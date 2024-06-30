Mykola Pokhodzhay

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) focuses on owning stock in global companies, many of which pay dividends. This ETF has nearly $432 billion in assets under management and offers an extremely low expense ratio of 0.08%. The TTM dividend yield is just over 3%. Since its inception in January 2011, this fund has returned about 4.56% annually, which is right in line with industry benchmarks. The one-year and five-year performance numbers are much better with one-year total returns of about 17% and five-year returns averaging 7.17% annually. Stock valuations outside of the United States appear to offer investors a more compelling opportunity at current levels, so let's take a closer look:

Why It Makes Sense To Increase Exposure To Stocks Beyond The United States

What I like about this ETF and in investing in global stocks is that it serves my goal of seeking exposure outside of the United States. Like many investors, I believe I have too much of my investment portfolio allocated to the United States and this can increase downside risks. The concerns I have right now with the United States is that valuations are very high, especially when comparing the average price to earnings multiple in Europe and Asia. I also believe the U.S. Federal Reserve is more likely to have already made or currently be making a policy error by keeping interest rates higher for longer. Policymakers in Europe and elsewhere seem to be weighing the balance of fighting inflation and causing a potential recession more thoughtfully.

Another big concern for me is the upcoming U.S. Presidential elections. I expect this event to start to become a bigger factor in potentially creating stock market volatility. Based on the recent debate, some stocks are already seeing major volatility. For example, Since President Biden's debate performance was questioned by many potential voters, some investors took this as a warning to prepare for policy changes that could come if Biden is not re-elected. This apparently resulted in renewable energy stocks like First Solar (FSLR) to plunge about 10% in value after the debate.

There also has been recent volatility in the French stock market due to snap elections that were recently authorized by President Macron. As a result, the French stock market is down significantly, and this is a reminder that we could be facing similar rounds of volatility and downside between now and even past the elections in November. As shown below, a popular ETF for the French stock market is down about 10% since President Macron ordered the snap elections. I see buying after a big drop in stock values due to elections in most countries as a potential opportunity, and I am buying French stocks now, as well ETF's such as VXUS that have French and European exposure. I certainly don't want to be adding or having excessive exposure to stocks in countries (such as the United States) when these countries could be next to see stock market values plunge due to political issues and policy changes.

StockCharts.com

The Chart

As the chart below shows, this ETF bottomed out in late October 2023, and it has been trending higher since. The 50-day moving average is $60.19 and the 200-day moving average is $56.67. After a small pullback from a new 52-week high, the current share price is right around the 50-day moving average.

StockCharts.com

Top Ten Holdings

As shown below, this ETF holds a number of well-known international stocks and no single position represents more than 2% of this ETF's holdings which reduces concentration risks for shareholders:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Let's take a closer look at the three largest holdings:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) is a global leader in manufacturing semiconductors. This company has seen its share price rise thanks to the demand for AI chips, and it makes chips for market leading companies like NVIDIA (NVDA). In November 2023, this stock was trading in the $85 range, and it has since more than doubled to around $174. It does appear to be overbought right now, so it could be due for a pullback. However, the long-term future looks very bright for this company, as long as China's apparent ambitious plans to take over Taiwan remain peaceful. This stock represents about 1.95% of the portfolio holdings.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) shares recently hit all-time highs thanks to the success of its weight-loss drugs such as "Wegovy". This Danish company just received approval from authorities in China to sell Wegovy in that country, but demand is so high that it is having a hard time manufacturing enough product for its existing sales channels. This stock has just about doubled in value from the $77 range it traded at last August, so it could also be due for a pullback. This stock represents about 1.33% of the portfolio holdings.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) develops and manufactures machines that are needed by semiconductor companies to manufacture chips. This company sells its machinery to industry leaders such as Taiwan Semiconductor. This stock has also had a big run in the past year and could be due for a pullback, especially if the AI frenzy slows down. The products ASML manufactures are so critical in making chips that the United States could try to further limit the sale of ASML products to China. This is a potential downside risk to consider, however, ASML represents only around 1.2% of the total portfolio holdings, so I don't see this as a big risk.

The Dividend

The TTM dividend totals $1.85 per share which provides a yield of just over 3%.

Why The Recently Strong Returns Could Continue With VXUS

The Federal Reserve has been delaying interest rate cuts, but the European Central Bank or "ECB" just recently cut rates. Just a few weeks ago, the ECB cut the rate it pays on bank deposits from 4% to 3.75%. This 1/4 point rate cut could be just the start of a rate cutting cycle that could last for a couple of years. Many of the companies held by VXUS are based in Europe, and/or have significant revenues that are derived from the Eurozone. With the recent rate cut and the likelihood for more rate cuts, economic activity in Europe could be poised to increase and thereby benefit the many companies held by this ETF with European exposure.

In addition to interest rate cuts potentially improving economic growth rates, dividend stocks are also sensitive to interest rates and tend to rise in value as yields decline. This suggests that if rates continue to decline, investors will probably find dividend stocks to be more attractive and bid them up, which could lead to capital gains for investors who buy before more rate cuts potentially occur.

Another potential upside factor for VXUS is multiple expansion. The average price to earnings ratio for the VXUS portfolio is about 15.4 times earnings. This appears undervalued, especially if interest rates decline in the next couple of years. By contrast, the average price to earnings multiple for the S&P 500 Index (SPY) is calculated to be around 28 times earnings, which is nearly twice as expensive as the multiple that VXUS offers.

What I Like About VXUS

This ETF has generated very strong total returns over the past year, and it has an extremely low expense ratio. I also like that there are no outsized positions in this ETF, since the largest holding is just around 2%. This reduces portfolio risks for investors. This ETF has many leading companies in it that appear to be very well positioned for future growth. In addition, VXUS is a large ETF, and it offers significant liquidity for investors.

Some VXUS portfolio holdings are in stocks that are not easily traded on U.S. exchanges due to a lack of liquidity, so buying this ETF gives investors exposure to potentially important global stocks without having to do individual stock trades on the pink sheets or on foreign stock market exchanges.

Potential Downside Risks

There are a number of potential downside risks, including a stock market correction, geopolitics and what appears to be growing trade tensions between the Eurozone and China. There is also a currency risk that comes with investing in global stocks. A number of the stocks held by this ETF have surged in value in the past year or so, thanks to AI exposure or the boom in weight loss drugs. This could make these stocks prone to a pullback.

In Summary

I believe a number of factors make this ETF an ideal portfolio holding because it offers a low expense ratio, a 3% yield, and strong recent performance which could be poised to continue. I think the recent upside momentum can be driven by interest rate cuts from the ECB, and increased interest in dividend stocks. The valuation disparity between U.S. stocks and global stocks seems too wide, and this could lead to upside for VXUS if this valuation disparity narrows. With all this in mind, I view this ETF as a strong buy, especially on pullbacks.

