higyou/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and Investment thesis

Since my first article on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) here on SA at the beginning of this year (Nvidia: Diving Deep Into Its Technological Supremacy) the company and its stock have gone through several changes. First, the company proved to investors that demand for its AI accelerators is real and lasting, which resulted in a significantly increasing valuation multiple. That time I stated that a 100% increase in share price is my base case scenario for 2024, now we’re already at +142%.

In my next article (Nvidia Q4: This is just the beginning) on the company covering FY24 Q4 earnings I’ve made the following conclusion: “The recent earnings print and some other important developments since then have confirmed my thesis, with my bull-case valuation scenario slowly turning into my base-case one.” My bull case at the beginning of 2024 called for a share price of $198, which is still 60% from current levels, but I am increasingly convinced that it is coming within reach. Based on my current analysis, my base-case scenario calls for a $170 share price for the end of 2024 with risks skewed to the upside.

In the following analysis, I want to present my main arguments for this, which include:

The ramp of Blackwell GPUs, especially the GB200 NVL72 rack-scale architecture in H2 delivering significant performance increase in inferencing workloads.

Ramping of Spectrum-X, which opens the door for Nvidia towards the $18 billion datacenter Ethernet switching market, where revenues rose almost 70% yoy in the 200/400 GbE segment, typically used in AI datacenter networking.

Reaccelerating revenues in China with the H20, L20 and L2 product lineup

Increasing importance of sovereign AI, where nations utilize their own infrastructure and data more efficiently with the help of generative AI.

Gradually increasing software revenues

Taking all things together I believe there is still significant upside for fundamentals compared to current analyst estimates, which could support further increase in the share price in the second half of the year. However, this could happen at a more moderate pace than in the first half as the valuation of shares has gotten a bit ahead of itself in my opinion.

Another record quarter as new growth drivers line up

Nvidia continued to deliver record quarterly revenues in the FY25 Q1 quarter, driven by continued strong demand for its Hopper GPU platform. Datacenter revenues made up 86.6% of total sales in the quarter, dominating other segments to an even greater extent. Total sales came in at $26 billion, beating the company’s previously set guidance by $2 billion. Analysts’ estimates are usually anchored by the outlook of management, which resulted this time in a revenue consensus of $24.6 billion. This has been surpassed by little more than 5%, which shows that topline growth figures are becoming more and more predictable:

Seeking Alpha

In my experience, management of high growth companies usually tries to leave a ~5% safety buffer when announcing guidance for the next quarter to leave comfortable room for a beat. I believe this applies to Nvidia as well, as the past two quarters tend to resemble this tendency. So, I think the best possible guess for next quarter’s (FY25 Q2) revenues should be adding 5% to the recently announced guidance of $28 billion, which would result in revenues of $29.4 billion. This shows that topline growth could continue at the ~$4 billion quarterly rate in FY25 Q2 meaning that fears of reaching peak revenues are overblown.

In addition, as long as supply constraints exist, it will be much harder forecasting revenues on the short run as these bottlenecks distort the true revenue generating ability of the company. However, I believe this will have a beneficial effect over the medium term, because if demand for Nvidia’s GPUs is met only gradually there is a lower chance for revenues suddenly felling off a cliff. This way it will be easier to detect possible turning points in the market without being too late.

Currently, the main question regarding fundamentals is how long this explosive growth could last, and what will happen to sales afterwards. Besides Jensen Huang saying that demand for H200 and the upcoming Blackwell architectures will exceed supply well into calendar year 2025 there are many other indications in my opinion that the strong topline growth dynamic won’t falter over the upcoming quarters.

Introducing the Blackwell ecosystem

Nvidia officially announced its new Blackwell platform on its 2024 GTC conference back in March. The company claimed that the new generation of its GPUs will have significant performance advantages compared to its previous architectures, especially in the case of inferencing workloads (30x performance compared to H100 GPU-equivalent). For the first sight, I found this quite surprising as there has been no improvement in process nodes, the company based its Blackwell chips on the same 4nm TSMC manufacturing technology.

A detailed piece from semianalysis confirmed that performance improvements of the new Blackwell GPUs have been mostly the result of increased silicon area rather than performance improvements on a single chip. There are 208 billion transistors in the new Blackwell GPU as it is made of two distinct dies connected to each other compared to the single-die solution of the Hopper chip family. So, increasing the computational capacity by increasing the size of the hardware doesn’t seem a great improvement for the first sight.

However, there were some other key aspects, which Nvidia’s engineers managed to tweak successfully, which resulted in the new industry-leading benchmark for AI training and inference. The most important one has been the utilization of parallelism at a much higher levels than before, which could be the key success factor for the Nvidia GB200 NVL72 rack-scale system. The system, which is actually one giant GPU and could cost around $3 million consists of 36 Grace Blackwell Superchips (2 Blackwell GPUs and 1 Grace CPU each). These are connected through the NVLink-Chip-to-Chip interface, which provides applications coherent access to a unified memory speeding up computational tasks to a significant extent. Compared to the previous NVLink network in the case of H100 and H200 chips, which connected 8 GPUs, this is a significantly larger ecosystem enabling better performance. So, the real trick this time has been the connection between GPUs and not the GPU itself. The latter one will come with the introduction of the Rubin GPU family, which will feature TSMC’s 3nm technology.

Finally, another little trick that Nvidia used to increase the performance of its new chip family has been the introduction of FP4 precision for its Blackwell GPUs, a new generation of Tensor Cores. Tensor Cores enable mixed precision computing, where developers can use lower computational performance for lower precision tasks, thereby sparing capacity for other tasks. In practice, this can significantly reduce the time needed for developing a deep learning model.

In case of the Hopper GPU family, Nvidia introduced support for the FP8 datatype, which has been extended to the lower-precision FP4 datatype for the new Blackwell GPU family. This kind of micro-scaling enables for groups of elements within tensors to have different scaling factors, which leads to much higher throughput supporting the 4x training and 30x inference performance Nvidia has claimed for its new chip family. AMD will use the FP4 and FP6 datatypes first in its MI350 Series products, which will enter the market in 2025, so Nvidia has the first mover advantage on this front as well.

I believe these features will grant a strong start for Nvidia’s GB200 NVL72 rack-scale system ramping in Q3 and ensure continued strong demand for the company’s AI accelerators for the upcoming quarters. As AI workloads gradually shift from training to inferencing and AI models become increasingly complex, systems that can handle computation intensive real-time inference will become increasingly valuable. The GB200 NVL72 is currently the leading example for this.

Networking revenue nearing second inflection point

Nvidia had a perfectly timed acquisition in 2019, where it acquired Mellanox for $6.9 billion. The company has been the main supplier of InfiniBand based networking equipment, which has been designed to connect server, storage, and networking devices in high-performance computing environments. Currently, this technology is the leading solution for connecting AI servers and serves as the basis of Nvidia’s networking revenue. Despite q/q stagnation resulting from supply chain bottlenecks networking revenues reached $3.2 billion in the most recent quarter, making up 14% of datacenter revenues. Based on the company’s earnings call, these bottlenecks will ease over the Q2 quarter, resulting in further growing InfiniBand revenues.

However, the real game changer on this front has been the introduction of the Spectrum-X ethernet networking platform, which caters to ethernet-only datacenters where the InfiniBand standard doesn’t get adapted. This opens a previously untapped market for Nvidia. The Ethernet switch market had a size of $44 billion in 2023, with the datacenter segment making up 41.5% of it. The segment of the highest performance switches (200/400GbE) typically used in high-performance computing environments grew almost 70% yoy making up the half of the total datacenter Ethernet switching market. This is the segment Nvidia targets with a size of roughly $9 billion in annual sales in 2023 growing 70% yoy. Based on the strong demand for AI accelerators, this dynamic should continue into 2024 and beyond, resulting in a new growth driver for Nvidia’s networking business.

The recently introduced Quantum-X800 InfiniBand and Spectrum-X800 switches with 800Gb/s throughput bring AI datacenter networking to the next level, making Nvidia is well-positioned to capture a significant portion of the networking market.

Chinese market recovering amid strong competition

Another catalyst for Nvidia’s topline growth over the upcoming quarters will be the recovering of its Chinese market. Traditionally, it has accounted for ~20% of total sales until the U.S. introduced restrictions on chip exports to the country. Nvidia came up with a solution and tweaked its GPUs to satisfy government criteria resulting in the H20, L20, and L2 GPU line up. These GPUs began to ramp recently, which is visible in the company’s sales figures for the region:

Created by author based on company filings

Revenues from China reached $2.5 billion for the FY25 Q1 quarter, which has been a +28% qoq improvement after the steep fall just a quarter before. This shows that Nvidia’s datacenter GPUs for the Chinese market began to gain traction. However, it’s important to note at this point that the Chinese market is characterized by stiff competition. Huawei’s Ascend 910B chips, which aren’t influenced by government performance restrictions are a popular choice among Chinese customers, especially that using homemade chips is strongly encouraged by the Chinese government. However, it seems Huawei faces production bottlenecks partly resulting from U.S. restrictions on exporting chip making equipment to China. This could favor Nvidia on the short run.

According to Reuters, Nvidia had to cut the prices of its China-specific chips recently and is selling them now for approximately the same price as Huawei its chips. This ranges somewhere between $12-$15k, which is approximately half the price of H100 GPUs the company sells in other countries. As production costs of Nvidia’s China-specific GPUs could be even higher than of the H100 GPUs due to higher memory capacity, this will lead to decreasing margins overall. So, on the one hand, Nvidia could add several billions in revenues from recovering its sales in China, but on the other hand, this will result in more muted growth in additional earnings. All in all, I believe increasing China sales could extend the streak of massive topline beats, meanwhile dampening gross margins to some extent. This could be one reason that Nvidia guided for gross margin of 74.8% for the upcoming quarter after printing 78.4% in the most recent one.

Other growth drivers

Beside the growth drivers mentioned above, there are other important ones as well, which will have an important impact on Nvidia’s growth. First, there is the opportunity resulting from sovereign AI, which encompasses a nation’s ability to utilize AI technologies. There are several countries who already began to build their own supercomputers enabling them to utilize their national data more efficiently. This could be a market worth tens of billions of dollars in the close future, in my opinion.

Second, Nvidia tries to diversify its revenue stream from purely hardware to hardware and software. Software revenues consist mostly of the DGX Cloud platform and the Nvidia AI Enterprise platform, and reached an annualized revenue run rate of $1 billion in the FY24 quarter. Although this doesn’t seem significant for the first sight, these are recurring revenues for the long run less affected by competitive forces.

Third, it’s the million-dollar question what portion of datacenter CPUs will be displaced by GPUs over the upcoming years to utilize the energy efficiency provided by accelerated computing. Hyperscalers seem to extend the useful lives of their CPUs recently, but this can’t go on forever. The decisions must be made whether to make a substantial change in server equipment. Any comments, or trends that point into this direction could be a further catalyst for Nvidia, and bad news for AMD (AMD) and Intel (INTC).

Based on the above, I believe that Nvidia is only at the beginning of its major AI growth wave as there are several new fronts where sales are starting to ramp only in the second half of this year. Further positive surprises to top and bottom-line estimates should decrease richer valuation multiples in my opinion making shares investable at current levels.

Risk factors

Before going on to valuation, it’s important to look at key risk factors, which are worth following when investing in Nvidia shares. Increasing competitive threats should be monitored closely like Huawei in China, AMD and Intel in other parts of the world, or the self-developed chips from hyperscalers. As long as the market for datacenter GPUs is characterized by supply chain bottlenecks, there is not much to worry about, these competitive threats will gain more importance afterwards. I believe Nvidia’s proprietary programming model for its GPUs, CUDA is an important tool to fend off these threats, but even in this case it will be hard to maintain double the price tag of competing products.

Another important risk factor worth monitoring closely is the political situation between China and Taiwan. If there would be an escalation in tensions between the two countries, which would impact semiconductor production in Taiwan, it could significantly disrupt the supply to China of Nvidia. TSMC, Taiwan’s key chip supplier for Nvidia, is working on opening new factories elsewhere in the world, but this will take several years.

Finally, another risk factor for Nvidia is further potential restrictions on chip exports to other countries, especially China. It seems that the H20, L20 and L2 GPU product lineup began to ship successfully, but the risk remains that tensions between the U.S. and China escalate further.

Valuation suggests more upside

I have updated my valuation framework compared to my latest article on the company, which is presented below:

Created by author based on own estimates

In this framework, I accept the estimate of AMD’s Lisa Su, that the datacenter accelerator market will reach a size of ~$400 billion for 2027. Looking at Nvidia’s datacenter revenues in recent quarters, the accelerator market is on its way to easily exceed the $100 billion threshold this year, so current trends are convincing. In my framework, I calculate with a gradually decreasing market share for Nvidia (80% market share for 2027) as competing products gain traction, which will also pressure margins to some extent in my opinion. For simplicity, in case of other revenues, I calculate with a 10% CAGR over the forecast horizon. Finally, for the end of 2024 I assume a forward P/E ratio of 40, which is below the current level 45.7, but still elevated compared to the market in general. I believe Nvidia’s strong growth prospects justify this multiple, which I assume will gradually decrease over the forecast horizon.

Based on my estimates, I set the 2024 year-end price target for Nvidia at $170 per share resulting from the combination of 2025 expected EPS of $4.24 and a forward P/E multiple of 40 for the end of 2024. Current analyst estimates call for an EPS of 3.58 for 2025 (FY 2026), so I am more optimistic on this front. Compared to the actual share price, my target of $170 would result in a 37% increase in the second half of the year.

Based on this, I believe that it’s worth to hold on to Nvidia shares for the time being or accumulate new ones when there is a slight pullback. As earnings growth gradually decreases and the multiple attached to Nvidia’s share price compresses over the years, I expect gains to be more muted than in 2023 or 2024. However, based on the number of positive catalysts, it can’t be ruled out that fundamentals will experience material upward revisions, which could lead to outsized gains once again. However, this should be balanced by the risk factors mentioned in the previous section.