4kodiak

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares ETF (NASDAQ:MSFU) is nearly identical to its sister fund, the Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares ETF (GGLL), which I covered in my last article. MSFU has performed really well over the past seven quarters since its inception, delivering a triple-digit total return during that time. The fund took its time settling in, and you can see how it struggled to deliver positive returns in the first two quarters of its existence.

SA

However, once the AI buzz began in earnest in Q2 2023, MSFU took off alongside its underlying benchmark, Microsoft (MSFT) common stock, which drove at least 25% higher total returns for the ETF. Not exactly the 2x kind of return you’d expect with a leveraged ETF, but still a nice complement to any gains you made in MSFT over the past five quarters or so.

Since we’re talking about leveraged ETFs, there are several risk factors you should be aware of. I repeat this in different ways across my coverage of such leveraged products, but it’s very important for newer investors to be fully cognizant of what they’re getting into.

Key Risks of Leveraged ETFs

I won’t be covering the usual risks of ETF investing, but please bear with me if I dwell on some specific risks related to leveraged products.

In this particular context, financial leverage simply means you borrow your investment capital in exchange for a higher return to the investor than they’d normally get investing in the same benchmark security, which is MSFT in this case. In other words, the fund managers are telling you to invest in them for a higher return on what you’re already getting on your MSFT holding. That higher return aims to be 200% of whatever MSFT gains, but this target is only for a single trading day, after which it ‘resets’. This daily reset is one of the sources of risk, because it can lead to volatility drag or a gradual erosion of the fund’s net assets.

To elaborate, I’ll cite the same example I gave in my GGLL article, but I’ll explain it a little differently. Let’s say you invest $100 in the fund at the next market open. You see through the day that MSFT is doing well, maybe losing a little intraday but overall closing at a higher price. That’s great for you, because whatever MSFT gained that day, your $100 in MSFU should theoretically double that gain, giving you three times what you’d have made if you only had the MSFT investment - the MSFT gain plus the 200% gain from MSFU. While this doesn’t always play out in this manner, that’s the goal of the fund.

The problem is that the opposite is also true. If MSFT closes lower that day, whatever you lost on your MSFT investment will also be doubled by the ETF, essentially canceling out what you made on MSFT and taking a full measure more along with it.

When you multiply this effect over several days, you’re either going to make a lot of 'extra' money or you’re going to show hefty unrealized losses that could fully offset any gains you made on the benchmark stock - and then some.

The volatility aspect of the risk comes from the fact that nobody knows if MSFT will increase or decrease over the course of a full trading day. Good news might act as a catalyst, but bad news can trigger a sell-off. That’s the risk you’re facing.

In fact, the SEC and FINRA found it important enough to warn retail investors of the dangers of holding leveraged ETFs for long periods - essentially, anything over a single day.

Most leveraged and inverse ETFs “reset” daily, meaning that they are designed to achieve their stated objectives on a daily basis. Their performance over longer periods of time -- over weeks or months or years -- can differ significantly from the stated multiple of the performance (or inverse of the performance) of their underlying index or benchmark during the same period of time. This effect can be magnified in volatile markets.

The SEC goes on to provide a couple of examples, which I’ll reproduce here:

Over four months, a particular index gained 2 percent. However, a leveraged ETF seeking to deliver twice that index's daily return fell by 6 percent—and an inverse ETF seeking to deliver twice the inverse of the index's daily return fell by 25 percent.

During that same period, an ETF seeking to deliver three times the daily return of a different index fell 53 percent, while the underlying index actually gained around 8 percent. An ETF seeking to deliver three times the inverse of the index's daily return declined by 90 percent over the same period.

Beyond the Risks

Now that you’re aware of the risks, let’s see how MSFU makes the kind of returns that it’s delivered over the past year and a bit. The secret ingredient here is derivative instruments such as swaps and futures contracts. These contracts are risk-ridden but promise high returns. The fund’s managers essentially use its assets to invest in those derivatives to try and deliver a higher rate of return for you than you’d get from investing directly in MSFT, the underlying benchmark asset. If you’re already holding MSFT, this should theoretically complement your core returns, but even if you don’t want to own MSFT and just take advantage of its strong price momentum, this is a good investment vehicle to consider despite the risks.

However, since the risks aren’t going to go away, you need to find ways to preempt losses and mitigate those risks, and one of those ways is to use momentum indicators to clue you in on when to enter an MSFU position and when to exit it.

I would definitely not recommend a buy and hold strategy here, so if you’re keen on holding this for more than a day, then you’ll need to be at least somewhat familiar with how technical indicators work. The Relative Strength Index and the On Balance Volume are my favorite ones because they’re relatively simple compared to some of the more complex momentum indicators.

Let’s see them in action over the past year and a half we’re covering. Remember, we’re now looking at MSFT, the common stock, itself, because that’s the price action that drives the results for MSFU, the ETF.

SA

Straight away, you can see that MSFT has performed exceedingly well over the period under discussion, delivering a price return of nearly 100%. There are two questions that now raise their heads: a) what were the holding opportunities for MSFU during this time, and b) does the momentum look like it’s over or is there more fuel?

To answer the first question, let’s look at the indicators I mentioned and how they’ve moved over the period. With a popular and highly liquid stock like MSFT that has, on any given day, 18 to 20 million shares changing hands, it makes sense that an indicator like the 14-day RSI is likely to keep bouncing between oversold and overbought, and that’s what we’re seeing here.

SA

What you need to observe carefully are the bear points above the overbought level. When you see it breach 70 or even before that, it’s probably a good idea to exit your position. If you want to lower your risk, you could even set that threshold to 65 or 60, or whatever you’re comfortable with.

In order to take the daily reset risk and turn it to your advantage, consider entering as close to the oversold level as possible, with a planned exit point at or below 70. But now you may have another question? How do I know when the tide will turn? The answer is, you don’t. The only way to deal with this is to treat the RSI as a leading indicator. Although technically it’s a lagging indicator, it can be a leading indicator when it approaches the oversold and overbought thresholds. And this is also the answer to the second part of the question I initially asked - "does the momentum look like it’s over or is there more fuel?"

In a way, this can be explained using the possibly misattributed Wayne Gretzky nugget of wisdom: “skate to where the puck is going” analogy. The puck itself, or the current RSI level, is a lagging indicator, so rather than depending on the absolute value, which is only known after the fact, head to where the puck is going. You know that, historically, the RSI has repeatedly bounced off the overbought zone. Yes, it does overshoot most times, but consider that extra alpha as a risk you can do without - and a potential gain you can do without. That's your exit cue. I hope that makes sense.

The important point about that analogy is that you now know where your emergency exits are. So, what about entry points? The RSI shows that MSFT rarely goes into oversold territory, but it also shows that the moves back towards overbought are quite aggressive. If you take a smaller time-frame, such as the past six months, you can see this. Moreover, when it does move up, even if there’s volatility in between, the lows are usually higher and higher until it finally hits overbought again.

SA

If you want further validation of this, consider the OBV or On Balance Volume, which indicates whether or not buying pressure is stronger than selling pressure on a cumulative basis. If you look at these two indicators together, you’ll get a clearer picture of your MSFU investment windows.

SA

What you really want are the signals that buying pressure is high and that the momentum will be sustained for a few days. In my opinion, that’s the best way to play a leveraged ETF. In a sense, you’re mitigating a lot of the daily reset risk if you do this, because you’re relying on sustained momentum to maximize your gains. The fund does the rest of the work for you, and for that you need to pay a very reasonable 1.04% as the expense ratio, where 0.95% of that is locked in until September 2025. The fund managers may waive their additional fees beyond that, but at least we have a firm deadline to a possible increase in the expense ratio.

That being said, some investors may be happy paying that additional premium for the chance of exposure to outsized returns. It depends on your investment style and preferences. As for me, I can recommend this as a short-term buy that you can rinse and repeat as long as MSFT is in a clear rally phase. Of course, you’d need to factor in the additional short-term capital gains and transaction costs when you frequently enter and exit trade positions, but many investors don’t mind that trade-off for higher returns than they can ever expect from just holding MSFT on its own.