andresr

It is not the strongest of the species that survives, not the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is the most adaptable to change. - Charles Darwin

While there is some debate about whether the quote above was really from Charles Darwin or just a paraphrase of his ideas, there is a lot of truth to the value of adaptability. Perhaps no other economist explained the value of "waves of creative destruction" better than Joseph Schumpeter, which gives companies a significant incentive to disrupt themselves before a competitor does, and for this, continuous innovation is a must.

Right now one of the biggest disruption risks for many companies, including Omnicom (NYSE:OMC), is being delivered by generative AI. Fortune recently reported there has been a massive increase in GenAI discussions during earnings calls with managements expecting a massive technological shift. Omnicom is among those companies talking about generative AI, as it is clear it will have an oversized impact on its industry. The company is taking a positive view, seeing the technology providing more benefits than risk of substitution, but we are not fully convinced. In any case, we are going to update our thesis with the most recent financial results and Omnicom's GenAI strategy. We last wrote about the company a little over a year ago, downgrading it to a "Hold" rating, as we saw shares fully valued. It appears to have been the right call, as shares have delivered a total return of only about 1.4%, massively underperforming the S&P 500 index (SPY), which has since delivered a total return over 32%.

Flywheel Acquisition

One easy tactic to avoid disruption is to buyout one of the innovative startups posing a challenge. This worked well for Meta (META) when it realized that Instagram was growing at warp speed and could eventually be a threat. Similarly, Google (GOOGL) realized video was going to become increasingly important on the Internet. While they first attempted a "build it" strategy with Google Videos, eventually they realized it would be easier to buyout YouTube. Even Blockbuster had the opportunity to purchase Netflix (NFLX), but they passed with disastrous consequences for the company.

For Omnicom, startups addressing e-commerce and digital media marketing are an increasing threat. To its credit, the company made what looks like a smart acquisition with the Flywheel purchase. While the $835 million net cash purchase price looks relatively expensive, it still makes strategic sense for the company. For perspective, Omnicom is currently trading with a Price/Sales ratio of about 1.2x, while the acquisition was closer to a 3x multiple. CEO John Wren explained the thinking behind the acquisition in a press release in which he stated, “E-commerce sales worldwide are set to increase by 50%, reaching about $7 trillion dollars by 2025. The acquisition of Flywheel significantly broadens our reach and influence in the rapidly expanding digital commerce and retail media sectors, two of the fastest-growing parts of the industry".

Flywheel is therefore expected to enhance Omnicom's growth profile, and the company is guiding for the acquisition to be accretive to diluted EPS by Q4 2024 and thereafter. It helps that most of the acquisition is being financed at a relatively low interest rate in Euros. Some synergies are also expected from the combination of Flywheel with Omnicom's existing audience & behavioral data platform. This enhanced business should enable brands to sell more goods, more efficiently, across leading global digital marketplaces such as Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Kroger (KR), and Alibaba (BABA). It will allow clients to automate, optimize, and measure their digital media spend across these marketplaces.

Omnicom Investor Presentation

The GenAI Challenge

In our opinion the most interesting part of the most recent earnings call came during the Q&A session of the call when an analyst asked whether generative AI would help or hurt the company. While it is clear that it can automate some of the tasks that Omnicom's employees used to do manually, many fear that it is getting so good that at some point their customers could bypass the company and use it directly themselves.

CEO John Wren has a good point that if everyone asks the large-language model the same question, eventually all marketing campaigns will look and feel the same. He argues that a talented creative is still needed to guide the tool, using it to perhaps brainstorm or iterate over ideas more quickly, but retaining creative control of the final deliverable. While that is probably true at the moment, we are not fully convinced it will not change in a few years. Another weakness we see is that the company is currently partnering with companies like Alphabet and Shutterstock (SSTK) to use their generative AI tools in Omnicom's workflow. While this is considerably less expensive than developing specialized large language models (LLMs) in-house, it means the company has little differentiation compared to competitors and even its own customers testing the technology. In any case, below we include the CEO's response to the benefits and risks that generative AI presents:

[...] The single largest benefit of generative AI as we're using it is it makes it simpler for highly creative people to come up with different executions, different applications of their ideas across many different mediums and using the specific Omni data that we have and Flywheel commerce data to help understand where the consumer is and the messaging that we have to create in order to reach that consumer. So as this goes forward, automation affects every single part of the business, AI will affect every single part of the business and the programs and the things that we're doing are to take that on board to evaluate and shift up as a market leader and even in advance of testing things that are available or hopefully will become commercially available at some point in the future. I guess if there's a downside to it, it's a lot of the things that in the past might have been done manually and somebody got paid to do that execution work, which was typically pretty boring and repetitive, that gets eliminated. So you're not seeking to hire those level people to do that level of job and therefore get reimbursed at a profit for them. But what you are doing is, you're able to come up with better, cleaner, sharper ideas, which can either succeed fast or fail fast. And all that at the end of the day, benefits the client and makes the ROI on a marketing dollar spent greater. And that's where I think the contribution of generative AI is going to come in. And it's been my experience over my career, the more clarity I can bring to a client and explaining what the ROI is on the next dollar of marketing he's going to spend or she's going to spend means that we probably are going to benefit from that in servicing in some fashion. So philosophically, and there's a lot of moving pieces that are going on all the time and have been for quite a while now. But pretty intensely, adjusting to and exploiting where we can, those the things that generative AI does. But Paolo, who we've met before in previous calls, I think is really the guy that I depend upon, among others on this, and he works very closely with all of our suppliers and vendors. Paolo? Paolo Yuvienco Yeah. Sure. Hi, Michael. So look, I think you've heard us talk about this in the past that we really believe that generative AI strictly is going to empower our people and really give them super powers for the skills that they already have. I think we look at it through the lens of a maturity model with respect to how they are executing their tasks. In the recent past, generative AI has really just been a tool. Today, it's more of an assistant or co-pilot, if you will. And really, tomorrow, it becomes a true partner, whether it be a creative partner, a strategic partner, planning partner for every one of our employees. So that is effectively how we're approaching it and how we're building it into Omni to provide that partner for everyone.

Financials

We liked Omnicom better when it was priced like a "melting ice-cube" investment, as we thought the company had potential to keep growing even if at a modest rate. As the company has demonstrated that mid-single digit revenue growth is possible, shares have re-rated higher and motivated us to move to a "Hold" rating.

Despite a challenging environment, Omnicom managed to deliver organic revenue growth of 4% in the first quarter, with particularly strong growth in advertising and media. Other business segments showed negative performance, including Public Relations and Branding & Retail Commerce.

Omnicom Investor Presentation

While the Flywheel acquisition was not cheap, at least it was financed at attractive rates given the current environment. The company managed to raise €600 million maturing in March 2032 at a 3.7% interest rate. This increased the total outstanding debt to roughly $6.3 billion, although net debt is significantly lower thanks to cash equivalents and short-term investments of approximately $3.2 billion. The company has managed to maintain a strong operating margin, and mentioned some initiatives like real estate rationalization during the last earnings call. Small improvements to the operating margin, combined with significant share repurchases, have resulted in meaningful earnings per share growth.

Data by YCharts

Peers

Omnicom and its competitor Publicis Groupe SA (OTCQX:PGPEF) are trading with similar forward EV/EBITDA ratios, while WPP plc (WPP) and the Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) have meaningfully lower multiples.

Seeking Alpha

We believe the premium is warranted, as Omnicom and Publicis are expected to deliver higher revenue growth and better free cash flow margins.

Seeking Alpha

Balance Sheet

Even after paying for the Flywheel acquisition, Omnicom's balance sheet remains in excellent shape. Its net debt to EBITDA ratio is only 1.3x, it has a well-laddered maturity schedule, and it managed to issue debt at remarkably low rates. For example, its senior notes maturing in July 2027, which are denominated in Euros, carry an interest rate of less than 1%. More recently, it managed to issue €600 million at a rate below 4% to finance the Flywheel acquisition.

Omnicom Investor Presentation

Shareholder Returns

Omnicom can be interesting to dividend investors, as it currently has a yield above 3%. We were more interested when it was above 4% and Treasuries were lower compared to current rates. Still, if share repurchases are considered, total shareholder returns are not insignificant, and typically above 6%. The company has been aggressively buying back shares, even if recently moderated repurchases due to the Flywheel acquisition.

Data by YCharts

Over time this has resulted in an impressive reduction in shares outstanding, which has significantly contributed to earnings per share growth.

Data by YCharts

Future Outlook

The company is guiding for fiscal year 2024 EBITDA margin to be close to flat with 2023. As a result earnings per share are probably going to depend on revenue growth and repurchases. Assuming a mid-single-digit revenue growth for the year, and a buyback yield of 2% to 3%, we think the best case the company deliver high-single-digit EPS growth.

Now, looking further ahead it becomes considerably more difficult to assess the future potential of the business. We do worry that while generative AI will probably reduce costs for the company and generate efficiencies, longer-term it could improve to the point that customers can use the tools themselves to create their marketing and advertising assets. We see a lot of promise with the Flywheel acquisition, and it should benefit from network effects and continued e-commerce growth. Still, putting everything together we do believe risks and uncertainty have increased.

Valuation

Most valuation metrics are very close to their ten-year averages, including its EV/EBITDA multiple which is almost identical to the historical average. The Price/Sales multiple is slightly higher, but the Price/Earnings ratio is actually lower as margins have improved. Overall we do not think shares are expensive, but neither do we think they are currently a very attractive opportunity. Especially when taking into consideration the risk that generative AI poses to the future of the business.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Even though the valuation appears reasonable, advertising and marketing companies have a history of significant draw-downs in their share prices during recessions, as customers preferable cutting these expenses before laying off employees or other more painful measures. As can be seen in the graph below, Omnicom has had bigger draw-downs compared to the S&P 500 index during most recessions, with the exception of the global financial crisis where it was almost identical. With the economy showing signs of weakening, this is probably not the best time to start a position. In any case, we are even more worried about the potential disruption generative AI could bring in a few years.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

After reviewing the most recent financial results and studying the Flywheel acquisition, we are maintaining our "Hold" rating. Shares currently appear reasonably valued, even if we see increased risks down the road from potential disruption from generative AI. For the time being the company reports generative AI helping more than hindering its business, but if the technology continues its rapid advance this balance could quickly change to the company's detriment. Still, there are some reasons for cautious optimism, including the Flywheel acquisition. It was certainly not cheap, but at least it was financed at attractive rates and positions the company well to meaningfully profit from e-commerce's growth.