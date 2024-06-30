tum3123

Emerging markets have been very challenging for well over a decade. Passive broad-based indices have gone sideways as US markets pushed higher and higher. A large part of the weakness in the broad based emerging market proxies is due to China, which of course begs the question of whether active management, seeing that tactically, can outperform. I do think there's a strong case to be made in general for active management when it comes to emerging market stocks, and if you agree, then you may want to consider the Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES).

The fund doesn't have a long track record, having launched in 2021. It's an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks capital appreciation from a globally diversified portfolio of value equities across emerging markets. AVES has an expense ratio of 0.36%, and so far, very promising results.

A Look Into The Holdings

The core of AVES' stock selection process involves selecting stocks with lower valuations and higher profitability ratios. This tactic is predicated on the idea that such stocks are not fully appreciated (in the investment sense of the word) by the market, as current prices can often deviate from a company's fundamental, intrinsic value.

The fund has 1,600 holdings, and skews more in the mid-cap range with an average weighted market cap of nearly $8 billion. No position makes up more than 1.09% of the fund, making it highly diversified.

avantisinvestors.com

What do some of these companies do? Larsen + Toubro Ltd is an Indian multinational conglomerate with operations spanning construction, manufacturing and technology. Kia Corp is a prominent South Korean automobile manufacturer known for its smart and value-conscious line of automobiles. CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd is a provider of financial services in Taiwan, offering bank, securities and insurance businesses. And Hyundai Motor is a leading South Korean automobile manufacturer and the second-largest overall supplier of electric vehicle (EV) technologies.

These top holdings serve as a representation of AVES's consistently value-oriented approach, with businesses having good profitability characteristics, spanning multiple industries and geographies across the emerging markets investment universe.

Sector Composition and Weightings

From a sector allocation perspective, I think the top 4 being so close in weighting is interesting.

avantisinvestors.com

Tech makes up the largest allocation at 14.295, but not in an outsized way given Consumer Discretionary at 13.44%, Materials at 13.2%, and Industrials at 12.53%. Here are clear sector bets as an outcome of the stock select process, reflecting how the active management decisions look in aggregate.

From a country allocation perspective, China, India, and Taiwan are all neck and neck. I like this given that most passive emerging market indices have a large outsized weighting in China relative to other emerging economies.

avantisinvestors.com

Peer Comparison

Since this is active, let's compare AVES to the passive iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), which candidly has been a heartache trade as it's gone nowhere for a long, long time. When we look at the price ratio of AVES to EEM, we find that AVES has handily outperformed. The active management has clearly worked.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in AVES

On the positive side, AVES provides a fundamentally driven basket of value stocks in developing markets, taking advantage of their earnings growth while mitigating valuation risk. Its active management combined with deep focus on profitability- and value-related gauges should help it find undervalued stocks that broad passive index-following vehicles might miss. Additionally, as AVES is very well-diversified across sectors, countries and individual holdings, concentration risks is minimized. Investors can thus benefit from a diversified exposure to the potential of emerging markets.

The downside? Remember that emerging markets tend to have tumultuous geopolitics, uncertain regulatory environments, and currency swings that could impact the fund's holdings. Also, the fund has a pretty heavy focus on China and Taiwan. This means that things that happen in that part of the world - be it intensifying tensions, or changes to policy to inhibit business - can hurt AVES's performance.

Conclusion

If you're looking to gain exposure to emerging markets, the Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF is one of the best ways out there to target undervalued companies with both good profits and high quality. By owning AVES, you can leverage emerging economies' growth potential while hopefully outperforming broad-based indices. Broadly speaking, I do think emerging markets are due for continuous outperformance in the next cycle, and that tailwind will likely only benefit AVES. AVES is therefore worth considering.