The FED Will Likely Join The Rate Cut Party: 1 Stock To Buy Before And 1 After

Robert Deutschman/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

I'm sure lots of us like getting invited to a party. Good food, drinks, and catching up with friends is always a good time. If you're reading this, then you likely know that interest rates were recently cut in countries outside of the United States, particularly in Europe. And most expect the FED to join the party in the coming months as well.

I've been saying I expected them to cut rates in the back half of the year for quite some time now. This isn't for certain, but one thing I do know is that stocks will likely pop as a result. In this article, I list stocks to buy before and after the FED decides to execute those cuts.

Before: Agree Realty (ADC)

If you haven't been buying Agree Realty over the past two years, then shame on you! I'm kidding, but you get my point. The REIT dropped as low as $52 a share, where I poured in heavily, taking advantage of the steep discount. Since then, they have experienced continued volatility, likely a result of uncertainty surrounding interest rates.

There's plenty of quality REITs that I think will see some upside once rates are indeed cut. Some of those include ones that trade lower than Agree Realty currently. For instance, Realty Income (O) trades at a forward P/AFFO of 12.41x in comparison to ADC's 15x. But I think Agree Realty is the better buy because I anticipate higher upside for the stock once interest rates are cut.

Reason being is investor sentiment regarding O and better growth prospects for their little brother, ADC. Some are worried about Realty Income's size as they continue to gobble up peers and make additional acquisitions. They also have higher exposure to troubled tenants, like Walgreens (WBA).

Furthermore, ADC's balance sheet is pristine in comparison to O, who has a sizable amount of debt maturing in the coming years. Agree Realty has little to no debt maturing for the next four years. And even though interest rates are expected to decline, this will likely happen gradually.

And as they do, I expect the REIT sector to climb higher unless something unforeseen happens within the economy. Moreover, despite the stock being up more than 5% in the past month, Agree is still a compelling buy. Especially for those looking to make some capital gains and not hold for the long term.

The REIT has a 5-year normal multiple of 20.14x. If it happens to return there sometime in the foreseeable future, this would imply roughly 36% upside to their price target of $82.76. But I use a 2-year multiple, which I think is more reasonable. Moreover, I think this is very doable for the REIT. If so, this still offers investors some strong upside of nearly 24% to roughly $75 a share.

Fastgraphs

So, if REITs aren't your preferred choice as a result of their lower yields, slower growth, or tax implications, some still offer strong upside. Furthermore, you collect a monthly, growing dividend along the way.

For the record, I wouldn't be surprised if Agree Realty reaches over $80 a share over the next year or two as the company executes on their omni-channel presence and further increases their exposure to investment-grade tenants. Additionally, this was the first year the REIT issued full-year guidance. And if they can surpass earnings this year, their share price will likely reflect this going forward.

After: Capital Southwest (CSWC)

Capital Southwest has been one of my favorite BDCs for a long time. And seeing how they've outperformed their peers over the past two years, you can see why. But as a result of their strong performance, I think the company is overvalued at the moment and investors should wait until after interest rates are cut to buy.

Most know buying a stock too high diminishes your returns. Take it from someone who, when I first started investing, I saw something and bought it no matter the price. Fast-forward: I've fortunately learned this lesson along with patience in the process. And with patience, I think investors will get a better entry price. Of course, like Agree Realty, this all depends on the way interest rates go. If the FED decides against a cut, then I suspect CSWC will continue to trade between $25 - $27 a share.

Once rates are cut, however, I anticipate a pullback in CSWC and honestly, the entire BDC (BIZD) sector. Reason being is as interest rates gradually decline, they will likely eliminate their extra dividends they've been rewarding shareholders with. This has been a result of their floating rate portfolios, which have positively impacted their financials.

Moreover, once rates fall, their earnings will likely pull back as well. As investors, many know a stock's price typically follows earnings. If these grow, the share price usually grows and vice versa. Of course, past performance doesn't predict future behavior and this is all speculation.

However, I do anticipate those wanting to buy the stock to get a better entry price over the next year. And count me as one of those salivating at the chance to add. Currently, CSWC trades at a P/B ratio of 1.53x, much higher than larger peers like Ares Capital (ARCC) and Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) whose P/B ratios currently stand at 1.05x and 1.01x at the time of writing.

As previously mentioned, the BDC has been extra generous during the current macro environment. But as interest rates are cut, I suspect investors will rotate out of CSWC as they eliminate their special dividends over time.

At that time, I anticipate a pullback in share price. BDCs are hard to give a price target as their earnings are volatile and dividends fluctuate due to their floating rate portfolios. Additionally, they are highly susceptible to changes in the economy, like currently. But as their earnings are anticipated to decline, likely so will their share price.

Direction Of Rates

With September still the expectation for the first rate cut this year, investors may want to consider buying Agree Realty to avoid FOMO, or fear of missing out. Additionally, those looking to add Capital Southwest should have patience, as I expect they will get a better entry price over the next 6 months to a year.

CME FEDWatch Tool

Some see two rate cuts this year happening with a significantly higher amount in 2025 due to cooling inflation. And as previously mentioned, if this happens, I think the two sectors will move in opposite directions as a result of their business models. One sector relies heavily on debt which has impacted their growth while the other benefits from debt as they receive higher payments from their borrowers.

Conclusion

While anything can happen in between now and then to change the trajectory of interest rates, these are two options to consider buying. Remember, there is always an opportunity in the market somewhere. You just have to be willing to search to find them. If you want potential strong upside, consider buying Agree Realty in the coming months. And after capitalizing on the company's upside, consider rotating your capital gains into Capital Southwest, as I anticipate a lower share price.