Zoom Video: Inflection Point (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 01, 2024
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Zoom Video Communications has experienced slowing revenue growth post-pandemic, with only 3% growth in Q1'25.
  • The company has improved its operating income profile through cost reductions, and the launch of new products like Zoom AI Companion makes the platform more attractive for enterprise customers.
  • Despite challenges with retention and specifically, the net dollar expansion rate, Zoom Video's profitability and valuation have improved, leading to a stock rating upgrade.

Late evening video conference with colleagues

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has suffered slowing growth in its revenues ever since the end of the pandemic in 2021. In the most recent quarter, Q1’25, the video-conferencing platform generated only 3% top-line growth rate, a rate so small that some investors

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZM, CRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

