AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The last time I wrote about FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX), I argued how the company’s initiatives such as One FedEx and the presence of an activist hedge fund may not be enough to offset the pressure on the company’s volumes caused by a challenging macro environment. I had a SELL rating on the stock.

Since the article was published in July 2023, the stock has gained 21.3%, marginally underperforming the S&P 500, which gained 22.7% during the same period.

In this article, I dissect the company’s Q4 numbers and investigate how the company’s cost-cutting initiative, DRIVE, has been progressing. I also evaluate the implications of the company’s decision to explore strategic alternatives for its Freight business.

A Snapshot of FDX’s Q4 Report

FDX ended the year on a high, beating on both the top and bottom lines. Q4 revenues of 22.1 billion were up 0.8% y/y and beat analyst estimates by $41.1 million. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $5.41, jumping 9.5% y/y and beating analyst estimates by $0.04. Operating income and operating margins both improved y/y, coming in at $1.87 billion and 8.5% respectively, as the company’s cost-saving initiative dubbed DRIVE started taking shape.

For the full year, while revenues were down 2.8% y/y, coming in at $87.7 billion, non-GAAP EPS grew at an impressive rate of 19% y/y, coming in at $17.80. Both operating income and operating margins, once again, showed significant improvements, with the former registering a growth of 16.2% y/y and the latter improving by 110 bps.

It is, however, the guidance, especially the EPS, that impressed the street. While management forecasts a low-to-mid single-digit growth for revenues, non-GAAP EPS is expected to come in between $20 and $22, with the mid-point of this guidance coming in above consensus street estimates of $20.75. Management also expects permanent cost savings of $2.2 billion for FY25 courtesy of the DRIVE initiative. The company also expects to undertake repurchases amounting to $2.5 billion, $1.0 billion of which is expected to occur during Q1, and reiterated the 10% increase in its dividend.

Strategic Evaluation of Freight Business Makes Sense Only If End Result is a Spinoff

One of the highlights of FDX’s Q4 report was the management’s major announcement that they were “conducting an assessment of the role of FedEx Freight in our portfolio structure and potential steps to further unlock sustainable shareholder value.” This announcement is on the back of the completion of the company’s One FedEx consolidation, whereby Express, Ground, and Services segments were consolidated into one unit, FedEx Express Corp.

The One FedEx initiative was undertaken by the management to make it more efficient and also to reduce overlapping costs, which should facilitate the company’s DRIVE initiative. It would also allow the company to better manage the Network 2.0 initiative, which is aimed at streamlining operations by combining the company’s Express and Ground networks in the U.S. and Canada. Management, during the earnings call, announced that the transition in Canada is expected to complete in the first half of FY25, before “picking up the pace into FY26.” In my last article on FDX, I raised my concerns about the difficulties combining the networks in the US, especially given the hybrid models adopted by the company in some of the locations. As such, I am still not convinced that the management would smoothly complete the Network 2.0 initiative in the US. Having said that, the initiative does seem to be on track for now.

One of the consequences of the One FedEx initiative is that the Freight business now becomes a stand-alone company. And it makes sense, in my opinion, to explore strategic alternatives for the business. First, the segment is the largest operator in the less-than-truckload (LTL) sector. Second, the operating margins of this segment, in the last five years, have been growing at a CAGR of 13.2%, according to data from LSEG Workspace (formerly Refinitiv) significantly outperforming the other segments, with the operating margins at Express growing at a CAGR of 4.8% and that of Ground growing at a CAGR of 9.9%. As such, it makes sense for the management to either spin off Freight or take advantage of the optimism surrounding the LTL market and initiate a sale of the segment. However, since the segment has a market share of about 15 to 20%, with the second-placed Dominion lagging at around 10%, an asset sale doesn’t make sense.

Furthermore, the LTL market in the US, according to a report by Research and Markets, is estimated to be at $105 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $125.8 billion by 2029, which translates to a CAGR of 3.8%. While the growth rate is not particularly astounding, given FDX Freight’s dominance in this market, it does suggest that there is potential for the segment to grow and gain even more market share. As such, an asset sale is not warranted, in my opinion.

A spinoff, on the other hand, would be more tempting. XPO, for instance, commands a market cap of $12 billion and is up 22% YTD. Old Dominion, although it has had a bad year, down 12.3% YTD, still commands a market cap of $37.6 billion. Analysts are forecasting a market cap of $50 billion for FedEx Freight should it get spun off, not an unreasonable estimate in my opinion, given its category leadership. As such a spin-off would bring a huge windfall for shareholders, and they could also continue to “enjoy” the positives of the DRIVE initiative, should it materialize at the parent company, as well as continue to be a part of the growth of the LTL segment. Finally, I also believe that a spin-off would allow Freight to focus its resources on gaining market share and boosting margins more efficiently, and it also allows the parent company to have a better focus on its DRIVE and Network 2.0 initiatives. Taken together, the strategy evaluation of the Freight business would become a success, in my opinion, as long as the result is a spinoff.

DRIVE Execution On Track as Pressure on Volumes Not as Bad as Feared

The last time I wrote about FDX, I was skeptical about the extent to which, the DRIVE initiative, which is the company’s cost-cutting plans, would offset the pressure on the volumes as a result of the challenging macroeconomic environment. As FY24 ends, that appears to not be the case, at least based on the Q4 report. For instance, in the fourth quarter, while the company did not see an increase in demand, there was evidence of volume stabilization across segments, along with a “modest yield improvement.” More specifically, in Q4, y/y declines in volumes continued to moderate in the US. International export volumes, on the other hand, registered a y/y growth of 8% in the quarter. And in FY25, the company expects more of the same, with US domestic parcel and LTL volumes expected to improve.

Moreover, the company is seeing a pick-up in e-commerce, both in the domestic and international markets. According to Statista, global e-commerce sales are expected to hit $6.3 trillion in 2024, which would imply a y/y growth of 9.4%. And in the US, retail e-commerce sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2029. This should help boost the volumes of FDX. Of course, the macro environment is expected to remain challenging in the near term, but the uptick in e-commerce suggests that FDX’s volumes may not be as bad as I anticipated earlier.

At the same time, the company has hit its FY24 cost-cutting target of $1.8 billion in FY24 at a structural level, with the company able to cut $500 million in costs from air network & international, $550 million from G&A, and $750 million from surface network. I did raise my concern that the source of these cost cuts was unclear during this time last year. At the time these targets were announced, the DRIVE was a show-me story. And I have to admit, the company has delivered on its targets with clarity, which makes me optimistic about the initiative and the company’s ability to execute it.

Valuation

Forward P/E Approach Price Target $310 Projected Forward P/E Multiple 14.1x Projected FY25 EPS $22.00 Click to enlarge

Source: LSEG Workspace (formerly Refinitiv), Author’s Calculations & FDX Q4FY24 Press Release

The company, as I mentioned earlier, now sees adjusted FY25 EPS to come in between $20.00 and $22.00. Given that the company is expected to generate $2.2 billion in cost savings through the DRIVE program, which is higher than what the company did in FY24, I have assumed the high-end of the company’s guidance, $22.00, for my calculations.

The company, according to LSEG Workspace (formerly Refinitiv), currently trades at a forward P/E of 14.1x, which is close to its historical 10-year median forward P/E multiple of 13.7x. However, it is trading cheaper compared to its peers UPS (15.4x) and XPO (24.8x). Its current multiple is below the industry median of 16.7x. Although its cost-saving initiatives have become successful, which warrants a higher multiple, there are also several question marks surrounding the company such as what the consequences would be once its contract with the US Postal Service expires and what sort of strategy the company would initiate concerning its Freight business. Taking things together, I have assumed a forward P/E multiple of 14.1x for my calculations.

A forward P/E of 14.1x and an FY25 EPS of $22 results in a price target of $310, which suggests a limited upside of 3.4% at current levels.

The limited upside cannot be surprising given that the stock gained 15.5% in a single session following its earnings release. Furthermore, as mentioned earlier, there are still question marks surrounding the future. As such, in my opinion, it is better to wait for a better entry opportunity in the stock.

Having said that, a year ago, I had a SELL rating on the stock. Given that the company has performed better than I expected and given that there are quite a few positives to look forward to in the coming months, I am upgrading my rating on the stock to a HOLD.

Risk Factors

The main risk factor associated with FDX is the degree of uncertainty related to issues, which I touched upon earlier. First of all, management expects the headwinds from the expiration of the contract with the US postal services to begin from Q2, and while management expects the expiration of the costs associated with the contract to boost margins, it is not certain whether that would be the case. Furthermore, there is no clarity on how long these headwinds will last.

Then, as mentioned earlier, there is the Freight business, whose future is being evaluated. While there are talks of a spinoff/sale of the segment, management did not want to disclose any additional information about the company’s plans. Once again, there is uncertainty surrounding what management meant by “unlocking shareholder value,” through the strategic evaluation of the Freight business.

Concluding Thoughts

FDX had a strong end to the year, as the company delivered on its cost-cutting initiative DRIVE. The company beat on both the top- and bottom-lines in Q4, and also provided an upbeat guidance. At the same time, the company also announced that it was exploring strategic alternatives for its Freight business, which would be a positive for shareholders if the end-result is a spinoff. The One FedEx program has been completed, which should drive further efficiency in the company’s operations.

I continue to remain sceptical about the company’s Network 2.0 initiative in the US, and there are uncertainties surrounding the impact surrounding its contract expiration with US Postal Services. From a valuation perspective, given the more than 15% jump seen in the stock post its earnings release, there is limited upside at current levels. But I have no hesitation to admit that I was wrong about the company’s ability to execute. As such, I am upgrading my rating on the stock to a HOLD, and I am of the opinion that any meaningful pullback would be a sign for investors to consider the company as an investment opportunity.