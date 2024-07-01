New Preferred Stock And Exchange-Traded Debt IPOs, June 2024

Summary

  • Bank of Hawaii priced $165 million of new series B preferred stock with an 8% fixed dividend rate, trading on NYSE under the symbol BOH-B at $25.67.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure priced $150 million of new subordinated notes with 7.25% fixed coupon, trading on NYSE under the symbol BIPJ.
  • NewtekOne priced $71.875 million of new senior notes with an 8.5% fixed dividend rate, trading on Nasdaq under the symbol NEWTG above par value.

New offering summaries:

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) priced an offering of $165 million worth of new series B non-cumulative preferred stock, offering a fixed dividend rate of 8%. The new shares received ratings of BBB from DBRS and Baa3 from

Whether you are the kind of investor who sticks with preferred stocks with a CDx3 Compliance Score rated 10 out of 10, or whether your portfolio has room for 9-score-and-lower securities, stay tuned for future articles recapping new IPOs and interesting preferred stock activity that we notice here at the CDx3 Notification Service.

