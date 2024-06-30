Darren415

I have written about GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) a couple of times over the past seven months. In early December, I warned investors to avoid the stock. I followed up four months ago with an explanation for why I had added it to my model portfolio. I have been following the stock since the company went public in 2016, and I am long it again in my model portfolio as of June 20th. The next day, I named it a Top Pick again. The other two times produced big gains:

Today, I am explaining why I am long again in my model portfolio and why it is again a Top Pick.

GrowGeneration Has a Liquid Stock that Is Not Widely Covered

GRWG is a NASDAQ-listed stock that still gets pretty good trading volumes. The New Cannabis Ventures Global Cannabis Stock Index is rebalanced quarterly, and the company was included again for Q3 based on its price and trading volume. That index had only 9 ancillary companies during Q2, which was 31% of the index. For Q3, there are a dozen ancillary companies (43% of the index).

Four analysts were covering the stock and providing 2025 estimates in May when I was using Sentieo. I have switched to AlphaSense, which bought Sentieo, and their system is tracking just 2 analysts for 2025 (and 3 for 2024). The GrowGeneration Investor Relations website says that there are 7 firms providing coverage:

On the Q1 call, representatives from five of these firms asked questions. My best guess is that there are six analysts currently covering the stock.

The number of analysts for GRWG is smaller than the number of analysts for the largest MSOs, but it is larger than many of the other ancillary companies. None of the companies listed above are top-tier investment banks. This is common to the cannabis industry companies.

GrowGeneration Is Not Expected to Be Profitable Soon

Analysts had expected Q1 revenue to be $47 million, with adjusted EBITDA of -$2 million. The company had guided to revenue of $45-48 million when it reported its Q4, and the revenue it reported was at the high end of that range, at $47.9 million, down 16%. Adjusted EBITDA, though, was worse than had been expected at -$2.9 million.

Ahead of the report, the company had been guiding 2024 revenue to be $205-215 million, with adjusted EBITDA of -$2 million to +$3 million. According to Sentieo, analysts were projecting revenue of $209 million, with adjusted EBITDA of -$2 million. After the report and using AlphaSense now instead of Sentieo, they are projecting revenue to decline 7% to $210 million. They expect that adjusted EBITDA will be -$2 million.

For 2025, analysts were expecting revenue to $222 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $4 million. Now, they project that revenue will rise 7% to $225 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of $4 million.

The 2% adjusted EBITDA margin is not good at all. In 2021, the company had higher sales ($422 million) and a much higher margin at 8%. It also reported net income per share of $0.21. The current outlook by analysts is that the company will have negative net income for 2024 and 2025.

GrowGeneration Trades Below Tangible Book Value

While the current outlook doesn't seem to justify the price of GRWG, the stock trades below tangible book value. GrowGeneration has a strong balance sheet. There are 60.8 million shares outstanding; adding in the RSUs boosts the share-count to 61.6 million. There are about half a million options with an exercise price on average at $4.17. Multiplying the 61.6 million fully diluted in-the-money shares outstanding by the $2.15 price yields a market cap of $132.5 million, which is about 92% of the tangible book value.

The debt-free company had cash of $31 million at the end of Q1, up slightly from year-end. This was due to a decline in marketable securities. Adding cash and the marketable securities, the company had $61.3 million. The current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) is very high at 4.8X. The enterprise value, then, is about $71 million. This is almost 18X the 2025 projected adjusted EBITDA.

I think the numbers could be a lot higher if 280E goes away, as the GrowGeneration customer base will be financially stronger. I am not yet assuming that this happens, but revenue could go up, and so would the adjusted EBITDA margin. Ahead of the Q1 report, my target for year-end was based on 20X 2025 adjusted EBITDA, and I got $2.36, which was lower than where it was trading at the time and just 10% higher currently. With the updated share-count and cash level, I am getting $2.29 at present. GRWG will likely not do well if these are the actual numbers. For the stock to do better, it needs higher adjusted EBITDA ultimately.

The GrowGeneration Chart Supports Taking a Chance

GrowGeneration went way too high in early 2021 in my opinion now and at that time. Now, though, it is down about 97% from the peak! As bad as the decline has been, the stock has held the lows from 2017 as well as the recent low from late 2023:

The recent action of holding the lows is more evident in the one-year chart:

The stock is above the support that I see at $2.00, and it's well below the peak from April, when the cannabis sector surged on confirmation that the DEA would recommend rescheduling. Since 4/30, which was that day, GrowGeneration has dropped 28.1%. The New Cannabis Ventures Global Cannabis Stock Index has declined slightly less (-26.5%) since then. GrowGeneration is part of that index and is also part of the New Cannabis Ventures Ancillary Cannabis Index. That index has declined a lot less since 4/30, decreasing just 4.7%.

Investing exclusively by chart is challenging. I like to use fundamental analysis with it. In my view, this is a cheap stock sitting at the edge of potentially better times. The chart doesn't seem to reflect this potential upside yet. Looking at the one-year chart, the stock is facing resistance $2.50-$2.90 in my view. The stock was above $8 briefly in late 2022.

Conclusion

It's not easy to like GrowGeneration as the revenue has been declining and the company is not profitable currently. The CEO and the President have been at it for a long time now, and they have been buying stock. Since the Q3 report, they have participated in three investor conferences. They do try hard. Perhaps too hard!

When I wrote that first piece, which was negative on the stock at the time, CEO Darren Lampert sent me a nasty email. I responded in what I thought was a nice way, and he didn't respond. He did get back to me after the second article, which was almost three months later. He liked that article a lot more, as it was positive! Lampert, who I have met several times, always has struck me as a nice person, but his career is not running companies. He was a lawyer and an investor. Co-founder Michael Salaman was running a penny stock which ended up going into bankruptcy.

If cannabis gets rescheduled from Schedule 1 to Schedule 3, it will have no direct impact on GRWG. It will have a direct effect on the MSOs, as their taxation will improve as 280E gets eliminated. This appears to be on track, but it is not a done deal. I have been stating for a while that the ancillary companies will benefit from having a healthier customer, and I continue to believe that GrowGeneration will benefit.

Traders seem to have favored the MSOs, but they have recently flushed out of them. GrowGeneration trades much lower than the $2.66 it closed at the day before the news hit on August 30th that the DEA had been advised by the Department of Health & Human Services to reschedule. Most cannabis stocks are higher now, some dramatically.

I like that GRWG is liquid, trades above the low from late 2023 and that it is debt-free with ample cash. The chart looks decent, and the stock trades below tangible book value. The stock has less risk than other companies if rescheduling does not take place, but it could do a lot better than analysts currently expect, which I think could drive the stock higher. My position size in my model portfolio is 8.8%. Ancillary stocks currently represent 37% of my model portfolio (four names), with one, WM Technology (MAPS) representing the largest of all of the 10 names at 21.3%. I added to it after I shared an article recently suggesting it could double by year-end. I am not as enthusiastic about GrowGeneration, but I do like it here.