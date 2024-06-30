General Motors Is Way Too Cheap To Ignore

Ken Taylor
Summary

  • General Motors generates strong free cash flow and has repurchased a large percentage of shares outstanding.
  • GM's stock is underappreciated and undervalued due to sentiment.
  • GM benefits from a softening in EV market share growth and can benefit from gradual growth in EVs and robotaxis.
  • GM's financial performance, balance sheet health, and investment in Cruise make it a good investment option.

1972 Chevrolet C10 Short Bed Stepside Truck

Different_Brian/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

General Motors (NYSE:GM) generates enough free cash flow to make the stock significantly undervalued, in my opinion. The company has a strong reputation, loyal customers, and best-selling internal combustion ("ICE") trucks and SUVs. I think the stock remains

