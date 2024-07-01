Iryna Drozd

FS KKR Stock: Outperformed BDC Peers Recently

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) stock has performed relatively well, notching a 1Y total return of more than 20%. However, that pales in comparison to its business development peers, represented in the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD). Accordingly, BIZD delivered a total 1Y total return of more than 26%, even though FSK still trades at a relatively attractive discount of 19% against its NAV per share. The discount has narrowed since my previous bullish FSK update in early April 2024.

FSK/BIZD price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

My previous article highlighted concerns about FS KKR's non-accruals challenges. Back then, FSK was valued at a wider discount of 22% to its NAV per share. Based on FSK's Q1 earnings release in May 2024, it seems like FSK management has alleviated investor concerns. FSK's outperformance against BIZD since its February 2024 lows suggests that the market has likely priced in steep pessimism, potentially helping FSK outperform moving forward.

FS KKR: Non-Accruals Still A Concern

Observant FS KKR investors are likely aware of FSK's relatively high non-accruals in its portfolio. Accordingly, FSK registered 4.2% of non-accruals (6.5% based on amortized cost) against its portfolio fair value in Q1. It indicates a notable improvement from the 5.5% non-accrual metric (based on fair value) against FSK's portfolio in Q4FY2023. Consequently, I assess that the market seems satisfied with management's ability to mitigate these challenges.

Management provided more insights at FSK's Q1 earnings call into some of the efforts undertaken to help improve FSK's portfolio resilience. Accordingly, these include improvements in the Global Jet situation, recapitalization of converted second-lien loans for Witter, and restructured first-lien debt. In addition, FSK also reported that KBS completed a "full consensual restructuring." As a result, it "resulted in equitization of a portion of the non-accruing second out loan and FSK and other lenders taking control of the company."

In addition, management underscores FSK's firm commitment to assure investors about its focus on rectifying the non-accruals challenges. FSK articulated it has a "dedicated restructuring and workout team led by Lauren Kruger." Moreover, FSK also called upon assistance and expertise from KKR Advisors to help with the KBS restructuring. Consequently, it should help quell investor pessimism about a worsening impact.

FSK NAV per share and NII per share estimates % (TIKR)

Notwithstanding FSK's recent outperformance against its peers, Wall Street is still relatively cautious. Analysts have downgraded FSK's estimates, suggesting FSK's NII per share could decline in 2024. As a result, it would likely impede FSK's ability to lift its NAV per share markedly, justifying the need for the market to reflect caution on its valuation.

In addition, the highlighted challenges raise questions about whether FSK could sustain its highly attractive dividend payout over the next two years.

FSK: Valuation Is Still Very Cheap

FSK Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

While investor concerns about FS KKR's non-accrual challenges are justified, FSK's valuation remains relatively attractive. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns FSK an "A+" valuation grade, reflecting significant pessimism.

FSK's forward NII per share multiple of 7x is well below its financial sector peers. It's also below its 10Y average and capital markets peers' median of 8.6x. In other words, the market isn't dumb. While the possibility of FSK's supplemental or special dividends could be curtailed, FSK's forward dividend yield of more than 14% has likely reflected such risks.

Is FSK Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

FSK price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

In addition, FSK's price action (adjusted for dividends) has remained robust. Since bottoming in February 2024, FSK's buyers have returned, helping to sustain its uptrend bias.

I've also not assessed red flags in FSK's price action behooving significant caution. Therefore, the market may have baked in substantial pessimism in FS KKR's non-accruals challenges earlier in 2024. Given the potentially lower NII per share accretion, a considerable valuation re-rating might be an uphill task in the near term. However, FSK's risk/reward still seems favorable, as highlighted by its constructive price action and appealing valuation.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

