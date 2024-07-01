chaofann/iStock via Getty Images

The collapse of Nike (NKE) provides an opportune time for Under Armour (NYSE:UA, NYSE:UAA) to finally regain prominence in the athletic apparel space. The company chose an opportune time for founding CEO Kevin Plank to return to Under Armour after the business has struggled to turn around following Covid disruptions. My investment thesis remains ultra-Bullish on the stock after the lows above $6.50 were held despite the amazingly weak guidance from Nike and implications for the industry.

Nike Slumps

As Stone Fox Capital has warned investors over time, Nike traded at a ridiculous valuation for the slow growth story. The fact the stock fell 20% following FQ4'24 earnings was not as nearly meaningful as the slashed guidance for FY25.

Nike management provided the following guidance for the current FY based on macro headwinds as follows:

FQ1'25 - revenue to drop 10% with a gross margin in line with its full-year guidance.

FY25 - revenue down mid-single-digits, with sales in the first half of the year down by high-single-digits and gross margins to expand by 10 to 30 basis points.

The athletic footwear company blamed innovation for the issue, but the biggest problem is likely competition. On Holding AG (ONON) and Hoka shoes owned by Deckers Outdoor (DECK) are now very popular and Nike probably no longer automatically grabs sales by default with teens increasingly shifting from a decade long obsession with the company.

The Nike slump is both good and bad for Under Armour. The dominant player in the athletic apparel and footwear sector with $50 billion in annual sales is no longer driving the industry, but at the same time, Under Armour faces the same competitive threats to overcome.

Plank Back In Charge

Despite numerous CEOs and attempts and restructuring the business, Under Armour has been treading water for years now. The last CEO apparently shifted the business too far towards women's clothing and didn't focus enough on the core performance athletic apparel business.

Kevin Plank returned as the CEO on April 1 and amazingly is only 52 years old now. He officially moved up to the Executive Chairman role back in January 2020 following an issue with the SEC.

As with a lot of companies, the athletic apparel company hasn't grown without the force of the direction of the founder. Under Armour needs to take aggressive and bold steps.

The company has been busy innovating the last few years. The HOVR and SlipSpeed footwear platforms were intriguing and the recent announcement with Celanese (CE) on a new, recyclable performance fabric offers incredible promise, not to mention the StealthForm Uncrushable Hat that immediately sold out. Regardless of the potential, Under Armour has no momentum in the market with the Curry Brand mostly buried and not visible at retail locations, with founding CEO Plank highlighting this very issue on the FQ4'24 earnings call:

For example, we delivered six new footwear drops in February alone, Infinite Pro and Infinite Elite, SlipSpeed Mega, Curry Color Drops at the NBA All Star game, the Apparition from the UA sportswear, and the drive Pro in golf. The larger problem is that you've probably never heard about any or most of them. We will make sure that if a product is important enough for us to make and release, it's also important enough to celebrate with storytelling or plainly we just won't make it.

Under Armour has the products and focus on performance solutions for inspiriting athletes, but the company has no compelling marketing to sell the story of the products. Any customer at a retail store still sees the products for sale as an item with the Under Armour logo.

At the time of the earnings call, returning CEO Kevin Plank reinforced the plans to simplify the business as follows:

We are simply doing too much stuff. There are too many products, too many initiatives, too much of too much.

A big key to the Under Armours' success over the next few years is reducing the go-to-market capability to 6-12 months from 18 months. CEO Plank considers the prior timeline “plain uncompetitive in the 2024 landscape”, yet even the successful StealthForm uncrushable hat is out of stock, which defeats the purpose of reducing the time to market while not having enough inventory.

Under Armour lowered FY25 targets to double-digit declines. The numbers appear far better, considering Nike just lowered numbers drastically in signs of the competitive market.

Either way, Under Armour continues to trade at an unjustified discount to Nike. The athletic apparel company has higher gross margins and the same sales issues as the athletic footwear giant, yet Under Armour would have to quadruple to trade at the same forward P/S multiple.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the return of founding CEO Kevin Plank isn't guaranteed to finally turnaround the Under Armour business, but the direction of a founding leader is what the retailer needs. Under Armour has long solved the innovation problem, but the company has failed under multiple CEOs to actually convince consumers to buy the products with no major marketing distinction and new hot products constantly out of supply.

The company now has the golden opportunity to return to the glory years, one that would involve a considerably higher stock price due to both growth and multiple expansion.