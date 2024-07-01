strickke

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) is a utility company that primarily provides natural gas services to customers in rural Washington and Oregon. The company also provides water utility services in Idaho, Arizona, and Texas:

As is the case with many utility companies that do not provide electricity services, Northwest Natural Holding is frequently overlooked by the market. After all, many investors believe that electric utilities have much greater growth potential. Indeed, there could be a case for that if generative artificial intelligence ever takes off on the scale that some analysts project. Scientific American recently stated that artificial intelligence alone could use more electricity than some countries by 2027. However, we should not completely ignore natural gas and water utilities like Northwest Natural Holding. This is especially true in northern states because natural gas is much more efficient at heating or cooking than electricity. This results in it being cheaper to use for these purposes. Therefore, it will always be the energy of choice for residential and business customers in those areas. In most cases, there is only one supplier of natural gas. Thus, people migrating to those areas will almost certainly become customers of the company and drive its forward growth.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed Northwest Natural Holding in late December 2023. The equity market since that time has generally been pretty strong, and natural gas prices have increased. However, the utility sector as a whole has been weak due partly to the fact that utility companies are frequently treated as bond proxies by the market. As a result, we might not expect Northwest Natural to have delivered a strong performance since that time. This is an assumption that was proven correct, as shares of the company are down 7.67% since my previous article was published:

We can see that the company underperformed both the S&P 500 Index (SP500) and the U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) by quite a lot. This is almost certainly going to reduce the appeal of this company among potential investors. However, the share price decline has had the positive effect of boosting the company's dividend yield. Northwest Natural Holding boasts a 5.40% dividend yield right now, which makes it one of the few companies (in any sector) that currently has a higher dividend yield than an ordinary money market fund. As the common stock has a much higher potential to deliver capital gains than any money market fund, that prospect may entice some investors whose primary goals revolve around the generation of income.

Investors in this company did better over the period than the price performance alone would suggest. Northwest Natural Holding's high yield offset some, but not all, of the share price decline, and investors in the company ultimately only lost 5.30% when the dividend is taken into consideration:

This is still nothing to write home about, though, as the company did hand its investors a loss during a six-month period that was generally pretty good for most other things in the market. While some utility investors might be willing to accept a certain amount of underperformance in exchange for a high yield, it is still doubtful that they would be willing to accept a loss over the course of half a year.

As six months have passed since we last discussed this company, let us revisit it and our general thesis surrounding it. The important things that we want to see are whether or not it still makes sense to be invested in this company, how its financial situation has been evolving, and whether or not the share price dip could present a possible opportunity.

About Northwest Natural Holding Company

As mentioned in the introduction, Northwest Natural Holding is a utility holding company that provides natural gas services to customers in Oregon and Washington state along with water service to customers in the Pacific Northwest, Texas, and Arizona. According to the company's website:

Northwest Natural Holding Company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for over 165 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company, NW Natural Renewables Holdings, NW Natural Water Company, and other business interests. We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and the energy transition, and taking care of our employees and communities. NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.0 million people in more than 140 communities through 800,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural owns and operates 21 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon. NW Natural Water provides water distribution and wastewater services throughout the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Arizona. NW Natural Water currently serves approximately 180,000 people through about 74,000 connections and provides operation and maintenance services to an additional 20,000 connections.

We can immediately see that the natural gas utility company is far larger than any of the company's other operations, at least in customer count. It is also much larger in terms of revenue, as 95% of the company's full-year 2023 operating revenue came from that single business segment:

Northwest Natural

This did not change much in the first quarter of 2024. The company's first-quarter earnings press release states that the natural gas utility alone accounted for $417.864 million in revenue against a consolidated total of $433.470 million. That means that the company's natural gas utility alone accounted for 96.40% of its first-quarter revenue. Thus, we can basically treat the company much as a pure-play natural gas utility, as the other segments do not have much impact on the company's overall performance.

Due to its natural gas focus, the company's financial performance will probably be weaker over the next two or three quarters than we saw in the first quarter of 2024. This is in line with historical patterns, as we can see here:

Seeking Alpha

This chart shows the company's consolidated quarterly revenue for every quarter going back to the second half of 2021. As we can see, the company's first-quarter revenue during any given year tends to be substantially better than it is during the second or third quarter. In most cases, the fourth-quarter revenue is weaker than the first-quarter numbers, but it is not nearly as low as what the company sees during the summer months. This simply comes from the fact that natural gas consumption decreases when it is hot out and people are not running the furnaces in their homes.

Businesses, in contrast, will frequently use natural gas throughout the year. The U.S. Energy Information Administration states:

Industry uses natural gas for many purposes, including as a feedstock (raw material) to make products and generate electricity. … Natural gas is one of the primary sources of energy in U.S. commercial buildings. Some consumers in the commercial sector also use natural gas as a fuel to generate electricity and in combined heat and power systems.

The takeaway here is that businesses do not use natural gas solely for heating, so they will continue to consume some throughout the year. However, they still do not use as much during the second and third quarters as they consume during the winter months due to the lower need for space heating. This is nice because it does allow Northwest Natural Holding to generate some revenue during the summer months. The majority of the company's active utility accounts are residential, though:

Northwest Natural

Residential customers are highly unlikely to have heavy natural gas consumption during the summer months. There are certainly some households that use natural gas stoves and water heaters, but that is pretty much all of the consumption that residential households will have during the summer months. Thus, the high proportion of residential households in the company's business mix does mean that its revenue will fluctuate somewhat more than a natural gas supplier that is very business or industrial-heavy.

With that said, there are a few advantages to the majority of the company's natural gas profits coming from the residential sector. One major one is that it is not especially hurt by the trend towards remote work. After all, this trend results in less natural gas consumption by office buildings and other commercial customers. If these buildings are empty during the day, it is only necessary to keep the heat high enough to prevent the pipes from freezing. That is a much lower level than is needed for the comfort of most humans. In contrast, if people are at home all day working, they might be inclined to keep their homes heated to a higher temperature than they would if they were away all day in the office. Thus, remote work results in a situation where commercial consumption of natural gas declines but residential consumption of natural gas increases. This appears to benefit Northwest Natural Holding given its customer mix.

In my previous article on Northwest Natural Holding, I pointed out that the Pacific Northwest could experience a warmer-than-normal winter in 2024 and that would negatively affect the company. From the previous article:

The biggest risk here is that an unusually warm winter could reduce the need for heating compared to more normal conditions. As Northwest Natural Holding's cash flows do depend on the amount of natural gas that its customers consume, warm weather that results in lower consumption of natural gas would have an adverse effect. This was the situation that we saw last year as many utilities specifically stated the warm weather as a reason for poor performance. … This could suggest that the Pacific Northwest may be warmer than normal this winter, especially with the warmer-than-normal Pacific Ocean. That naturally could cause Northwest Natural Holding's financial performance over the twelve months to be adversely affected by low natural gas demand. This might explain why the stock price has been underperforming the broader utility sector.

It turns out that my prediction was correct. The company specifically pointed out that warmer-than-normal winter temperatures had a negative impact on its first-quarter performance (bold text):

Natural gas distribution segment net income decreased $6.2 million (or $0.28 per share) reflecting higher operating expenses. Margin increased $0.5 million primarily due to the amortization of deferrals and customer growth which among other miscellaneous items contributed $5.5 million. Partially offsetting these items was a $3.5 million reduction in margin due to warmer comparative weather and the effects of customers not covered by the weather normalization mechanism. Weather was 9% warmer than average in the first quarter of 2024, compared with 5% colder than average weather in the first quarter of 2023.

Thus, if it was not for the weather, the company's revenue would have come in somewhat stronger than what the company actually experienced during the most recent quarter. Fortunately, that may be a one-time problem, as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration currently predicts that the upcoming winter will be colder than average in the Pacific Northwest area where Northwest Natural Holding Company operates. Granted, it is difficult to make weather forecasts six to nine months out, but the fact that this is being driven by ocean temperatures does give the forecast a certain amount of credibility. If this prediction proves to be correct, Northwest Natural Holdings should have a bit of a revenue boost later on this year and into early next year. That does provide a bit of a tailwind for the stock price going forward.

Financial Considerations

As I stated in the previous article on Northwest Natural Holding Company:

It is always important that we investigate the way that a company finances its operations before making an investment in it. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. This is usually accomplished by issuing new debt and using the proceeds to repay the existing debt since very few companies have sufficient cash to completely pay off their debt as it matures. That process can cause a company's interest expense to increase following the rollover, depending on the conditions in the market.

In the previous article, we saw that Northwest Natural's interest expenses have been increasing over the past several quarters due to rising interest rates. This appears to have moderated a bit in recent quarters though, as shown here:

Seeking Alpha

We can certainly see a very steep increase from the first quarter of 2022 until the final quarter of last year. The company's interest expenses almost doubled over that period. However, the first quarter of 2024 actually saw a $2.3 million decline in total interest expenses and the trend over the past year has been stabilizing. Overall, it appears that the growth in the company's interest expenses has moderated to the point where it is pretty reliably paying $19 million to $21 million in interest per quarter. That is still a very substantial increase over the level that it was paying coming out of the pandemic, but it is no longer exhibiting rapid growth in interest expenses, either. While this will serve as a drag on the company's net income that it did not have a few years ago, it seems that it is more predictable now, which allows for better forward earnings projections.

One reason for this is that the company's borrowing activity appears to have decreased. We can see this by looking at the company's total and net debt at the end of the past several quarters:

Seeking Alpha

Note how the company's debt went up from $1.396.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021 to $1.5585 billion at the end of the same quarter in the following year. The company's debt then increased another roughly $207.1 million over the next year. However, it has actually declined a bit over the past six months. This is exactly what the Federal Reserve was attempting to accomplish by raising interest rates in 2022 and 2023. Basically, it was trying to get companies to slow down their borrowing because it is getting ever more expensive to borrow.

It is uncertain whether or not the company will actually be able to continue to hold back on its debt issuance that we have seen over the past six months. It is planning $415 million in capital expenditures in 2024, which is a higher than historical level:

Northwest Natural Holding

The company will have to finance this spending somehow, and that probably means that it will need to issue more debt at some point. The company only has $182.2 million in cash and accounts receivable, so it is obviously not going to fund these expenditures internally. The company did not state in its earnings report how it intends to fund this increase in capital expenditures, but a slide from its June 2024 investor presentation suggests that tapping existing lines of credit is one option that is being considered:

Northwest Natural Holding

Thus, we might see the company's interest expenses begin to climb again during the summer months as it undertakes utility work from these substantial capital expenditures.

In my previous article on Northwest Natural Holding Company, I stated:

One metric that we can use to evaluate the company's financial structure is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This ratio tells us the degree to which the company is depending on debt to finance its operations as opposed to its own funds. If this ratio is significantly higher than its peers, then it could be a sign that it is more reliant on debt than may be prudent. That would represent a risk that we should consider before investing in a company.

As of March 31, 2024, Northwest Natural Holding Company has a net debt of $1.6770 billion against shareholders' equity of $1.3434 billion. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25 right now, which is actually a bit better than the 1.32 that it had the last time that we discussed it. This is nice to see, especially in today's monetary environment, where money actually costs something. Here is how Northwest Natural Holding Company compares to its peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Ratio Northwest Natural Holding Company 1.25 New Jersey Resources (NJR) 1.48 NiSource Inc. (NI) 1.31 Atmos Energy (ATO) 0.60 Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) 1.45 Spire Inc. (SR) 1.32 Click to enlarge

With the notable exception of Atmos Energy, Northwest Natural Holding Company has a lower proportion of debt financing its operations than any of its natural gas utility peers. This is a good sign, as it strongly suggests that the company is not overly reliant on debt to finance its operations. As such, we probably do not need to worry too much about its debt load right now. This company is not excessively leveraged.

Dividend Analysis

As I stated previously:

One of the biggest reasons why investors purchase utilities like Northwest Natural Holding is that they tend to have higher dividend yields than stocks in many other sectors. This is due to their relatively low growth rates. The low growth rate has induced the company to pay out a significant portion of its profits to the shareholders in order to provide a return to investors, and the low growth rate has prompted the market to assign lower multiples to the company than we might find in some other sectors. Thus, the dividend is a fairly high percentage of the company's stock price.

Northwest Natural Holding currently boasts a 5.40% dividend yield, which is far above the 1.33% current yield of the S&P 500 Index. The iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve-month trailing distribution yield of 2.47%, so Northwest Natural Holding beats the aggregate utility sector by quite a lot as well.

The company's yield is a lot higher than it was the last time that we discussed the company, which is entirely due to its poor share price performance. The company kept its quarterly dividend flat at $0.48750 per share, which is the same level that it has had since the third quarter of last year:

Seeking Alpha

This company has been far less aggressive about raising its distribution than many other utilities, so that could be a problem for many investors. After all, we want our incomes to be rising in the face of today's high inflation.

It appears as though Northwest Natural Holding Company is having no difficulty maintaining its dividend. For the trailing twelve-month period, the company reported an operating cash flow of $228.1 million but it only paid out $68.6 million in dividends. Thus, it generated more than enough cash to cover its dividend and still has money left over for other purposes. We should not need to worry about the company's ability to maintain its payments.

Valuation

Northwest Natural Holding has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. Here is how that compares to the company's peers:

Company Forward P/E Ratio Northwest Natural Holding Company 15.87 New Jersey Resources 14.54 NiSource Inc. 16.85 Atmos Energy 17.36 Southwest Gas Holdings 20.88 Spire Inc. 14.05 Click to enlarge

Northwest Natural Holding appears to have a reasonable valuation relative to its peers. There does not appear to be any real opportunity to pick up an undervalued company here, especially when we consider that Northwest Natural's earnings may be under some pressure this year. The company reduced its earnings guidance in the first quarter conference call, and pointed out that a significant proportion of its capital spending this year will be on rapidly depreciating assets. This will cause the company's depreciation expenses to rise and put downward pressure on its net income over the coming few quarters.

A few of the company's peers, meanwhile, are expecting to experience earnings growth over the same period. That explains the higher ratios that some peer companies have compared to Northwest Natural Holding.

With that said, the increase in depreciation expenses should not adversely impact the company's operating cash flow. However, utility stocks tend to trade on earnings rather than cash flow.

Overall, the company looks fairly valued at best.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Northwest Natural Holding is a very high-yielding natural gas utility that is frequently overlooked by the market. The company offers a very attractive yield for income investors that came about because of its very poor performance relative to the market and sector average over the past several months. Unfortunately, there does not appear to be any real near-term catalyst for the stock price, and the company looks fairly valued. It may not be a horrible play if all you are after is the high yield, but the stock price is likely to struggle for at least the next six months.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.