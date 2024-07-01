New Preferred Stock And Exchange-Traded Debt IPOs, June 2024

DNY59 CDX3Investor.com

New offering summaries:

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) priced an offering of $165 million worth of new series B non-cumulative preferred stock, offering a fixed dividend rate of 8%. The new shares received ratings of BBB from DBRS and Baa3 from Moody's, however the Moody's rating is on review for downgrade. The new shares traded temporarily on the OTC under the symbol BOHDL before moving to the permanent symbol BOH-B on the New York Stock Exchange, where shares were changing hands at $25.67 as of this writing.

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) priced an offering of $150 million worth of new exchange traded subordinated notes due 2084, offering a fixed coupon of 7.25%. The notes become callable in 2029. Credit ratings of BBB- were achieved from both Fitch and S&P. The new notes trade under the symbol BIPJ on the New York Stock Exchange, where they were changing hands a hair below par value as of this writing.

Former Business Development Company [BDC] turned financial holding company, NewtekOne (NEWT), priced an offering of $71.875 million worth of new exchange traded senior notes due 2029, offering a fixed dividend rate of 8.5%. The new notes received a credit rating of BBB+ from Egan Jones Ratings Company, and become callable in 2027. NewtekOne CEO Barry Sloane indicated that the company intends to use the proceeds both to pay down existing debt and to fund the growth of the company's alternative loan program. The new notes trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol NEWTG, where they were last changing hands a hair above par value as of this writing.

And specialty finance company Redwood Trust (RWT) priced an offering of $85 million worth of new exchange traded senior notes due 2029, offering a fixed coupon of 9%. The notes become callable in 2026. The company indicated that offering proceeds may be used to fund new portfolio investments as well as pay down existing debt. Egan Jones Ratings Company assigned a credit rating of BBB. The new notes trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RWTO where they were last changing hands at $24.70/share as of this writing.

SEC filings for further information: BOH-B, BIPJ, NEWTG, RWTO

Buying new shares for wholesale

Preferred stock IPOs often involve a temporary period during which OTC trading symbols are assigned until these securities move to their retail exchange, at which time they will receive their permanent symbols. For example, the new Bank of Hawaii preferred discussed above, which initially traded under the symbol BOHDL on the OTC:

CDX3Investor.com

Individual investors, armed with a web browser and an online trading account, can often purchase newly introduced preferred stock shares at wholesale prices just like the big guys (see "Preferred Stock Buyers Change Tactics For Double-Digit Returns" for an explanation of how the OTC can be used to purchase shares for discounted prices).

Those who have been following this strategy of using the wholesale OTC exchange to buy newly introduced shares as close to $25 (or less) as possible are more able to avoid a capital loss if prices drop (if they choose to sell). Note that in the case of the new Bank of Hawaii preferred, on 6/21/2024 shares were changing hands around $25.12; as of this writing BOH-B is trading at $25.67.

Your broker will automatically update the trading symbols of any shares you purchase on the OTC, once they move to their permanent symbols. A special note regarding preferred stock trading symbols: Annoyingly, unlike common stock trading symbols, the format used by exchanges, brokers and other online quoting services for preferred stock symbols is not standardized.

For example, a given Series A preferred stock might have a symbol ending in "-A" at TDAmeritrade, Google Finance and several others, but this same security may end in "PR.A" at E*Trade and ".PA" at Seeking Alpha. For a cross-reference table of how preferred stock symbols are denoted by sixteen popular brokers and other online quoting services, see "Preferred Stock Trading Symbol Cross-Reference Table."

Past preferred stock IPOs below par

In addition to covering new preferred stock and ETD offerings, here at CDx3 we also track past offerings, with alerts when securities fall below their par values. Year-to-date, we have seen many such par crossings, with the CDx3-compliant "basket" trading at a discount to par of approximately 4% as of this writing. Our internal "bargain table" representing the highest quality securities trading below their part values, continues to have elevated securities count, with the year-to-date chart shown below:

CDX3Investor.com

We track when different preferred stocks and exchange traded debt securities become available below par in market trading, and to close this article, we would like to share with you some of the most recent dips/crosses below par we have observed among individual securities:

CDX3Investor.com

For those preferred stock (and ETD) investors interested not just in new IPOs but previously issued securities, following par crosses can provide useful insight into which securities have recently become available in the marketplace below their initial offering prices.

Investor Takeaway

In our monthly Seeking Alpha articles, we here at CDx3 Notification Service typically summarize all the new preferred stock and exchange traded debt offerings observed over the course of the month; we also highlight past offerings that have begun to trade below par value. Our goal is to keep fixed-income investors up-to-date on the various investments available in the current marketplace, and we hope this month's article has served this purpose. See you next time, and thanks for reading.