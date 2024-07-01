Amphastar Pharmaceuticals: Shining Star Soon To Fade With Competitive Pressures Looming

juankphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) (the "Company") - a $2bn market cap company which is up ~100% over the last three years - appears to be firing on all cylinders. We believe that investors and the sellside community are asleep at the wheel - extrapolating the Company's recent success into the future without realizing that much of Amphastar's growth has come off the back of unsustainable and temporary competitive factors. Simply put, our research has uncovered obvious competitive threats up and down Amphastar's product portfolio with the largest risks concentrated in some of their highest gross margin products, amplifying the financial implications of our research.

Black Mamba sees ~50%+ downside risk in the share price as Amphastar will be unable to meet the Street's lofty expectations, in our opinion. Our base case estimate of 2025 EBITDA is $208mm, compared to Visible Alpha sellside consensus of ~$351mm. The following report outlines our findings and opinions based entirely on publicly available information sourced through rigorous scouring of SEC disclosures, international financial reports, and various internet resources.

Our multipronged thesis is based on the following tenets:

Glucagon Amphastar's glucagon growth has been buoyed by underappreciated product shortages at sole competitor Fresenius KABI. Fresenius' supply issues were resolved in February 2024 . Fresenius' vial product seems to have structural advantages over Amphastar's kit-based product in the diagnostic market, which currently makes up two-thirds of Amphastar's glucagon sales and has driven most of the growth in Amphastar's glucagon business Planned glucagon product launches by Viatris (2024E), Lupin (2025E), and Meitheal Pharmaceuticals appear poised to turn this duopoly market into a five-player market Expensive and transformational Baqsimi purchase from Eli Lilly contains financial terms that siphon the vast majority of near-term profits from the product away from Amphastar

Pfizer (PFE) Tornado Beneficiary Products Amphastar's current earnings base is materially elevated by a tornado that hit a Pfizer facility . As a result, Amphastar has a temporary monopoly on multiple generic drugs . Amphastar does not disclose the revenue contribution from many of these products individually, making it hard for analysts to quantify how material the benefit has been to the business. Recent data suggests Pfizer will return to market with most of these products over the next several months Capital improvements (such as a new injectables manufacturing line) to Pfizer's facility are likely to reduce future benefits from temporary shortages

Epinephrine Amphastar's epinephrine revenue has benefited from multi-year long Pfizer production problems that were resolved immediately prior to the tornado (but then subsequently disrupted by the tornado). Pfizer appears primed to return to the market with their epinephrine product in late 2024 BPI Labs launched a competitor multi-dose vial in March 2024 . Prior to this, Amphastar only had one competitor in this product line. Amneal expects to launch multiple epinephrine products - including a prefilled syringe - in 2025 which will further competition in this category Gland Pharma - which has closely followed Amphastar in previous products - is potentially targeting an epinephrine multi-dose vial launch

Primatene MIST Key patent expiration in January 2026 invites private label competition , which could materially reduce revenue and profits from this cash cow product. Sellside forecasts assume that the current level of revenue is sustainable essentially into perpetuity Now that Amphastar has completed their distribution rollout of Primatene, organic volume trends appear to have little room for further growth during the remainder of Amphastar's patent exclusivity



Unapproved Generic Pipeline Consistent history of over-promising and under-delivering on recent pipeline opportunities Beaten to the punch on generic Forteo (teriparatide) by two juggernaut competitors - Teva and Apotex Undisclosed pipeline product AMP-018 is likely Victoza (liraglutide) in our opinion. Teva launched the first liraglutide generic this month, and other large competitors may soon follow



1. Glucagon

Within the US glucagon injection market, Amphastar is currently operating in an effective duopoly with Fresenius KABI as the other participant. Amphastar gained share in this market rapidly, and we expect the company to cede share in short order.

Glucagon has two primary markets: retail, in which diabetics carry glucagon emergency kits to counter severe hypoglycemia, and diagnostic, where glucagon is injected into a patient as a diagnostic aid for imaging the GI tract. Traditionally, the retail market has been dominated by kits (which are needed to enable patients to self-administer) and the diagnostic market was dominated by vial products (since they are cheaper and administered by a professional). Amphastar makes the kit product, for which they received FDA approval in December 2020.

For many years, the glucagon retail market was dominated by Eli Lilly (LLY), which sold retail kits, while the diagnostic market was dominated by Boehringer Ingelheim, which sold the cheaper vials of glucagon to hospitals. Eli Lilly discontinued their glucagon emergency kit in late 2022. Boehringer Ingelheim also wound down their glucagon vial business at the end of 2022. As a result, the glucagon market is now a virtual duopoly belonging to Amphastar (which makes only kits) and Fresenius KABI (which makes both kits and vials).

Mountainside Medical, Fresenius

Black Mamba's analysis of Amphastar's commentary on conference calls shows that Amphastar's glucagon product was initially focused on the retail setting, and it competed explicitly with Eli Lilly as a retail product. In November 2022, the company highlighted the Boehringer exit, which immediately catalyzed massive sales growth. Amphastar's most recent public commentary suggests that more than two-thirds of the Company's glucagon sales are in the diagnostic market.

AMPH Filings, Transcripts November 2022, April 2023

AMPH Transcripts

AMPH's glucagon sales have risen from $0 in 2020 to $48mm, $55mm, and $114mm in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Black Mamba believes the vast majority of the growth from 2022 to today was spurred by the exit of Boehringer from the diagnostic market.

IQVIA data shows Amphastar had virtually 0 share of the clinic and non-federal hospital channels until Boehringer and Lilly began to exit the market:

IQVIA, Black Mamba Analysis

Amphastar has repeatedly called out glucagon as one of their highest margin products (emphasis added):

Gross margins increased to 54% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 53% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to BAQSIMI sales, which are recorded net of Lilly's expenses, and to strong sales of higher-margin products like glucagon and Primatene MIST." - Q4 '23 Earnings Call Gross margins improved to 60% of revenues from 49% on increased sales of higher-margin products such as glucagon, Primatene Mist, ganirelix and vasopressin." - Q3 '23 Earnings Call

As a result, we believe glucagon gross margins are likely greater than 60%, meaning Amphastar likely generated ~$70 million in gross profit from glucagon in 2023.

A. Unsustainable Benefit from Diagnostic Market Share Gain with Fresenius Restocking Complete

Even though AMPH makes a kit product, they have gained significant share in the diagnostic market (which was traditionally dominated by vial products) because Boehringer withdrew from the market and Fresenius was unable to produce enough glucagon vials to fulfill the entire market. As highlighted in the table of historical management commentary above, when AMPH launched their kit in 2021, the sales were predominantly to retail patients; today the diagnostic portion of the market is ~66% of AMPH's glucagon sales:

So right now, of the glucagon market, we had over $100 million in glucagon sales last year. We're at the point now where about 2/3 of those are going towards the diagnostic and about 1/3 is going to the anti-hypoglycemic market, where we have a better market share in that segment." - Bank of America Healthcare Conference 5/15/2024

Triangulating Amphastar's historical comments, Black Mamba believes that more than 100% of glucagon's growth has come from the diagnostic market in 2023, where AMPH took share while Fresenius' vial product was inadequately stocked:

Black Mamba Estimates

Using the Wayback Machine, we discovered that the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) shortage reports on glucagon describe Fresenius having difficulty maintaining supply for their products as far back as November 2022, January 2023, and May 2023.

ASHP via Wayback Machine

ASHP via Wayback Machine

The most recent ASHP drug shortage page for glucagon has removed the Fresenius products from the "Products Affected" section of the page and now lists all three Fresenius SKUs in the "Available Products" section. The page now simply states, "Fresenius Kabi has glucagon available."

ASHP

Furthermore, Fresenius KABI publishes a weekly PDF with current availabilities for all its products. In late November 2023, we discovered that Fresenius updated their product status for glucagon vials from "back ordered" to "available." In mid-December 2023, they did the same for their kit offering. In early February, Fresenius listed all three glucagon SKUs as immediately available.

Fresenius Product Availability 11/9/2023

Fresenius Product Availability 11/16/2023

Fresenius Product Availability 2/1/2024

Crucially, Fresenius' kit offering appears to be substantially less expensive - by roughly 26% - compared to Amphastar's kit, according to the McKesson Buyer Portal.

McKesson Buyer Portal

We note that the "novaplus" product is manufactured by Fresenius, as indicated by the label for the product. Additionally, the "NP509603" code matches the Fresenius KABI product code listed on their availability PDF.

Dailymed

Fresenius Product Availability 6/20/2024

This price differential is echoed by Amphastar's own commentary (emphasis added):

Let me take the first one, which is the glucagon question. The retail versus the institutional market, the last -- we looked it was about 6 -- over 60% retail for us. And so we feel that we have penetrated some of the other markets. I remember our product is slightly higher priced than some of the alternatives." - Q2 '23 Earning Call

On the May 8, 2024, earnings call, Amphastar appeared to confirm Black Mamba's hypothesis. In a brief and dismissive admission, the company disclosed that a diagnostic competitor has returned to availability.

Our glucagon injection saw changes in demand, specifically in the diagnostics sector due to another manufacturer's product availability. However, our recent entry into the Canadian market underscores our ability to adapt and mitigate market fluctuations effectively" - Q1 '24 Earnings Call

Unsurprisingly, none of the analysts probed further into this new information. The company claims that the Canadian opportunity represents 10% of the current glucagon sales.

And the way to think about it is that Canada is about 10% of the United States business." - Q4 '23 Earnings Call

Unfortunately for Amphastar, the Fresenius products compete with two-thirds of the current glucagon sales. Now that the cheaper vials from Fresenius are fully available, we expect Amphastar to cede share in the diagnostic market as customers switch from the expensive kits to the cheaper vial solution.

B. Viatris Likely to Launch in 2024, Lupin Planning to Launch Glucagon in 2025, Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Targeting this Market

The glucagon market in the US is currently shared by Amphastar and Fresenius. Viatris is on the precipice of disrupting this market in the second half of 2024 with a new competitive product.

Viatris Investor Presentation

According to Viatris' investor presentation, glucagon is listed at the top of their pipeline slide and has already been submitted to the FDA for approval.

In fact, on May 9, 2024, Viatris confirmed that glucagon is working through the regulatory process and is expected to launch in the second half of 2024. In other words, Viatris' launch is imminent.

Viatris Q1 2024 Earnings Call

We note that glucagon is listed on the pipeline slide from a recent Viatris R&D event. The logo for glucagon seems to suggest that the product would be an exact clone of Amphastar's injection kit.

Viatris R&D Presentation

Simply put, Viatris expects to bust open this two-player market as a large third competitor which could dramatically reduce Amphastar's market share, sales, and/or margins.

Additionally, we think the market is ignoring the medium-term launch of Lupin Limited's generic glucagon in the coming months.

Lupin Limited, an $8.7bn EV company with a mighty #3 position in the US generic market (by prescription count), has made their portfolio of complex generic injectables a strategic priority for the company's North American business.

Right now, Lupin has a pending application for glucagon with the FDA with expectations of launch in the company's Fiscal 2026 which begins in April 2025.

Interestingly, Lupin announced in November 2023 that the FDA had approved ganirelix acetate - which, like glucagon, is an injectable peptide product - and is specifically manufactured at the Nagpur facility, the same facility that glucagon is going to be produced at. This is evidence that the facility is fully capable of shipping FDA-approved injectable peptide products like glucagon. Incidentally, Amphastar also sells ganirelix, and therefore Lupin is a fresh competitor in that product now as well.

Lupin Ganirelix Approval

On Lupin's Q2 FY2024 call held on November 9, 2023, Lupin's CEO confirmed their expectations are for glucagon to be a material launch for the company.

Lupin Transcript

Finally, as recently as February 8, 2024, the Lupin CEO noted that the "High-value, low-competition market" supports Lupin's entry and our thesis that they plan to take significant share in glucagon.

Lupin Transcript

On the May 7, 2024, call, Lupin stated they expect to launch glucagon in their fiscal year 2026 (which begins in April 2025):

Lupin Transcript

We note that there have been zero mentions of Lupin across any investor material from Amphastar over the last five years according to the search function provided by the SEC. In their extensive 10-K disclosure, the company does not even mention Lupin in a section that lists over 25 other generic competitors.

AMPH 10K

Curiously, Amphastar chose not to add Lupin to this list of competitors in the 10-K published in February 2024 even though Lupin entered the ganirelix acetate market with their approval in November 2023 as mentioned above.

Sellside appears to be largely unaware of the looming competitive entries into one of AMPH's most important products. For example, the JPMorgan Amphastar Initiation of Coverage report (rated "Buy" with a target price of $60) published on March 5, 2024, argues that the 60% of glucagon revenue from the diagnostic market is:

Relatively safe (and given the technical difficulties in developing and manufacturing the product, another entrant in the market is very unlikely)." - JPMorgan Initiation Report 3/5/24

Lupin has devoted attention to their glucagon product in half a dozen calls since 2023, frequently highlighting its materiality for their US injectables business. With the new Nagpur plant approved and shipping ganirelix in the US, Black Mamba believes it is only a matter of time before Lupin launches their glucagon product. Lupin is a serious and knowledgeable competitor - they expect this drug to be "material" in the context of their ~$800mm revenue US business. If they choose to launch aggressively, AMPH's market share could unravel quickly - especially given that Viatris will likely have entered already.

To make matters worse for Amphastar's cozy and dominant share in glucagon, Meitheal Pharmaceuticals submitted the following FOIA request in December 2023 which requests information specifically for their own labeling development and ANDA submission.

FDA FOIA Logs

NDA 201849 is clearly Fresenius' glucagon vial product, which is used as a diagnostic aid:

FDA Label for Fresenius Glucagon

Meitheal is a formidable generic competitor that has ~90 products listed in the FDA Orange Book and achieved $230mm of sales with profitability in 2023. We note that two members of Meitheal's senior management team (the CEO and EVP of Regulatory) are Fresenius formers.

In fact, Amphastar has recently started to tease the idea of new competition in their investor communication. In response to a question where a sellside analyst dismissed the idea of future glucagon competition, Amphastar suggested this assumption could prove incorrect:

Q: "… So it doesn't seem like a market that people are going to want to come into on the generic side in the future. But you can offer your own speculation at that point." A: "It's a big enough market that would attract other people, especially given the high margin for the product that we have right now." -- Bank of America Healthcare Conference 5/15/2024

C. Secular Share Shift from Kits to Next-Gen Glucagon Formats is a Net Disadvantage to Amphastar Given Unfavorable Earnout Structure in Baqsimi Acquisition

Amphastar's market share in retail glucagon injection kits (~1/3 of current glucagon revenue) is under attack by next-generation glucagon products. Eli Lilly developed Baqsimi, which treats hypoglycemia through an intranasal spray of glucagon. This product is generally superior to an emergency kit: it doesn't contain a needle or require any preparation, and is significantly smaller and lighter than the syringe kit. Additionally, Xeris Biopharma (XERS) recently launched Gvoke, which is an auto-injector for glucagon that functions like an EpiPen.

Xeris' investor presentation highlights the dramatic share shift from legacy glucagon kits to next-gen glucagon formats. In 2018, legacy kits sold ~400k units without any competition from the new products. In 2023, legacy kits sold only ~160k units, versus ~310k units for Baqsimi and ~190k units for Gvoke. We estimate that roughly $45mm of AMPH's glucagon sales come from the retail market, which should continue to see significant degradation as consumers replace their legacy kits with newer formats. We believe the retail market has declined at a 17% CAGR for legacy glucagon kits since the next-generation products launched.

Xeris Investor Presentation

Knowing that the retail glucagon market is in structural decline, Amphastar elected a proactive approach to mitigate the impact of new glucagon formats to their business. In June 2023, Amphastar entered the branded prescription drug product space for the first time when they acquired Baqsimi from Eli Lilly for $500mm upfront, an additional $125mm to be paid upon the one-year anniversary of the acquisition, and up to $450mm in cumulative milestones over the next 5 years. We believe that many of the sales-based milestones are likely to be achieved, and therefore estimate $200-300mm of milestone payments will be paid to LLY over the next five years. We account for these milestones by assigning probabilities to each payment, discounting them at 8%, and adding them to the adjusted enterprise value to fully reflect the economic impact of these payments.

Critically, these payments will likely represent over 90% of the EBITDA generated by Baqsimi in a given year that a milestone hits. Below, we propose a simple bridge to the drug's economic structure based on the disclosed financial profile of the drug and our estimates. As demonstrated, we project the drug to generate limited cash flow over the coming years due to the significant milestone payments.

AMPH Filings, Black Mamba Estimates

Amphastar's retail glucagon franchise is at risk from next-gen products, which have already demonstrated their ability to steal share from AMPH's kits. Baqsimi is now cannibalizing their high margin kit revenue while most of the success from Baqsimi accrues to Eli Lilly - not Amphastar - in the form of milestones over the next five years and the large guaranteed purchase price (including $500mm at closing and $125 million one year later).

In summary, there are three key factors that, we believe, will lead to diminishing sales of glucagon in 2024 and 2025:

Fresenius, the other key player currently active in the market, has finally returned to regular availability for their glucagon products, which are better suited to the diagnostic market than AMPH's kit

Viatris and Lupin should launch competitive generic products in 2024 and 2025, while Meitheal Pharmaceuticals also appears to be working on an ANDA submission, potentially turning the sleepy two-player market into a five-player knife fight

Amphastar levered up to purchase Baqsimi, which is cannibalizing ~33% (1/3) of the current glucagon revenue that comes from the retail hypoglycemia market. The milestones owed to Lilly siphon the vast majority of the drug's near-term EBITDA away from AMPH to LLY

The precise effect of all these underappreciated competitive headwinds is not simple to model. However, sellside is surely asleep at the wheel: The Street is estimating zero revenue degradation, despite the painfully obvious evidence that revenue declines are highly likely to materialize. Assuming AMPH's retail revenue tracks the industry's -17% CAGR (as previously shown in Xeris' slide deck) and that Amphastar loses material share in the institutional space as Fresenius' lower cost alternative has completely fixed its supply issue and new competitors potentially emerge, we believe there is massive downside to sellside estimates for this product:

Black Mamba Estimates, Visible Alpha

2. Pfizer Tornado Beneficiary Products

Across AMPH's portfolio, temporary supply issues at competitors can cause customers to shift demand to Amphastar given the perfect substitutability of most generic injectable drugs. The effect that shortages have on AMPH varies significantly depending on the number of approved suppliers that exist for a generic drug: the effect is minimal when there are several producers, but very meaningful when Amphastar only competes with one or two suppliers.

Amphastar has conditioned the sellside to believe that shortage benefits are a recurring boost to their business as they seem to always have a competitor that is failing to supply one product or another, as demonstrated below:

AMPH Transcript

Right now, Amphastar is benefiting from a truly idiosyncratic supply disruption at a major facility operated by Pfizer due to the devastating effects of a tornado in July 2023. The shutdown of the entire plant is a one-time event - not a recurring shortage opportunity - and seems to be providing a much larger benefit to Amphastar than previous shortage events. Pfizer's supply of these products is on the verge of normalizing, as we will detail below.

A. Temporary Benefit from Pfizer Tornado Disruption Quickly Receding

In July 2023, a tornado struck Pfizer's Rocky Mount, North Carolina facility. The damage to the areas containing raw materials, packing supplies, and the warehouse of finished medicines was significant, but critically, the manufacturing lines were undisturbed. According to Pfizer, this facility produces 25% of Pfizer's injectable portfolio, which translates to 8% of the entire sterile injectable supply in the United States. In the third quarter, Pfizer recorded $209mm of inventory losses and overhead costs from the downtime at the site. This facility was acquired through Pfizer's acquisition of Hospira - a key competitor on many of Amphastar's products.

AMPH has specifically highlighted a handful of drugs that are meaningfully affected by Pfizer's disruption including: atropine sulfate, calcium chloride 10%, epinephrine, dextrose 50%, and sodium bicarbonate 8.4%.

Q: "And then I guess elsewhere in the portfolio, you had some products, I think that benefited from Pfizer Rocky Mount type of issues...." A: "So we sell about 12 products that compete with Pfizer's products that come from that facility. And while they have been right now, we're the only one selling the epinephrine dextrose and sodium bicarbonate and prefilled syringes. I've been at the company for 10 years now. And every quarter I've been here, there has been 1 supply disruption or another at that facility going back to when it was the hospital facility. So it's something that has gone on for 10 years every quarter, and we expect to continue in some way or another, even if they do get back to shipping some of those products again." - Bank of America Healthcare Conference 5/15/2024

Atropine and calcium chloride have a handful of suppliers. AMPH is currently the sole active manufacturer of the remaining drugs, while the Pfizer facility is down. The company breaks out epinephrine sales, but the rest of the drugs are lumped into the "other" category, so the complete impact of the shortage is not directly observable. We think in aggregate, Amphastar's sales are inflated by ~$50mm per annum on a run-rate basis due to these shortages (~$15mm for epinephrine and ~$35mm for the other products).

Black Mamba believes Pfizer is finding its footing and returning to the market at a reasonable pace. In September 2023, Pfizer announced they had restarted the majority of the manufacturing lines at the facility and had launched one new line of sterile injectable capacity, which they describe as "state-of-the-art."

Additionally, Pfizer's Hospital unit publishes a daily PDF that lists the availability of its entire injectable product catalogue on their website. Through our analysis of FDA records, we have isolated the NDC identifiers for the specific Pfizer products that compete directly with Amphastar. We acknowledge that bringing these products back to full available supply takes some time and estimated delivery dates can change. That said, we can view - in real time - Pfizer's delivery of competitive products. We highlight that while it will take time for Pfizer to reach full supply recovery, in some of these products, any unit shipped from Pfizer today is a unit taken away from Amphastar given it is a two-player market

Black Mamba Analysis, FDA Shortage Database, Pfizer Availability Reports

We highlight Dextrose 50% as an illustrative example. On the Q3 2023 conference call, the Amphastar CFO said the company is currently the only active manufacturer of Dextrose 50% in the country.

But there's three right now, where we're the only one in the country making them, and that's dextrose, sodium [bi]carbonate and also the epi syringe -- prefilled syringe that's used in emergency rooms. So those three things are -- we're just making as much of those things as we can." - Q3 '23 Earnings Call

This can be easily verified by the Orange Book listing for the product, which shows an AMPH subsidiary, International Medication Systems, and Pfizer/Hospira as the two providers of this dose and format. As confirmed in the AMPH catalogue, they sell Dextrose 50% 25g / 50ml units - which is the same as the Pfizer product listings.

FDA Orange Book

AMPH Product Specifications

Pfizer Availability Report

Once Pfizer's Dextrose 50% products start shipping, we expect Amphastar to rapidly revert to its normalized market share. As highlighted above, Pfizer is working to release various drug SKUs that are competitive with Amphastar products in the next few months, with 46% of these shortage SKUs shipping by July 2024 and 100% shipping by the end of November 2024.

In fact, we have reason to believe these timelines are achievable based on recent examples of key SKUs returning to full availability. In April, a SKU for calcium chloride was listed as in "limited supply" with an expected full recovery date of "2Q 2024." The most recent PDF demonstrates that SKU is fully recovered and available.

Pfizer Availability Report 4/16/24

Pfizer Availability Report 6/23/24

Furthermore, Pfizer has started shipping 8.4% sodium bicarbonate vials (not yet syringes) which is a clear improvement in product status from "depleted" to "limited supply" in the last two months.

Pfizer Availability Report 4/16/24 and 6/23/24

Amphastar has specifically highlighted calcium chloride and sodium bicarbonate volumes as a driver for their Q4 2023 sales in the "other" category.

AMPH Filings

B. Capital Improvements to Pfizer's Facility are Likely to Reduce Future Benefits from Temporary Shortages

We note that on the Q3 2023 call, the Amphastar CFO said in his nearly ten years at the company during every quarter they've had some benefit from other competitors experiencing shortages.

AMPH Transcript

We suspect his comment mostly pertains to Pfizer/Hospira given the products he listed as examples. We are optimistic that Pfizer will use this downtime at Rocky Mount to improve the efficiency of the plant relative to its past performance, and we think the installation of the new injectables line is an indication that they plan on doing so. A more efficient Pfizer plant should mean that the future impact of shortages should be reduced.

There is no perfect way to quantify the impact of the shortage. In the next section, we will quantify our estimate of the impact on the Company's epinephrine revenue. We estimate the impact of the shortage benefit to Amphastar's "Other" revenue category by subtracting our estimate of the contributions from Vasopressin and Regadenoson in Q3 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 produced a slightly lower increase in sales year over year, which, we believe, is mostly due to the cessation of medroxyprogesterone sales in August.

AMPH Filings, Black Mamba Estimates

Black Mamba differs materially from Consensus, which appears to be rolling forward the current level of Other sales into the future without much consideration, modeling 4% growth in 2024 and another 3% growth in 2025. As a result, we believe sellside numbers are ~20% too high in 2025:

AMPH Filings, Black Mamba Estimates, Visible Alpha

Even if the operational improvements at the Pfizer facility don't result in less frequent competitor shortages, the key takeaway here is that the current shortage Amphastar is benefitting from is anomalous in its scope.

3. Headwinds to Epinephrine

A. Epinephrine Revenues Particularly Exposed to Competition from the Normalization of Tornado Disruption

Amphastar's revenue from the sale of epinephrine has skyrocketed over the last few years, growing from just under $14 million of revenue in 2019 to ~$81mm in 2023 (and a $100mm run rate in Q4 '23). Amphastar has attributed their success in this product category to two primary factors: competitor shortages in their prefilled syringe product and the launch of a multi-dose vial product in Q2 '20 (Amphastar previously only made prefilled syringes).

FDA Orange Book

Back in November 2021, Pfizer announced a supply disruption associated with their syringe product. At that time, Pfizer anticipated being back on the market in mid-2022. However, it wasn't until mid-2023 that Pfizer eventually rectified these issues. Multiple pieces of evidence support the notion that Pfizer had fixed the epinephrine syringe issue in the summer of 2023.

First, Amphastar alluded to it on their Q2 '23 earnings call:

Lidocaine and epinephrine saw sales declines as competitors returned to these markets."

Second, Amphastar highlighted a decline unit volumes in their Q2 '23 10-Q:

The decrease in sales of epinephrine and lidocaine was primarily due to a decrease in unit volumes, due to suppliers returning to their historical distribution levels."

Third, the ASHP shortage website changed their language from:

Pfizer has epinephrine 0.1 mg/mL 10 mL Luer-Lock syringes on back order and the company estimates a release date of June 2023" - May 12, 2023

To the following on July 26, 2023:

Pfizer has epinephrine 0.1 mg/mL 10 mL Luer-Lock syringes available in limited supply."

Finally, the Pfizer Injectables Product Availability report said the product was "depleted" with "no current shipments" on June 13, 2023:

Pfizer Availability 6/13/23 via Wayback Machine

Which was then changed to "limited supply" status with "limited inventory released direct and to wholesale/distributors" on July 19, 2023:

Pfizer Availability 7/19/23 via Wayback Machine

Critically, this indicates that the delivery planned for June 2023 was, in fact, completed in late June or early July. It is clear from this evidence that Pfizer had returned to the market.

As even more evidence, Black Mamba's analysis of Amphastar's commentary about epinephrine demonstrates that in Q2 2023 (ending in June 2023), AMPH's epinephrine sales declined, with "suppliers returning to their historical distribution levels", after consistently touting sales increases due to competitor shortages in prior and subsequent quarters:

AMPH Filings, Black Mamba Analysis

So why is Amphastar still benefitting from epinephrine shortages if Pfizer fixed their issue? Well, right after Pfizer started ramping back up supply of epinephrine, the aforementioned tornado struck Pfizer's warehouse and wiped-out Pfizer's supply of product. We believe that whatever manufacturing issues that existed with the product have been solved (by virtue of their ability to ship product in the summer of 2023) and that Pfizer will come back to the market in full force with their epinephrine prefilled syringe product once the tornado issues are resolved.

Interestingly, Pfizer currently expects to start shipping their epinephrine syringe product again in November 2024 and to recover its full supply by Q1 2025:

Pfizer Availability 6/23/24

B. BPI's New Multi-dose Vial Product Adds Increased Competition to the Market

On top of this, we highlight that BPI, which is already a producer of epinephrine in other formats, was approved in February 2024 as the third company with a 30mg/30mL multi-dose vial. Until this approval, Amphastar had a comfortable duopoly in this product with Endo/Par Sterile.

FDA Orange Book FDA Orange Book

The effect of this competitive launch has not yet been felt in Amphastar's recent reported results, as BPI began marketing the product on March 21, 2024.

FDA NDC Directory

BPI's launch of an identical multi-dose epinephrine will likely reduce AMPH's epinephrine vial business.

We know what the breakdown of AMPH's epinephrine sales were in 2019-2021 based on disclosure provided in the 2021 10-K that provides sales for the epinephrine prefilled syringe:

"For the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020, and 2019, we recorded net revenues of $27.8 million, $13.2 million, and $13.9 million, respectively, for epinephrine prefilled syringes."

Simple subtraction shows that in 2021, epinephrine vial sales were nearly $30mm, based on total epinephrine sales of $57.5mm. Black Mamba conservatively estimates that multi-dose vials represented 40% of epinephrine sales in 2023. With a new competitor having just launched, AMPH could see sales of its multi-dose vial fall materially, with this two-player market opening into a three-player market.

C. Amneal Expects to Launch Multiple Epinephrine Products in 2025

Even more concerning for Amphastar is that other large generic companies are targeting epinephrine in the near and medium term.

Amneal (already a significant player in other epinephrine formats) is planning to launch several epinephrine products in 2025: a multi-dose vial, a single-dose vial, and a prefilled syringe. Amneal has designated these as "potential high-value opportunities." Amneal's launch in epinephrine would further fracture the multi-dose market, but even more significantly, they would be the first competitor to crack the pre-filled syringe duopoly dominated by Amphastar and Pfizer.

Amneal Investor Presentation

D. Gland Pharma Targeting the Epinephrine Market

In March 2024, Gland Pharma - a $3.4bn EV Indian generic manufacturer - requested information on AMPH's 30mg/30mL vial in a FOIA filing:

FDA FOIA Logs

While this FOIA is not itself evidence that they plan to launch epinephrine, Black Mamba thinks it is helpful to note that Gland has followed Amphastar into many of Amphastar's recent injectable product launches. In particular, Gland launched their vasopressin generic in early February 2024, so the impact of that competition has likely not worked its way into AMPH's "other product" category either.

FDA Orange Book, Black Mamba Estimates

Stitching this altogether, Black Mamba believes Amphastar epinephrine revenues in 2025 could be ~$34 million, much lower than Visible Alpha consensus of $75 million. As we have demonstrated, Pfizer has been in shortage since 2021, which has caused investors to forget that AMPH's base epinephrine sales are closer to $25mm between vials and syringes.

Black Mamba's estimate assumes Amphastar's epinephrine prefilled syringe revenues revert back to a slight premium to their 2019-2020 levels (pre-Pfizer's shortage). We also assume that the introduction of BPI's new multi-dose vial, and Amneal and Gland's potential launches erode 35% of AMPH's 2021 epinephrine vial base sales:

AMPH Filings, Black Mamba Estimates, Visible Alpha

To hammer home our view that AMPH has passed its peak epinephrine sales, we highlight that the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company has launched epinephrine syringes as its very first hospital product. The company has already struck a contract to supply a portion of the hospitals owned by Community Health Systems - a $12.5bn revenue hospital system that ranks 8th on the Becker top 100 hospital system list with over 70 hospitals in its network. Per reports, the company is actively searching for other hospital partners for the drug.

"On March 7, CHS announced the partnership, which secures shipments of epinephrine and norepinephrine for nine of the system's hospitals. Since then, Dr. Oshmyansky said he has been in talks with dozens of other health systems and hospitals about potential deals."

This program is not an incredible threat to Amphastar today but does highlight the increased competitive focus on this product.

4. Primatene MIST

Primatene MIST is an over-the-counter inhaler and was first brought to market in 1963. The product was taken off the market in 2011 due to concerns with CFCs in the propellant, and reintroduced in 2018 following an FDA review that focused on the product's safety and risk / benefit profile. Primatene MIST's API is epinephrine - not a standard bronchodilator like albuterol. Amphastar is targeting Primatene sales of ~$100mm in 2024 and has stated it is among the highest margin products in their portfolio (as referenced above at the beginning of the glucagon section).

A. Key Patent Expiration in January 2026 Opens the Door for Private Label Competition

According to the 2022 10K, Amphastar's patent on Primatene MIST expires in January 2026.

AMPH Filings

This is the only patent listed in the FDA Orange Book for the drug:

FDA Orange Book

Curiously, when comparing the 2022 10-K and 2023 10-K, we noticed AMPH removed the language that clearly stated the near-term expiration of their only IP protection for Primatene MIST (the green below is text added to the 2023 10K and the red is text removed):

AMPH Filings Comparison

We think it is likely that a competitor will launch a private label clone post patent expiry, given the substantial product sales and profit opportunity. Primatene MIST is generally stocked in a pharmacy's allergy aisle, which is littered with private label versions of nearly every single product. Below, we demonstrate the prevalence of private label competition in this category with a photo of a local CVS's allergy aisle that highlights the significant shelf space devoted to CVS branded clones (the red boxes are all private label products).

Black Mamba Primary Evidence

We also note that there are private label aerosol products on the shelf, such as the "CVS Health Allergy & Sinus Relief Sterile Saline Nasal Mist" product, suggesting the delivery mechanism of Primatene MIST is unlikely to be a barrier to entry.

Black Mamba Primary Evidence

When private label enters the market, branded products in the allergy aisle suffer. After private label Flonase entered the market, GSK highlighted the sharp pricing degradation as new players tried to steal share (emphasis added):

"We see that competition specifically on private label, Flonase, for instance, where we are seeing really aggressive pricing as retailers compete with each other for that consumer going forward" - GSK Consumer Healthcare Investor Event November 2017

B. Completed Distribution Rollout Leaves Little Room for Product Growth During Remaining Patent Exclusivity

Since its reintroduction of Primatene MIST in 2018, sales have grown steadily, with management expecting $100mm of revenue in 2024. The strong growth over the last several years was predominantly due to the steady rollout across big box pharmacies and retailers like Amazon, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, and Target. This rollout is now complete and given the OTC nature of the drug and its use as an emergency or dosed-as-needed drug, there are likely no significant new channels left to penetrate. As the company said, halfway through 2021 (emphasis added):

With Primatene, I think we've hit most of the major retail distribution points. We're analyzing and looking at different smaller retail stores, maybe partnerships there. But I think right now, we've hit most of the major retail." - Q2 '21 Earnings Call

AMPH Presentation

As can be seen on AMPH's own slide, Primatene MIST volumes have stagnated.

In summary, Primatene MIST is protected by a single Orange Book patent, expiring in less than two years. The product could face significant competition from private label products once the patent lapses. We are in-line with Street estimates 2024 and 2025, however, this annuity-like, cash cow product is at risk of massive disruption should a clone launch in 2026. Sellside estimates do not seem to factor in this risk.

Visible Alpha

5. Pipeline Drugs

Like all generic drug manufacturers, Amphastar must maintain a pipeline of new drugs in order to offset the gradual decline of their current portfolio. AMPH devotes numerous slides in their presentations to promote their pipeline assets. They rarely disclose the exact drug until its approval, but they generally tease the investor community by citing the branded product sales, which are frequently multi-hundred-million-dollar markets.

A. Consistent History of Over Promising and Under Delivering on Recent Pipeline Opportunities

While Amphastar constantly talks up the promise of their pipeline, the Company has not launched a single new product that has been large enough to break out individually since glucagon (which was approved in December 2020). To illustrate the point, below we show Amphastar's pipeline slide from their June 2021 investor presentation and show what has happened to each of the products mentioned. The red and green boxes are our own annotations - green denotes products that have eventually received approval and red shows products that are still unapproved:

AMPH Presentation, Black Mamba Annotation

As you can see, the only injectable products approved on this slide to date have been Ganirelix Acetate, Regadenoson, and Vasopressin. Amphastar cited a total of ~$1.5bn of branded sales across these products in their approval announcement press releases.

AMPH Filings, FDA Orange Book, Black Mamba Analysis

More than a year after launching, these drugs are likely each producing less than $4 million of revenue per quarter and are lumped into the "other" category because their marginal individual performance does not warrant publication. (Amphastar's smallest individually disclosed drug generates ~$4mm in quarterly sales).

Amphastar has commented on the lack of success they've garnered with these drugs (emphasis added):

Q: "And then secondly, maybe just talk about the recent launches for ganirelix and vasopressin and what kind of competitive outlook you're seeing for both these products now that you're on the market." A: "…And as far as the recent launches go, we've launched both those products into competitive markets, haven't gained as much market share as we thought, but we do see some opportunity for growth in both of those products going forward." - Q3 '22 Earnings Call

In May 2024, Amphastar announced the approval of AMP-008, which is a generic albuterol inhaler. In the press release, the company flagged the addressable market as $1.7bn based on IQVIA sales.

AMPH Filing

According to the Orange Book, there are many existing competitors in the generic albuterol market, including Teva and Lupin. Teva in particular, discontinued its own ProAir branded product and is presently marketing its own generic with a lower price.

FDA Orange Book

Amneal submitted an NDA for a ProAir albuterol inhaler in July 2023 - citing IQVIA sales of $814mm. The company is expecting to launch their generic by the end of 2024 as well.

"On injectables, we have a liposomal platform as well. So all these key technologies coming and respiratory, we have ProAir, we're expecting approval this year" - Barclays Conference 3/14/2024

In a market that is already heavily genericized by larger competitors, it seems unlikely that albuterol will drive significant sales for the company. Given the lack of success, Amphastar has had generating revenue from their pipeline over the last three years, we believe investors should not rely on the pipeline to bail them out of the threats to their commercial products in the coming years.

B. Amphastar was Beaten to the Punch on Generic Forteo (Teriparatide) by Two Juggernaut Competitors - Teva and Apotex

Amphastar has been planning to launch a generic of Eli Lilly's blockbuster osteoporosis drug Forteo for several years. AMPH's development of the product was delayed by multiple CRLs, and the company plans to resubmit to the FDA in 2024.

To our AMP-015 ANDA filing, teriparatide, and the CRL received in June, we anticipate filing our response in the fourth quarter this year." - Q2 '22 Earnings Call In terms of teriparatide, we have received a minor complete response letter, and we anticipate responding to this in the second quarter." - Q1 '24 Earnings Call

In the meantime, Teva and Apotex each announced approvals for generic Teriparatide in November 2023. Expectations for AMPH's Teriparatide product are high: consensus has it generating probability-adjusted sales of $35mm in 2024 and over $70mm in 2025. We don't know what exact sales this product will generate, but Black Mamba thinks these estimates will be wrong by a very wide margin, given the earlier entries from massive competitors.

Black Mamba Estimates, Visible Alpha

C. AMP-018 is Likely Victoza (Liraglutide) with Teva First to Market and Viatris and Lupin Targeting Launches

Amphastar's biggest pipeline drug by market opportunity is AMP-018 with over $2bn of IQVIA sales. At the JPM Conference in January 2024, the company unveiled that the drug was a GLP-1 product and the company plans to file for approval in 2024.

Black Mamba proposes Novo Nordisk's Victoza (liraglutide) as the identity of AMP-018.

Amphastar filed a Drug Master File (DMF) with the FDA in 2019 for liraglutide, which to our understanding allows them to create the API for the drug in-house. We specifically note that just weeks earlier, AMPH filed a DMF for teriparatide, which is a disclosed pipeline product of Amphastar.

FDA DMF Database, Black Mamba Analysis

According to Novo Nordisk, the compound patents for Victoza (liraglutide) expired in 2023. Viatris (formed from Mylan and Pfizer) and Teva can both launch in June 2024, per legal settlements with Novo.

NVO Filings

In fact, Teva announced on June 24, 2024, the launch of their generic version of Victoza, confirming their entry.

Teva Press Release

Viatris is also expecting to launch liraglutide, and per the R&D event in March 2024, the expectations are for a 2024 launch.

VTRS Presentation

Additionally, Lupin is expecting to launch a competitive product for liraglutide in the next few years, too.

Lupin Transcript

If this GLP-1 drug is liraglutide, we expect Amphastar to compete with these massive players. Amphastar has not yet submitted their product for approval; Teva is now marketing the first generic, with Viatris and Lupin likely coming to market in the near to medium term.

While consensus does not yet have explicit estimates for AMP-018 because it is not even filed yet, we think the true opportunity will be underwhelming given the competition and AMPH's late entry.

Risks to the Thesis

Gaining FDA approval for complex generic injectable drugs is difficult and can result in delays before a drug finally makes it to market. In the case of glucagon and epinephrine, the competitors could take longer to reach approval than we expect, thereby allowing Amphastar to benefit from low competition for longer.

As we have previously mentioned, Pfizer could take more time to stabilize inventory and shipping times for the products that compete directly with Amphastar.

Amphastar's AMP-002 drug has been stuck in FDA regulatory limbo. As the company describes in its presentations, the drug is past its GDUFA date (Q2 '23) with no pending requests from the agency. If this drug is approved, it could help offset the revenue declines we believe are likely in glucagon, epinephrine, and the Pfizer shortage products.

If no private label competitor emerges for Primatene MIST, AMPH could maintain its strong competitive position in this product.

Conclusion

Simply put, our research has uncovered obvious competitive threats up and down Amphastar's product portfolio. Importantly, these competitive threats are in the product lines that Amphastar has historically named as some of their highest margin categories (glucagon, epinephrine, and Primatene MIST). As these competitive headwinds play out and these products become a smaller portion of overall sales, we expect both sales and gross margins to disappoint, resulting in material downside to Amphastar's shares. The following is a build-up to a 2025 valuation. We apply a lower multiple to our estimate of Primatene MIST's contribution to EBITDA to account for the fact that this product may see substantial competitive pressure in 2026 and beyond due to the patent expiry.

Black Mamba Estimates

We think the market is severely unprepared for the likely revenue declines in several of the major products at Amphastar. Gross margins are near all-time highs due to contributions from glucagon, epinephrine and Primatene MIST. As those sales decline, so too should consolidate margins.

We see 50%+ downside to the stock today as these catalysts unfold and competitors bust the non-competitive markets that Amphastar is benefiting from today.