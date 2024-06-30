Paper Boat Creative

The Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) has delivered what is expected from a high-yield fund, a high level of income based on distributions fully covered by net investment income. Furthermore, the MCI has outperformed benchmarks and the peer group over the long run.

While the trust's focus on private placement securities may cause some worries for investors given that most assets are unrated, its positive track record, with two-thirds of the portfolio in the first lien senior secured loans, provides some safety cushion.

That said, with the trust still benefiting from the current high interest rates backdrop, I see it as a good option for investors looking for a high level of income. On the other hand, the current premium over NAV is not compelling, and potential investors may do better waiting for MCI to trade at a premium near low single-digit to add shares of the trust.

Fund Description & Highlights

MCI seeks to provide income to shareholders by investing in a portfolio of securities that primarily consist of long-term debt obligations, including bank loans and mezzanine debt instruments. These securities are generally not publicly tradable, issued directly through private placement transactions, and below investment grade.

The table below compares MCI to a peer group of six closed-end funds, also classified as high-yield bonds, which are among the best performers in this category. The average market cap for this group is $421 million versus MCI's $332 million in total assets. The peer group includes funds like AIF and KIO, which have relatively concentrated portfolios with roughly 140 holdings, whereas another fund, HYT, is much more diversified, with nearly 1.150 holdings. Furthermore, MCI's long-term approach is reflected in a portfolio turnover of 12%, compared to nearly 47% for the group.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Given MCI's focus on private placements, its portfolio is primarily composed of private securities, with private bank loans accounting for 76.8% of total assets as of the end of 2023, followed by equities, also privately traded, at 13.0 %, and private debt at 5.4%. In contrast, the peer group's invested capital is allocated to listed securities, with corporate bonds accounting for 71.3% of total assets, bank loans 34.4%, and a minor exposure of some funds to asset-backed securities, preferred stocks, convertibles, and common stocks. This gives MCI an overweight allocation to bank loans and an underweight exposure in bonds, resulting in nearly three-quarters of the portfolio being protected against interest rate changes, as bank loans are typically floating rates.

CEFconnect, Barings website, consolidated by the author

Meanwhile, although we have a limited view with regards to MCI's portfolio credit quality, as its holdings in private placement securities are by and large unrated, according to the trust's 2023 annual report, 67% of the portfolio is in the first lien senior secured loans, which provide a relatively safer position in the capital stack. By contrast, riskier junior debts represented only 15% of invested assets.

On the flip side, the peer group has 40.5% of the portfolio invested in B-rated securities and 19.3% below B, which is relatively riskier than the high-yield corporate bond benchmark, represented here by the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bd ETF (HYG).

Additionally, MCI has an overweight allocation to the 6-8% coupons relative to the peer group and the benchmark, with 51.8% of invested assets in this range, and is underweight in the 4-6% range, with only 5.0% of the portfolio. Despite that, MCI's weighted coupon of 7.8% is quite similar to the peer group, both higher than the benchmark of 6.3% and underscoring the elevated distribution rate for the whole group of closed-end funds.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

To conclude the portfolio analysis, MCI's holdings are heavily concentrated on maturities below seven years, with only 2.7% of the portfolio above this threshold, while the peer group is more skewed toward longer-date maturities, with nearly 53% of invested assets in the five-to-10 year range. However, in general, all funds in this analysis have exposure no higher than 20% to maturities under three years, which should limit the impact of an easing cycle expected to start in late 2024.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Long-Term Outperformance, Despite A Weak 2024

MCI has outperformed the high-yield corporate bond benchmark by a large margin over the years. This is partly because senior loans have actually performed better than corporate high yields in three- and five-year periods. However, even if we add a senior loan benchmark to the analysis, such as the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN), MCI's gains remain much higher than the benchmarks.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Relative to the peer group of CEFs, MCI has also done very well, despite the underperformance in 2024, as most funds in the peer group have delivered double-digit gains to date.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

Distributions Fully Covered By Net Investment Income

MCI generates income mostly from interest from its invested portfolio of bank loans and bonds, which have been enough to cover all distributions.

According to its annual report for the year 2023, we can see that $40.63 million was generated from interest, with dividends and other incomes producing roughly $0.56 million, totaling $41.19 million as investment income. Meanwhile, net investment income was $32.63 million after deducting fees and other expenses of $7.70 million and taxes of $0.86 million.

The investment activity generated a loss of $1.45 million during the same period, while the trust saw an unrealized appreciation of $5.77 million, resulting in a net increase in net assets of $ 36.96 million.

As usually is the case for this trust, net investment income covered a distribution of $28.77 million in 2023. Furthermore, there was an increase in net assets of $8.19 million, a growth of 2.5% over the previous year, recovering from a decrease of 1.9% in 2022, reflecting the sharp market selloff in that year.

As a result, the year 2023 closed with a net asset value per share of $16.77 and distributions of $1.42 per share, up from $1.02 in 2022 and $0.96 in 2021 /2020. The table below shows MCI's distribution over the last four years, where we can see a summary of peer group's distributions as well, which have relied on return of capital to complete distributions over time, but still at a modest percentage compared to total distribution.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

MCI's High Premium Is Diverging From The Peer Group

MCI and the peer group of high-yield CEFs have traded at a discount of roughly 6.5% - 7.0% on average over the last three years. However, the situation now looks different, as the per group trades at a discount of 2.8%, not far from the middle of 2024 range of -1.8% to -5.2%, while MCI is currently trading at a premium of 11.3%, near the top of the year 2024 range of 2.5% to 12.0%. This suggests that MCI's price is elevated on a historical basis and also relative to its peer group.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

That said, MCI's outperformance compared to the peer group over the last three years could partly justify MCI's price/NAV divergence from other CEFs. While this makes sense to me, potential buyers should wait for a better entry point to add positions in this trust, preferably when the premium drops to near the year-low of 2.5% or at least below the middle of the year 2024 range.

Nonetheless, I see MCI as a CEF worth keeping on the watchlist, as distributions are safe, given the level of income generated by its invested portfolio, and total returns have consistently beaten the benchmarks and the peer group, despite the weak performance year-to-date.