DKosig

If I were tasked to make a list of the top five most valuable or important traits that helped to determine investment success, certainly on that list would be patience. Unfortunately, we live in an era where people expect results immediately. And when they don't get them, they get discouraged and look elsewhere for opportunities. But from my own experience of investing over the last 16 years, patience is very much a virtue that often bears fruit. That is exactly what I think investors in Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) need at this point in time.

The fact of the matter is that Crown Castle is a company undergoing significant change. Management has been very open regarding some of these changes, though it is also clear that we only have part of the picture today. Unfortunately, market participants seem to be too focused on generally depressing results that the company has announced as of late. This shows declining revenue, profits, and cash flows, all across the board. When you think about the quality of the institution, however, not only on an absolute basis but relative to similar firms as well, and you look at how shares are priced, it's difficult not to be bullish. Although it will require additional patience, I do believe that those who are bullish about the business will be handsomely rewarded in the future.

Looking through the bad

The last article that I wrote about Crown Castle in was published in March of this year. At that time, I made the claim that shares of the company should comfortably outperform the broader market moving forward. Unfortunately, that Since then, shares are actually down 4.9% at a time when the S&P 500 is up by 4.9%. In some cases, share price performance can be chalked up to random fluctuations. But in this case, the market has been reacting to some negative results posted by management.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As an example, we need only look at financial performance covering the most recent quarter, which would be the first quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. My prior article about the business covered all recent timeframes leading up to that point. During the first quarter, the company generated revenue of $1.64 billion. This was actually down from the $1.77 billion generated the same time one year earlier. There were a few different factors behind this decline. First, services and other related revenue managed to drop from $149 million to $53 million. This is a secondary part of the company, really only focused on providing customers with things like site development services and installation services.

The core operations of the company involve its site rental activities. During the quarter, revenue associated with these operations dropped from $1.62 billion to $1.59 billion. Digging deeper, the company did see a modest decline of about 1.2% when it came to towers site rental revenue. This type of sales dropped from $1.08 billion to just under $1.07 billion. Management attributed this mostly to a decline in prepaid rent amortization and revenue increases under contractual cash escalators. The bigger drop came from the fiber side of things, with fiber site rental revenue falling by 4.2% from $543 million to $520 million. This was driven by a $44 million reduction in site rental revenue caused by cancellation payments during the prior year from Sprint after it merged with T-Mobile US (TMUS) and as T-Mobile US looks for ways to cut costs and optimize its assets.

With the drop in sales also came a fall in profits. Net income for the company fell from $418 million to $311 million. All other profitability metrics followed suit. Operating cash flow declined from $606 million to $599 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a drop from $900 million to $810 million. FFO, or funds from operations, fell from $835 million to $742 million, while an adjusted figure for this fell from $828 million to $749 million. Lastly, EBITDA for the company dipped from $1.10 billion to $1.04 billion.

As disappointing as this is, investors should not be surprised. For starters, management was very open some time ago about the impact that the Sprint cancellations would have on the business. In addition to this, management has been pushing through some operational changes aimed at preparing the company for the long haul. In 2023, management initiated a restructuring plan aimed at optimizing assets. In the firm's latest quarterly report, management said that they expect to realize $105 million this year in the form of labor and facility cost savings compared to what the company saw in 2023. This will be offset to some extent by a $40 million reduction in services and other gross margin because of a discontinuation of installment services.

Of course, this plan does change from time to time as new data comes out. On June 11th, for instance, management implemented some operational changes and updated their outlook for the 2024 fiscal year. You see, the part of the company that has truly underperformed has been on the fiber side, which includes its small cell operations. In fact, as I wrote about previously, the company has implemented a strategic review regarding these assets, with that review being pushed by activist investors. But as that progresses, management is doing what it can to improve operations.

Crown Castle

For starters, the newest update involves the revelation that changes, both delay-caused ones and changes in contracts with existing clients, will result in a reduction of between 3,000 and 5,000 new revenue generating small cell nodes this year. That, combined with a reduction in new leasing activity associated with these changes, will result in revenue that is about $15 million lower than previously anticipated. There are other changes as well, changes that will ultimately reduce capital expenditures this year by between $275 million and $325 million. Associated with these reductions will also come the cutting of more than 10% of the company's staff that will ultimately save around $100 million in annualized run rate costs, with $60 million of those costs impacting the company's bottom line this year. With these changes in mind, you can see some guidance provided by management as shown in the image above.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above you can see midpoint estimates, as provided by management, when it comes to the firm’s major cash flow and profit metrics for this year relative to what the company achieved last year. The only one that management did not provide an estimate for was adjusted operating cash flow. I estimated what it might be for this year based on the projected decline in EBITDA.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking these estimates, as well as historical figures for 2023, I was able to value the company as shown in the chart above. As you can see, shares of the business are more expensive on a forward basis. But even if we compare those forward estimates to the historical results of two similar firms, as shown in the table below, Crown Castle comes in cheaper than its peers. In fact, in the subsequent chart, you can see how much upside the stock would have if the firm were to trade at the multiples of the cheapest of these two peers. That chart also shows how much upside would exist if the company were to trade at the average of the multiples of those same companies. On the low side, we seem to have upside potential of only about 7.1%. But in the other three instances shown in the chart, we are looking at upside of between 25.2% and 51.9%.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Crown Castle 12.7 15.6 American Tower (AMT) 18.2 21.0 SBA Communications (SBAC) 13.6 20.6 Click to enlarge

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Even though Crown Castle is experiencing some pain from a revenue, profit, and cash flow perspective, the company is, in many ways, superior to its rivals. In the first chart below, you can see the net leverage ratio of not only Crown Castle, but also of the two companies that I'm comparing it to. Leverage for our candidate is lower than it is for either of these other firms. In the subsequent chart, you can also see the return on equity and return on assets for all three businesses. On a return on asset basis, Crown Castle does fit in the middle of the group. However, when it comes to return on equity, there is no doubt that our candidate is superior to its rivals.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

I know that these can be trying times, especially for those who are not as patient as I am. Having said that, this is a company that I have a high amount of faith in. The firm is going through some big changes and those changes could take some additional time. At some point, management is likely to come out with some major change. And when it does, I suspect that the end result would be a road that would be paved that would take investors to strong value creation. Given these facts, and all of the other data that I looked at throughout this article, I am confident that the ‘strong buy’ rating I assigned the stock will ultimately turn out to be correct.