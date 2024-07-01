DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

With Q2 earnings season coming soon, investors will start to face the reality check on the AI growth story, which has been the major catalyst driving the big-tech stocks to make all-time highs this year. Many big-tech heavy funds have been the major beneficiary of the AI bandwagon and their stock prices have been performing very well. One of such funds is Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ). AIQ has AI baked in its name, making it more attractive from an ETF marketing perspective.

However, AIQ has not shown any special AI characteristics in its portfolio. Its strategy and structure seem to be more restrictive on the current AI leaders. While the fund has not shown any signs of outperforming its big-tech peers, it suffers the same issue of high concentration. With the revenue growth dipping below its 3-year average, AIQ could face a major pullback once the Q2 earnings from the constituents further confirm the slower growth projection. I rate AIQ as neutral and recommend existing shareholders to sell into the current price strength.

AIQ ETF Highlight

AIQ is a thematic ETF focusing on AI disruptive technology by design. It is an equity ETF aiming to provide price performance based on the AI growth story. As stated clearly from the ETF's official site:

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) seeks to invest in companies that potentially stand to benefit from the further development and utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in their products and services, as well as in companies that provide hardware facilitating the use of AI for the analysis of big data.

The ETF has a portfolio style that is in Large and Growth category as shown below:

AIQ Style from Morningstar

AIQ has a proprietary weighted strategy called Exposure Score. Its holdings are limited in weights at both top and bottom levels. The following is from AIQ index document "Each component with Exposure Score >20% is subject to maximum weight of 3%, components with Exposure Score <20% have a maximum weight of 1%. All securities are subject to a minimum weight of 0.3%."

There are 90 total holdings in AIQ's portfolio, with the top 10 holdings about 37% and the next 10 holdings about 25%. As shown below, the weights of the holdings are very close to the middle of the pack because of the fund's specific Exposure Score system.

AIQ Top 20 Holdings from morningstar.com

I consider AIQ 100% technology portfolio, which includes the IT software industry, Semiconductors industry (NVIDIA, etc.), as well as the big tech companies that are classified as Consumer Discretionary (Google, Netflix) and Communication Service (Amazon, Tesla).

The other key properties of the ETF include

The total assets are $2.06B in value. It is a reasonable size by itself, but it is relatively small compared to the other tech ETFs with the assets valued at tens of billions or even hundreds of billions.

The expense ratio is high at 0.68%. Investors probably pay too much for "Exposure Score" weight system without any proof of alpha. More analysis will be provided on this in the later section.

It is a globe investment portfolio, including some big tech companies in China and some international semiconductor companies.

Is AI still a market hype?

Back to about 10 months ago in 2023, a poll done in VettaFi AI Symposium showed that there was a very high conviction that AI is for real and only 5% thought that AI was "overhyped".

The stock market in 2024 has shown an almost total conviction about the AI growth. The key supporting evidence is the huge amount of the investment dollars that have been spent in building the AI infrastructure, such as GPUs, AI computers and AI Datacenters. That is where NVIDIA's revenue growth comes from. Keep in mind that NVDIA's revenue was growing at over 200% year-over-year in 2024. The forwarding revenue is estimated to grow above 80% in 2025. This is a tremendous growth at the AI infrastructure level, pushing NVIDIA's market cap to exceed $3T.

On the other hand, I believe that the technology adoption is the ultimate proof for the AI boom, as the AI applications will matter the most going forward. This is where Generative AI comes into the play. According to a description from nvidia.com

Generative AI models can take inputs such as text, image, audio, video, and code and generate new content into any of the modalities mentioned. For example, it can turn text inputs into an image, turn an image into a song, or turn video into text.

At the beginning of 2024, Gartner projected that "While generative AI (GenAI) had significant hype in 2023, it will not significantly change the growth of IT spending in the near-term". It is also mentioned that there will be a 6.8% increase in IT spending in 2024 from 2023.

In my opinion, 6.8% growth in IT spending is pretty disappointing because it will not support the sky-high expectations for growth in the technology sector. The stock market has already priced in the double-digital growth rate for the leading tech companies.

Amazingly, the 6.8% projection is very close to the Sector Median (6.62%) of the forward growth rate for Information Technology, as shown below:

MSFT Growth & Sector Growth from SA

Note that this is the sector where the current GenAI leader MSFT has the lion's share of the market with a market cap at $3.33T. MSFT is getting the early benefits from GenAI and is able to keep its revenue growth rate at 12.2%, which is still a bit slow (but close) compared to the 5-year average growth rate (12.99%).

I believe that the relative low growth projections actually show no sign of booming AI applications in the field, perhaps not yet, and not every technology company can truly benefit from the GenAI tailwinds.

Is there any "AI alpha" from the AI-focused fund?

Notice that AIQ has 2.99% weight on MSFT, which is only #10 in the top 10 list. It is probably maxed out by its "Exposure Score" system. Therefore, the ETF does not take the full advantage of the current front-runner in the GenAI race.

AIQ does have NVDA as the #1 holding, which is the top AI player in the AI infrastructure buildout. However, NVDA only accounts for less than 6%. Once again I believe that the ETF's weight system has suppressed the biggest AI winners to some extent. As a comparison, the following shows the holdings of MSFT and NVDA in two big tech-heavy ETFs:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) : AUM $18.89B, MSFT 16.94%, NVDA 15.53%

Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) : AUM $285.43B, MSFT 8.6%, NVDA 8.2%

It seems to me that QQQ and IYW are better AI plays than AIQ because they both have much bigger weights among the AI leaders in their portfolios.

It should come as no surprise that AIQ would underperform both ETFs. The following shows the performance comparison for the past 12 months. AIQ clearly underperformed IYW by a substantial margin, and it also lagged behind QQQ.

AIQ 1-Year Price Comparison from SA

The 3-year comparison paints an even more discouraging picture for AIQ:

AIQ 3-Year Price Comparison from SA

AIQ has underperformed S&P 500 index with only 16% gain in the past 3 years, which is less than 1/2 of the percentage gain of IYW. AIQ shareholders have surely left a lot of money on the "tech" table.

It is also worth noting that as a global ETF, AIQ has invested in some Chinese tech companies such as Tencent and Alibaba. However, these bets are now highly risky due to 1) "OpenAI blocks access in China" and 2) "U.S. curbs aimed at restricting China's access to advanced chips and equipment, including those used for making AI products", reported by SA recently. I think these are very serious headwinds to the Chinese AI market. It is highly questionable that Chinese companies would help AIQ gain any AI advantages.

Elevated concentrations make the tech stocks and ETFs AI bubbling.

It is no longer a secret that the major market indices and their tracking ETFs are heavy on big-tech companies. Many tech ETFs, such as AIQ, have gone extra in putting more weights on these stocks, driven either by the market-cap weighting or the portfolio-specific strategy.

I am a big fan of technology and believe that technology represents the future. Usually, I'm not particularly worried by the technology concentration. I think it's been there with the market indices like QQQ and SPY for at least 10 years. However, I do believe that the current concentration in the market has been elevated to such a high level that I start to question if the AI story still has legs to carry the market to go further up in the 2nd half of 2024.

While timing the market is difficult, timing the market bubbling seems to be easier. Gen AI is served as the major catalyst for the secular growth of the market and the stock prices have gone up a lot in 2024. A recent article in Forbes.com called it "The extreme domination of large-cap technology stocks". I think that many tech companies will be under the increasing scrutiny for their AI stories. In fact, during the Q1 earning season, investors have already shown a big disappointment with the slowing growth projections from many software companies by selling off their stock prices. For example, Salesforce and Alibaba, the AIQ constituents, still see their stock prices down for the year.

I believe that the coming Q2 earnings season could be a moment of truth about the AI growth story. The high-tech concentration could continue but the AI bubbling compared to the growth projection may start to get some wary eyes. I think AIQ will be more severely impacted when a market pullback happens because the AIQ growth metric of Total Revenue (6.2%) is worse than the average of the technology sector (6.62%), as shown below:

AIQ Growth Information from barchart.com

I give AIQ a neutral (HOLD) rating. I think the current shareholders will be better off by replacing AIO with QQQ or IWF. For more conservative investors, just taking profit by trimming the tech sector exposures will also be a very reasonable strategy going into the Q2 earning season.

Closing Thoughts and Comments on Risks

Tech-heavy ETF AIQ has not shown any unique characteristics from its AI-focused investment strategy, which has resulted in portfolio weights of NVDA, the AI-Chip (infrastructure) runaway leader, and MSFT, the GenAI front-runner, being much lower than many traditional tech-centric ETFs, such as QQQ. AI investors may get better stock performance by replacing AIQ with QQQ or other bigger & well-known technology ETFs. With its heavy technology bias, AIQ is still very vulnerable to significant pullbacks once the Q2 earnings reveal a slowing AI growth, which may not match the rich multiples rewarded to many tech stocks. However, as the AI enthusiasm is so high right now, any sign of growth improvement could be interpreted as AI booming. The stock price of the big tech companies may still rise further, and selling AIQ shares may lead to rather poor portfolio performance. For investors who believe that technology is the future, holding AIQ is not a very bad idea, but they will likely leave a lot of money on the table in the long run.