Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) designs and manufactures factory-built homes. Based on reported wholesale shipments, it is one of the largest manufacturers of manufactured homes in the US. For FY2024, CVCO’s net revenue fell due to a decline in its factory-built housing segment, which reported lower sales volume and selling prices. Profitability margins also contracted slightly due to increasing SG&A expenses as a percentage of net revenue and contracting gross profit margins.

In 2023, the US manufactured housing industry's annual shipments decreased due to a rising interest rate environment. The current interest rate environment is looking uncertain as well due to persistent inflation. Therefore, this uncertainty is expected to create headwinds for CVCO in the short term.

Additionally, the US is facing housing affordability issues as a median-income household can no longer afford a median-priced home. This might potentially be beneficial for CVCO as it provides factory-built housing, which is considered one of the most affordable forms of unsubsidized home ownership. However, given CVCO’s uncertain outlook and a lack of margin of safety in its current share price, I recommend a hold rating for now.

Historical Financial Analysis

CVCO has been experiencing some fluctuations in terms of net revenue growth. In 2022, net revenue reported was approximately $1.627 billion. In 2023, net revenue increased to $2.142 billion. This growth was driven by both its factory-built housing and financial services segments. The factory-built housing segment reported year-over-year growth of 33%, while the financial services segment increased by 3.4%. The growth seen in the factory-built housing segment was attributed to higher home selling prices and sales volume. Additionally, the Solitaire Homes acquisition also contributed to this growth, contributing $28.3 million.

However, in 2024, net revenue fell to $1.794 billion. The decline reported in 2024 was mainly due to a decrease in its factory-built housing segment revenue. For the year, this segment reported a year-over-year decrease of 17.1%. The decline in factory-built housing segment revenue was due to lower sales volume and selling prices. On a brighter note, its financial services segment revenue increased 6.7% year-over-year but was totally offset by the decline reported in its factory-built housing segment.

Moving onto margins, 2024’s figures showed modest contraction across all three of them. Its consolidated gross profit margin contracted from 25.90% to 23.79%. This contraction was driven by both its factory-built housing and financial service segments gross profit declines. For its factory-built housing segment, the gross profit decline was due to lower home sales prices and fewer units sold. Factory-built housing gross profit margin contracted by 2.1% to 23.2%. For its financial service segments, gross profit margin contracted 7.1% to 35.8%.

Regarding SG&A as a percentage of net revenue, it increased to 13.82% from 2023’s 12.06%. As a result of contracting gross profit margin and increasing SG&A as a percentage of net revenue, its income from operation margin contracted from 13.84% to 9.98%. Additionally, its net income margin contracted from 11.24% to 8.80%.

Revenue Segment

CVCO is one of the largest manufacturers of factory-built houses in the U.S., providing quality and affordable housing solutions, including HUD-Code homes, modular homes, multi-family/commercial building and vacation cabins. CVCO also offers home loan financing solutions and insurance policies. Homes sold can be further segregated into wholesale and retail. Wholesale homes are sold to independent distributors, builders, communities, and developers. Retails are sold directly to consumers by CVCO’s retail stores. Wholesale prices typically consist of the cost of home and shipping from factory to site, while retail prices include additional retail markup.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Analysis

For its most recent 4Q24 results, CVCO reported net revenue of approximately $420.18 million, down 11.8% from 4Q23’s $476.38 million. For the quarter, financial services segment revenue increased 6.4% but was offset by the decrease in the factory-built housing segment. Factory-built housing segment revenue fell 12.6% year-over-year and was mainly attributed to lower sales volume. For the quarter, the number of factory-built homes sold fell 12% year-over-year. On the other hand, the net factory-built housing revenue per home sold remained robust, as the year-over-year decrease was a modest 0.7%.

Regarding margins, CVCO’s consolidated gross profit margin decreased 1.7% to 23.6% for the quarter. The contraction in consolidated gross profit margin was due to contractions in both its reportable segments’ gross profit margins.

For the factory-built housing segment, gross profit fell because of the lower sales volume. Its gross profit margin contracted from 24.4% to 22.4% in 4Q24. In the financial services segment, although gross profit increased by 4.7% as a result of having more insurance policies in force and fewer weather-related events, gross profit margin contracted by 0.7%.

For the quarter, CVCO’s income from operation margin contracted from 11.39% to 8.95%. This contraction was due to a lower gross profit margin, as discussed, and also a higher SG&A as a percentage of net revenue. In 4Q23, SG&A as a percentage of net revenue was 13.93%. In 2024, this percentage expanded to 14.62%. As a result, CVCO’s net income margin contracted from 9.94% to 8.08%. Its diluted EPS fell from $5.39 to $4.03.

The Manufactured Housing Trend

From 2009 to 2022, the US manufactured housing industry's annual shipments have been consistently growing. In 2009, there were approximately 50,000 units, but by 2022, it had increased to 113,000 units. This represents a percentage change of approximately 126%.

In 2021 and 2022, the number of manufactured homes broke the 100,000 unit threshold for the first time since 2007. 2021 reported 106,000, while 2022 reported 113,000. The driver behind this growth in manufactured housing was due to pent-up demand, rising housing prices, and low interest rates. As a result, they drove higher interest and demand for manufactured housing.

However, in 2023, it reported a decline to 89,000 units, which represents a drop of approximately 21%. For context, the average number of manufactured homes completed between 2018 and 2020 was approximately 95,200, which is higher than 2023’s reported figures.

The main driver behind the decline in 2023 was due to a rising interest rate environment. According to Fannie Mae, the interest rate started to increase in March 2022 and continued into 2023. Looking at the chart, 2023’s first-half total number of manufactured homes reported was only 44,000. Over the past six years, this is the lowest number of units completed for any half-year. This data shows that the rising interest rate environment is creating headwinds in the manufactured home industry as well. As stated, 2023’s figure has fallen below the 100,000 unit threshold that was achieved in the past two years.

Current Interest Rate Environment

The Fed’s reluctance to ease monetary policy continues to stall the housing market, keeping homebuyers frustrated as they deal with persistently high housing costs. Despite inflation data having cooled to 2.7% in the past few months, the Fed would need more confidence that it would return to its 2% goal before they would start reducing the interest rate. Until this happens, mortgage rates are unlikely to cool significantly. Even though there have been certain improvements since the November mortgage rate plunge, it is still considerably high, averaging around 7%.

Despite the higher mortgage rates, CVCO has been seeing an increase in quarter-to-quarter backlogs. Even though a stronger easing of the mortgage rate would have helped to facilitate this recovery, the growing backlog is showing that buyers are adjusting to the higher rates, which have led to improvements in orders.

On June 12, 2024, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged, and they projected only one rate reduction for 2024. The reason behind keeping rates unchanged is to combat the current sticky inflation. Before this, the market expects more than one rate cut in 2024. However, due to persistent inflation, these rate-cut expectations are quickly dissipating.

Therefore, looking ahead, if inflation were to remain elevated or sticky, I believe the interest rate will also remain unchanged, which will have an impact on the mortgage rate and CVCO's outlook. Given the current uncertain outlook on inflation and the direction of the interest rate, I anticipate these to create a slight headwind for CVCO in the short term. In the longer term, if inflation comes under control and the interest rate comes down, it will stimulate the housing market, which will benefit CVCO.

Unaffordable Housing

Based on the following chart, since August 2022, a median-income household can no longer afford a median-priced home in the US. As of April 2024, the gap has been widening, and the median list price has increased to approximately $439,337, while what a median-income household can afford has fallen to approximately $370,611.

Given the current affordability situation, this is where factory-built homes come into play. For context, CVCO is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the US. Factory-built homes have certain advantages over site-built homes, and one of them is their affordability advantage. Factory-built homes are considered one of the most affordable forms of unsubsidized home ownership. In addition, zoning regulations are starting to loosen in response to concerns about affordability.

According to CVCO, the average retail price of a factory-built home is approximately $108,000, whereas a site-built home averages $365,000. At $108,000, it is well below what a median-income household can afford. Apart from the pricing advantage, CVCO also offers factory-built homes that are of high quality and innovative design. Examples include HUD-Code homes, modular home, park model, and multi-family/commercial. For context, CVCO is one of the largest U.S. HUD builders, bolstering 31 production lines.

Relative Valuation Model

Author Relative Valuation

In my relative valuation model, I will be comparing CVCO against its peers in terms of growth outlook and profitability margins. For growth outlook comparison, I will be comparing in terms of forward revenue growth rate, as it is a forward-looking metric. For profitability margins, I will be comparing their EBITDA margin TTM and net income margin TTM. These comparisons will give us an idea of the performance and strength of their core business activities. For context, CVCO operates in the homebuilding industry.

In terms of growth outlook, CVCO underperformed its peers, as it reported a forward revenue growth rate of -1.74% while its peers’ median is -1.28%. Although peers’ median is better, it is in negative territory as well. When compared individually, CVCO is not the one with the worst outlook, as LEGH reported -8.25%. SKY is also reporting a negative forward revenue growth rate of -1.28%. Overall, the industry’s outlook is not looking great.

In terms of profitability margins, CVCO underperformed in both metrics. Firstly, its EBITDA margin TTM of 10.91% is lower than peers’ median of 20.40%. Secondly, its net income margin TTM of 8.79% is also lower than peers’ median of 16.67%.

Currently, CVCO has a forward P/E ratio of 17.29x, which is higher than peers’ median of 15.34x. Given CVCO's underperformance in both growth outlook and profitability margins, I argue that its P/E should not be trading above its peers’ median. Therefore, I will be adjusting my 2026 target P/E for CVCO downward to 15x. By having a lower P/E than its peers, it better reflects CVCO’s underperformance against them.

For 2026, the market revenue estimate for CVCO is approximately $2.03 billion, while EPS is $22.80 per share. According to management in CVCO's most recent 10K, the company will keep focusing on maximising efficiencies by achieving a balance between workforce size and production levels against the demand for its product offerings. This, in turn, will lead to margin improvements moving forward. Therefore, given CVCO’s commitment to maximising efficiencies as well as my forward-looking analysis as discussed, they justify the market’s estimates. By applying my adjusted target P/E to CVCO’s 2026 EPS, my 2026 target price for CVCO is $342.

Risk and Conclusion

As discussed, interest rates have an impact on the housing market. When the Fed raises its benchmark rate, it increases the cost of owning a new home. This in turn reduces housing demand as the number of buyers decreases. If inflation were to start cooling, it might prompt the Fed to begin their rate-cut measures. Lower interest rates will lead to lower mortgage rates, which in turn will drive demand for new homes as the number of potential buyers who can afford or are willing to buy a new home increases. In such a scenario, it might bolster CVCO’s growth outlook, leading to share price appreciation.

CVCO faced modest headwinds in FY2024 caused by the interest rate environment, which resulted in its net revenue decline. The decline was driven by the decrease in the factory-built housing segment, which reported lower sales volume and selling prices. In addition, profitability margins also contracted slightly.

In 2023, the rising interest rate environment caused US manufactured housing industry annual shipments to fall. Currently, the interest rate environment is looking uncertain due to sticky inflation. Additionally, the US is facing housing affordability issues, and this might be beneficial for CVCO as it provides factory-built housing. Given CVCO’s uncertain outlook as well as a lack of margin of safety in its current share price, I am recommending a hold rating.