesses that are loved by investors. While SentinelOne has a strong product and is growing rapidly, it is much smaller than the large cybersecurity platforms and its efficiency is questionable.

A stabilization / acceleration of growth probably supports the share price in the near term. I expect growth to come under pressure again later in the year though, and further margin improvements are likely to be fairly modest due to increased investments, bringing the spotlight back onto SentinelOne’s efficiency.

Many software stocks have rebounded strongly in recent weeks, but there doesn't appear to be any real justification for the move. This increases the risk of SentinelOne being caught in a broader pullback if software earnings disappoint in coming months.