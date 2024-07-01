Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I believe the ongoing struggles FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has faced are mainly centered around their competitive operating efficiency, as exemplified by the U.S. Postal Service's decision to expand United Parcel Service (UPS) as their primary air cargo provider in April 2024.

For years, FedEx has faced challenges in sustaining their operations, especially in securing mutually beneficial terms to extend their contract with USPS. USPS was FedEx Express’s largest customer, paying them roughly $1.7 billion in the fiscal year of 2023. This was a big loss to FedEx. However, I think the turnaround is starting to take shape.

FedEx has begun introducing cost-cutting measures under their DRIVE savings program, which contributed to a 14% increase in net income for the fiscal Q3 ending February 2024. So far, these cost cutting measures have proven to be successful in not only reducing costs but also making them more lean and efficient, as revenue has increased from $21.7 billion last quarter to $22.1 billion beating expectations by $41.14 million.

Assuming this turnaround has legs, I think the stock has upside. With this, I am a strong buy on shares. If FedEx can continue to execute their cost-cutting strategies effectively and stabilize their revenue streams, the current valuation presents a compelling entry point for investors looking for potential upside in a market where FedEx has historically been undervalued relative to their performance improvements​.

Background​​

FedEx has faced significant operational inefficiencies that have contributed to their lagging performance compared to competitors like UPS. These inefficiencies stem from various structural and strategic challenges, such as the underperformance of FedEx's Express segment. For the fiscal year ending May 31, 2024, the Express unit's operating margin stood at a meager 1.9%, lower than the 20% margin achieved by the Freight unit and the 13% margin of the Ground segment​​.

Another factor is the declining revenue across key segments. For the previous fiscal Q3 of 2024, the company reported a 2% year-over-year decline in total revenue, dropping from $22.2 billion to $21.7 billion​​. The Express segment alone saw a 2% decrease in revenue due to lower volumes and fewer fees for fuel and surcharges. However, as I mentioned above, revenue has begun to turn around for FedEx in this most recent quarter.

The loss of their contract with the USPS to UPS​​, which accounted for roughly $1.7 billion in revenue, reflects their operational inefficiencies and inability to sustain their customer relations. USPS needed an option to lower their costs and a longer reach with more areas where FedEx has evidently been underperforming​​​​. The new contract with UPS is described as "mutually beneficial" and complements their "unique, reliable and efficient integrated network," according to UPS CEO Carol Tomé​​.

FedEx, for their part, announced in a post:

The elimination of structural costs currently in place to support postal service volume will be addressed and, in conjunction with our DRIVE efforts, FedEx profitability will improve in FY25 and beyond.

Earnings Recap

FedEx's recent earnings report has delivered results that exceeded market expectations, leading to a significant boost in their stock price. FedEx reported a non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $5.41, which beat analyst estimates by $0.04. The company also boasted a revenue of $22.1 billion, which surpassed expectations by $40 million​​. Importantly, this performance marks a year-over-year revenue increase of 0.9%.

The company's operating income for 4Q was $1.87 billion on an adjusted basis, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Not only did FedEx beat expectations but this is also an increase from $1.77 billion a year ago. This improvement in operating income was driven by decreased structural costs from FedEx's DRIVE initiatives, increased yield, and reduced self-insurance costs​​. The Ground segment, in particular, showed better performance because of growth in commercial volume and effective cost management.

FedEx also announced plans to repurchase $2.5 billion of their common stock, including $1.0 billion during the first fiscal quarter. They also approved an increase in the annual dividend rate by 10% to $5.52 per share​​. Since reporting earnings on June 25th, FedEx shares have increased by nearly 17%.

All of this sounds good. I believe this shows a company pulling off a multi-prong turnaround in both revenue, operating income, and delivering more capital back to shareholders. It appears to be a triple win.

Chief Customer Officer, Brie Carere, is optimistic for the coming year. During the company’s recent earnings call, she stated:

Looking ahead, in fiscal year 2025, we expect the demand environment to moderately improve as we move through the year. Currently, we expect US domestic parcel and LTL volumes to continue to improve with the year-over-year increase growing as the year progresses. International air cargo demand from Asia accelerated in early May and is stronger versus previous expectations. We expect year-over-year growth to be driven by e-commerce and low inventory levels. Shippers are facing tightened capacity both in air and sea freight services. Red Sea disruptions have further exacerbated shipper challenges from Asia to Europe. These conditions should bring strength to the overall air freight yields from Asia. -Q4 Call.

While FedEx has been struggling, their future looks much better.

Valuation

Over the past three months, FedEx has recorded only 4 upward EPS revisions and 19 downward revenue revisions, which indicate market analysts' pretty bearish outlook for the company’s earnings power​​. This conservative position has resulted in forward estimates that may understate the company's performance.

With these conservative revisions, FedEx's valuation metrics suggest the stock is undervalued relative to their sector. The company’s forward Non-GAAP P/E ratio stands at 14.44, compared to the sector median of 18.65, representing a -22.60% discount​​. This discrepancy indicates that even with muted EPS estimates, there is still room for growth.

The company's EPS growth rate (FWD) is projected to be 17.42%​​, and is expected to compound at 13.90% over the next 3-5 year CAGR horizon. I like this a lot (on top of the share buybacks the company is committing to).

If FedEx's valuation were to converge with the sector median forward P/E, this would imply a significant upside potential. Given the current forward P/E of 14.44 and the sector median of 18.65, the stock could see an upside of approximately 29.16% if revalued at the sector median​​. The company’s forward EPS growth on both the short and medium term horizons is projected to beat the sector median. This is after analysts downgraded estimates for more conservative growth. I think this is a great setup.

Risks

Economic indicators point to decreased growth in the demand for U.S. freight, further exacerbating the industry's challenges. Factors such as a capacity glut in U.S. highways, driven by an increase in registered Class 8 vehicles from 1.47 million in February 2020 to 1.7 million by April 2023, have diluted the impact of any gains in freight demand. This oversupply has softened the market and weakened freight rates, creating a tough environment for logistics companies​​ including FedEx.

The National Truckload Index, which measures average national truckload spot rates, fell to $1.49 per mile last year, while operating costs for trucking companies had risen by over 30 cents per mile, not including fuel costs​​ (as of June 24th, spot rates have gone up to $2.32 for a seven-day average).

FedEx has not been immune to these industry-wide issues, which have weighed heavily on their earlier financial results. The company's freight segment has struggled to maintain profitability amid declining volumes and lower rates. The broader economic context, marked by slow manufacturing growth and fluctuating retail sales, has also played a role in the sluggish performance of the freight market​​. The Transportation Services Index (TSI) data reflects this, showing that freight transportation services have not regained their pre-recession growth rates and continue to lag behind the overall economy's growth​​.

FedEx has also been affected by the growing dominance of Amazon in the delivery market, whose expansion in logistics has increased competition and shifted significant volumes away from traditional carriers like FedEx. In 2023, Amazon was estimated to have delivered 5.9 billion packages, surpassing both UPS and FedEx​​​​.

There are also other factors that can hinder any prospect for the company’s performance.

In 2023, there were wage disparity and labor issues within FedEx Ground. Former contractors have cited a 30% to 40% turnover among drivers in the past 18 months. This problem was exacerbated by the wage differences compared to UPS drivers, who, under a new Teamsters union contract, could earn higher wages and benefits. This made it challenging for FedEx to attract and retain qualified drivers.

However, these risks can be managed, in my opinion.

As the logistics industry consolidates, FedEx stands to benefit by streamlining their operations and leveraging their expansive network more effectively. This phase is expected to reduce competitive fragmentation, and allow FedEx to capitalize on their scale and scope. In recent years, FedEx has launched several initiatives to enhance their operational efficiency and reduce costs. For instance, the expansion of the Mojix inventory tracking platform enables FedEx to reduce aircraft downtime by swiftly locating and delivering necessary parts for repairs, thereby maintaining operational agility and minimizing costs​​.

FedEx has also been focusing on their advanced data capabilities to drive efficiency and innovation. The establishment of the FedEx Innovation Lab in 2023 aims to leverage advanced technology and data-driven insights and build smart logistics solutions and digital capabilities.

FedEx Dataworks, another project, combines the company's digital and physical networks to create a scalable platform of interconnected data, insights, and information. This platform captures real-time data on every package, enhancing supply chain visibility and predictability by integrating advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning.

These are the types of things only logistics providers at scale can do, which means they are highly competitive not only against other large logistics providers, but also against small ones as well. It's why I am optimistic the company can thrive in this environment. It's why I feel optimistic that a turnaround has begun.

Bottom Line

FedEx has faced numerous challenges in recent years, including operational inefficiencies, a competitive freight market, and the growing dominance of Amazon in the delivery sector. However, the company has taken steps to address these issues for a potential turnaround. The introduction of the DRIVE cost-cutting initiative aims to save $4 billion by 2025 $6 billion by 2027. FedEx has also invested in advanced technology and data analytics to drive efficiency and innovation​​​​.

The recent earnings report reflects these efforts starting to bear fruit​​. The favorable guidance for fiscal 2025, combined with plans for significant stock repurchases and dividend increases, further boosts my confidence​​. Despite previous downward revisions, the company’s forward P/E ratio remains below the sector median, which suggests substantial upside potential as turnaround (I believe) occurs. With this, I place FedEx as a strong buy.